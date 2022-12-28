Read full article on original website
WTOP
Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink
Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M St. Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
WTOP
COVID testing requirements for students in DC, Montgomery Co., and Fairfax Co
Winter break won’t be over for D.C. public school students until they take a COVID-19 test. Meanwhile, kids in neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland, and Fairfax County, Virginia, are being strongly encouraged to do so. D.C. The test confirming D.C. children aren’t sick needs to be taken on Monday Jan....
WTOP
Crash leaves 1 dead, another pedestrian hurt after driver flees Secret Service near White House
One pedestrian has been killed and another injured after they were struck in D.C. by a driver fleeing the U.S. Secret Service. It happened near 14th Street and New York Avenue in Northwest near the White House. U.S. Secret Service spokesman Paul Mayhair said in a news conference later Friday...
WTOP
Man found shot to death in Capitol Hill
A man’s shooting death in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Friday evening is now being investigated by D.C police. Authorities said that officers responded to the 900 block of 12th Street SE around 6:10 p.m. after hearing gunshots in the area. They arrived to find 32-year-old Reekey Garner, of Northeast,...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police identify person killed in Lorton, Va.
Fairfax County police have released the name of a person found dead around the doorway of a Lorton, Virginia, home. In a release Sunday, Officers said that 42-year-old Nahom Beyene was found on the threshold of a home on the 9500 block of Unity Lane at around 7:30 p.m. with trauma to the upper body. Beyene died at the scene.
WTOP
Rockville, Md. church shares gratitude for Commanders quarterback Wentz’ aid to Haiti
As Washington Commanders fans cheer on the team against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, members of a small Rockville church plan to pray for Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz. Haitian American members of Havre De Grace Seventh-day Adventist Church said they were grateful to Carson Wentz after the quarterback’s charitable foundation, Audience of One, completed a nearly 19,000 square feet sports complex for kids in Haiti — the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere.
WTOP
‘A truly remarkable person’ — Prince William Co. officer remembered 10 years after fatal crash
At the 10-year-anniversary of fallen Prince William County police officer Chris Yung’s death in Bristow, Virginia, the department asked community members to remember the “truly remarkable person who inspired us all.”. Yung died in the line of duty, killed in a fiery motorcycle crash on Dec. 31, 2012,...
WTOP
Fredericksburg fugitive arrested in Stafford Co.
A man charged with multiple felonies in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was taken into custody in Stafford County, Virginia, on Thursday, deputies said. In a news release, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Melvin Anibal Duran Flores, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was arrested on Dec. 29 on kidnapping, assault, false imprisonment and firearms-related charges.
WTOP
2 dead, 2 injured in Prince George’s Co. domestic incident
Two people are dead and two others are injured following a domestic incident in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday morning, according to police. It happened in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton around 6 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Prince George’s County police.
WTOP
1 injured in shooting at Summit Hills Apartment Complex
Montgomery County police said one person was injured during a Silver Spring, Maryland, apartment complex on New Year’s Day. At around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting inside the Summit Hills Apartment Complex in the 8500 block of 16th St. near East-West Hwy. A spokesperson for...
WTOP
Republican field for Prince William Board of County Supervisors special election widens
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Gainesville Republicans will have a three-way nominating contest for the special election to fill the district’s vacant seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
WTOP
Dulles Airport makes TSA list of most unusual finds at checkpoints
Washington Dulles International Airport made it onto the Transportation Security Administration’s annual top 10 list of the most unusual items found at security checkpoints nationwide in 2022. In September, TSA officers at Dulles Airport discovered two electric cattle prods packed alongside a guitar inside a carry-on guitar case. It...
WTOP
1 killed in Fairfax Co. shooting on New Year’s Eve
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said an unidentified man was killed during a shooting on New Year’s Eve. The shooting happened Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton, after receiving reports that a man had been shot. Officers said, in a preliminary...
WTOP
Prince William Co. warns residents of scam letter
Prince William County Tax Administration officials and county police want residents to know that a scam letter sent to residents is not legitimate. In a notification to the community, the county said that the fraudulent letter is not from the county’s “Tax Processing Unit.”. “Citizens have reported receiving...
WTOP
2 pedestrians, including 1 child, hit by vehicles in Montgomery Co.
Two pedestrians — including a child — were hit in separate crashes that occurred minutes apart from each other in Montgomery County, Maryland, during New Year’s Eve. A ten-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was struck at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak.
WTOP
Armored police vehicle used to stop man ‘in crisis’ driving track loader through Frederick
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated from a prior version to clarify the type of machinery the man was driving. A man “in crisis” was refusing to exit a John Deere skid steer that he drove through Frederick, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities said in a statement posted to Facebook.
WTOP
Stafford Co. deputies say Christmas fire was intentional
Stafford County deputies determined that a fire on Christmas in Fredericksburg, Virginia, was started intentionally and charged a man with arson, after he was seen fighting with a woman shortly before the fire. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to reports that a mobile home along the 600...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. police find man shot dead in car, investigating as homicide
A man was found shot dead inside a car during the predawn hours Saturday in Prince George’s County, Maryland, authorities said. Officers responded to the report of a shooting at the 20 block of Chamber Avenue in Capitol Heights around 1:25 a.m., Prince George’s County Police Department said.
WTOP
Suspect arrested for New Year’s Eve shooting death in La Plata
Police in Charles County, Maryland, say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in La Plata late Saturday afternoon. In a news release, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that 26-year-old Cordell Earl Spicer of La Plata has been arrested for the shooting death of 30-year-old Donnell Henry Hawkins. Police say they believe the suspect and the victim knew one another.
