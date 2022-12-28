Your new favorite sci-fi strategy game, Infinite Lagrange, is officially coming to PC. Infinite Lagrange is a massive, online sci-fi space simulation game that has been one of the best-rated titles in the strategy category since it debuted. It’s been ranked at the top of the download & recommendation list in the Apple app store and currently sits at 4.7 out of 5 stars with several thousand reviews. Now, developer NetEase, one of China’s top game studios, is bringing their beautiful and ambitious sci-fi strategy game to PC this holiday season with various visual and technical upgrades. Specular reflection, collision monitoring, and frame rate increases are just a few of the enhancements in the PC update. Comparing before and after screenshots, you can see the ships dynamically reflecting light sources around them. The visual differences are evident at a glance. The collision monitoring minimizes model penetration while also impacting players’ war strategy.

