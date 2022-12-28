Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Nostradamus’ 2023 Predictions Include World War III & End Of The Monarchy
The 16th-century astrologer has previously been credited with foretelling the 9/11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things. With a new year, for many, comes new resolutions and the chance to step into a better version of yourself. However, each new year also comes with 365 days of potential turmoil – depending on what the universe plans to throw at us. According to 16th-century astrologer, Nostradamus, the impending fresh start could have some serious upheaval.
wegotthiscovered.com
Sighs of relief breathed all-round as one of the worst franchises ever fails the rose-tinted nostalgia test
If you ever need a hint of how steeply Michael Bay’s stint at the helm of the Transformers franchise fell off a cliff, then look no further than what happened to the series once he finally departed two movies later than he said he would. Travis Knight’s Bumbleebee was...
IGN
M5 - Hojos Laboratory Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M5 series of side-quest Missions, called Hojo's Laboratory. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!. Only one Mission in the M5 series actually has Chests; the rest don't due to how...
IGN
M3-2 - Major Offensives
This section of IGN's Crisis Core guide lists the locations of all Chests in the M3-2 series of Missions, titled "Major Offensives". For more Collectible locations, check out our Story Collectibles page. We also have the main Walkthrough page, Tips and Tricks, How Tos, and Essential Side Quest Missions!. M3-2-1:...
ComicBook
Fan-Made Resident Evil Remakes Canceled by Capcom
Capcom pulled the plug on some fan-made Resident Evil remakes of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica as well as the original Resident Evil, the remakes' creators said this week. Remakes for the games have been in the works for a while now with footage from the remakes attracting attention on occasion, but it appears that's come to an end now. The announcement was made on social media with a more thorough explanation for the shutdown shared on Discord.
IGN
How to Get Valorant Flashback
It is that time of year where we get to reflect on all that we accomplished the year before. From your top played song in 2022, to your most played game in 2022, there is plenty of activity and accomplishments to reflect on from our favorite apps, games, and websites.
Horizon Forbidden West review: a large world you've explored before
Horizon Forbidden West is the PS5 and PS4 game for anyone who loved Horizon Zero Dawn. On PS5 it's a visual spectacle, and I'm still wowed that Sony has managed to get this running on a PS4. But even though it sands down its predecessor’s rough edges, I'm left feeling it's a little too similar to the original and doesn't really take the series in any new directions.
IGN
Grip of the Fallen Alchemist
"A grip originally forged by an alchemist who was said to ve experimenting with runic magic to increase their lifespan." This weapon attachment boosts STRENGTH, VITALITY, and LUCK. When equipped, it grants the Serpent's Health Burst. There is a high LUCK chance to grant a Health Burst on any successful hit with the Serpent's Snare skill.
IGN
Rond of Restoration
"A shield rond crafted to provide protection and healing in the most dire of times." This shield attachment boosts DEFENSE and VITALITY. When upgraded and equipped, it grants the Restoring Shield perk. On taking damage, Kratos has a LUCK chance to gain DEFENSE and for his next Shield Strike (Double Tap L1) hit to restore Health. The chance increases with lower Health.
IGN
Rond of Purification
"A shield rond capable of removing what ails its user and redirecting it onto their enemy." This shield attachment boosts STRENGTH and DEFENSE. When upgraded and equipped, it grants the Contagion Discharge perk. When Kratos is afflicted with Frost, Burn, Poison, or Bifrost, Shield Strike (Double Tap L1) hits will cleanse the status and deal that element's damage to enemies.
IGN
Ending Explained
Like the rest of the Main Story, High on Life's ending has a few surprises for you to discover. While all roads end with a battle against the G3's leader, Garmantuous, you can prompt several different interactions before rolling credits. On top of that, High on Life features a Secret Ending that you can experience with just a few minutes of work.
IGN
Rond of Obliteration
"A shield rond created through a painstaking process of tempering hundreds of Valkyrie feathers." This shield attachment boosts STRENGTH, DEFENSE, RUNIC, VITALITY, COOLDOWN, and LUCK. When upgraded and equipped, it grants the Shards of the Valkyrie perk. Hold (L1) for several seconds to charge the shield, then Press (L1) + (L3) to fire a volley of Valkyrie shards at enemies.
IGN
Looking Back: 3 Craziest Elden Ring Stories of 2022 - IGN Daily Fix
One of the biggest hits in gaming this year was FromSoftware's Elden Ring, the latest in the soulsborne genre directed by the genre's founder, Hidetaka Miyazaki, with world building from one of the fantasy genre's brightest authors, George R. R. Martin. The game was beautiful, punishing, and completely engrossing, sucking up hundreds—even thousands—of hours of playtime from individual gamers. We've gone back and collected the three craziest Elden Ring stories, from players beating the game using a DDR dance mat, to the legendary folk hero Let Me Solo Her. We also have a special message from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. What was your favorite Elden Ring headline from this year? Let is know in the comments! Presented by NHTSA.
IGN
Vajradhara Tai and Vajradhara Wu Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 01: Embrace Your Dreams' Vajradhara Tai & Vajradhara Wu Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Vajradhara Tai & Vajradhara Wu, and the best way to make swift work of this duo boss battle. Boss Battle - Vajradhara Tai & Vajradhara Wu. HP. 2900.
IGN
Infinite Lagrange Comes to PC
Your new favorite sci-fi strategy game, Infinite Lagrange, is officially coming to PC. Infinite Lagrange is a massive, online sci-fi space simulation game that has been one of the best-rated titles in the strategy category since it debuted. It’s been ranked at the top of the download & recommendation list in the Apple app store and currently sits at 4.7 out of 5 stars with several thousand reviews. Now, developer NetEase, one of China’s top game studios, is bringing their beautiful and ambitious sci-fi strategy game to PC this holiday season with various visual and technical upgrades. Specular reflection, collision monitoring, and frame rate increases are just a few of the enhancements in the PC update. Comparing before and after screenshots, you can see the ships dynamically reflecting light sources around them. The visual differences are evident at a glance. The collision monitoring minimizes model penetration while also impacting players’ war strategy.
ComicBook
Redfall Release Date Hinted at by Xbox Insider
Officially, Redfall -- the upcoming first-person co-op shooter from Arkane Studios, Bethesda, and Xbox -- is slated to release via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, and PC sometime in the first half of 2023. When exactly in the first six months of the year, remains a mystery. That said, if a new hint from a prominent Xbox insider is to be believed, then the game will be released towards the end of this six-month window.
IGN
Appendix - Castle Lewis Investigation
As Chapter 3 of Harvestella draws to a close, you and Aria are left to remenisce on your investigation of all the Seaslight in Lethe, Nemea, Shatolla, and Argene. Though you have faced much together, you seem to still be missing the bigger picture. That same night, the Great Fire...
IGN
Part 00: Prologue
The game starts off innocuously enough with a series of cutscenes introducing the game's main character, Zack. Zack is a 2nd Class SOLDIER operative with exceptional skill, but with a rambunctious and easily antsy attitude. You'll be introduced to his mentor, Angeal, as well. And yes, even Sephiroth can be seen in the game's opening minutes. When you finally gain control for the first time, you'll do battle with a number of weak enemies that will be nothing but fodder for your sword.
IGN
Tarkov Wipe and Patch Notes Dec 28
Get ready for new content, bug fixes, and a wipe for Escape From Tarkov with the release of Patch 0.13.0.0 on December 28, 2022. Explore the Streets of Tarkov and all its new major points-of-interest and take advantage of new skills introduced with this patch. On this page of IGN's...
