Washington, DC

WTOP

Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink

Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M St. Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man found shot to death in Capitol Hill

A man’s shooting death in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Friday evening is now being investigated by D.C police. Authorities said that officers responded to the 900 block of 12th Street SE around 6:10 p.m. after hearing gunshots in the area. They arrived to find 32-year-old Reekey Garner, of Northeast,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Fairfax Co. police identify person killed in Lorton, Va.

Fairfax County police have released the name of a person found dead around the doorway of a Lorton, Virginia, home. In a release Sunday, Officers said that 42-year-old Nahom Beyene was found on the threshold of a home on the 9500 block of Unity Lane at around 7:30 p.m. with trauma to the upper body. Beyene died at the scene.
LORTON, VA
WTOP

Rockville, Md. church shares gratitude for Commanders quarterback Wentz’ aid to Haiti

As Washington Commanders fans cheer on the team against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, members of a small Rockville church plan to pray for Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz. Haitian American members of Havre De Grace Seventh-day Adventist Church said they were grateful to Carson Wentz after the quarterback’s charitable foundation, Audience of One, completed a nearly 19,000 square feet sports complex for kids in Haiti — the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Fredericksburg fugitive arrested in Stafford Co.

A man charged with multiple felonies in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was taken into custody in Stafford County, Virginia, on Thursday, deputies said. In a news release, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Melvin Anibal Duran Flores, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was arrested on Dec. 29 on kidnapping, assault, false imprisonment and firearms-related charges.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WTOP

2 dead, 2 injured in Prince George’s Co. domestic incident

Two people are dead and two others are injured following a domestic incident in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday morning, according to police. It happened in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton around 6 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Prince George’s County police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

1 injured in shooting at Summit Hills Apartment Complex

Montgomery County police said one person was injured during a Silver Spring, Maryland, apartment complex on New Year’s Day. At around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting inside the Summit Hills Apartment Complex in the 8500 block of 16th St. near East-West Hwy. A spokesperson for...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Dulles Airport makes TSA list of most unusual finds at checkpoints

Washington Dulles International Airport made it onto the Transportation Security Administration’s annual top 10 list of the most unusual items found at security checkpoints nationwide in 2022. In September, TSA officers at Dulles Airport discovered two electric cattle prods packed alongside a guitar inside a carry-on guitar case. It...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

1 killed in Fairfax Co. shooting on New Year’s Eve

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said an unidentified man was killed during a shooting on New Year’s Eve. The shooting happened Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton, after receiving reports that a man had been shot. Officers said, in a preliminary...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Prince William Co. warns residents of scam letter

Prince William County Tax Administration officials and county police want residents to know that a scam letter sent to residents is not legitimate. In a notification to the community, the county said that the fraudulent letter is not from the county’s “Tax Processing Unit.”. “Citizens have reported receiving...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

2 pedestrians, including 1 child, hit by vehicles in Montgomery Co.

Two pedestrians — including a child — were hit in separate crashes that occurred minutes apart from each other in Montgomery County, Maryland, during New Year’s Eve. A ten-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was struck at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Stafford Co. deputies say Christmas fire was intentional

Stafford County deputies determined that a fire on Christmas in Fredericksburg, Virginia, was started intentionally and charged a man with arson, after he was seen fighting with a woman shortly before the fire. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to reports that a mobile home along the 600...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WTOP

Suspect arrested for New Year’s Eve shooting death in La Plata

Police in Charles County, Maryland, say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in La Plata late Saturday afternoon. In a news release, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that 26-year-old Cordell Earl Spicer of La Plata has been arrested for the shooting death of 30-year-old Donnell Henry Hawkins. Police say they believe the suspect and the victim knew one another.
LA PLATA, MD

