Idaho State

just sayin
4d ago

pass a law to lower rentals back down. stop with the Covid BS they didn't have before and don't need now. Handouts is all it is. more reason to give out money to sink our country..THIS NEEDS TO STOP

loree
4d ago

Brad. All of the above but you forgot to mention exorbitant property taxes and the impact on rental costs

eastidahonews.com

Average Idaho teacher salary increases, but is still behind inflation and national averages

BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — The average teacher salary in Idaho increased by 3.2% to $54,806 this school year, according to the State Department of Education. Average teacher salary has grown by $8,367 or 18%, since the career ladder was implemented in the 2016-2017 school year. However, when compared to teacher salary in other states and after accounting for inflation, teacher pay is still relatively low.
IDAHO STATE
dailyfly.com

Increase in Idaho Home Values During Pandemic is the Highest in the Nation

(The Center Square) – The housing market has been red hot during the pandemic, with home prices hitting record highs up until a few months ago. More recently, surging mortgage rates have put some pressure on the housing market, slowing the climb in housing prices. That could be good news for buyers, though home prices remain considerably higher than they were in 2019 after surging in the two years since.
IDAHO STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”

Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
OREGON STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice

We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

EastIdahoNews.com newsroom picks favorite stories from 2022

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com had a landmark year for good journalism in 2022. Our staff covered a wide variety of issues and people in eastern Idaho, and hopefully kept the community informed along the way. There were a number of big stories that warranted multiple articles, such as the...
IDAHO STATE
Tri-City Herald

Idaho requests suspect in Moscow killings be extradited back to state. Here’s what’s next

A Washington State University grad student suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November was arrested Friday 2,500 miles away from the Moscow campus. Documentation shows that the suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and was being detained at Monroe County Prison in Stroudsburg. An order was filed denying him bond.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

10th annual Idaho Potato Drop to ring in 2023 in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — If you are looking for an entertaining way to celebrate New Year's Eve Saturday night, look no further than the iconic Idaho Potato Drop in downtown Boise. The event will ring in the new year for the 10th time in Gem State fashion at Cecil Andrus Park, with a descending spud over the Idaho State Capitol plaza.
BOISE, ID
spokanepublicradio.org

Idaho parents can apply for money to fulfill their children's education-related needs.

The state of Idaho is distributing money to families with children whose educations were hampered by the Covid pandemic. The Empowering Parents program allows parents to buy goods and services, from computers and improved internet connections to school-related products. It’s bankrolled by a $50 million appropriation from the Idaho legislature.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

We Would Never See This in Idaho, Right?

I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Proof That Idaho is The Ultimate Battleground for Scammers

We may have just finished Christmas but that's not stopping scammers from continuing their criminal assault on unsuspecting Idahoans who are still in the holiday spirit. Plus, we're about to enter a season that will have scammers salivating at the mouth. Here comes scam season - er... tax season!. With...
IDAHO STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1

PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

The Gebert-Arbaugh Polar Bear Challenge

BOISE, Idaho — This morning, Make-A-Wish® Idaho's 20th annual Polar Bear Challenge had hundreds of people plunging into the new year to raise money for local kids with critical illnesses. This year, the event also honored founders Larry Gebert and Gary Arbaugh by naming the event after them....
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
IDAHO STATE
