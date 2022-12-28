Read full article on original website
just sayin
4d ago
pass a law to lower rentals back down. stop with the Covid BS they didn't have before and don't need now. Handouts is all it is. more reason to give out money to sink our country..THIS NEEDS TO STOP
loree
4d ago
Brad. All of the above but you forgot to mention exorbitant property taxes and the impact on rental costs
Idaho Public Utilities Commission approves criticized Idaho Power solar study
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission approved a study conducted by Idaho Power that suggested the utility should be allowed to lower the credit rate paid to customers who own home solar power systems. The decision, made on Dec. 22, opens the door for the company to move ahead with proposing...
eastidahonews.com
Average Idaho teacher salary increases, but is still behind inflation and national averages
BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — The average teacher salary in Idaho increased by 3.2% to $54,806 this school year, according to the State Department of Education. Average teacher salary has grown by $8,367 or 18%, since the career ladder was implemented in the 2016-2017 school year. However, when compared to teacher salary in other states and after accounting for inflation, teacher pay is still relatively low.
dailyfly.com
Increase in Idaho Home Values During Pandemic is the Highest in the Nation
(The Center Square) – The housing market has been red hot during the pandemic, with home prices hitting record highs up until a few months ago. More recently, surging mortgage rates have put some pressure on the housing market, slowing the climb in housing prices. That could be good news for buyers, though home prices remain considerably higher than they were in 2019 after surging in the two years since.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”
Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice
We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
eastidahonews.com
EastIdahoNews.com newsroom picks favorite stories from 2022
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com had a landmark year for good journalism in 2022. Our staff covered a wide variety of issues and people in eastern Idaho, and hopefully kept the community informed along the way. There were a number of big stories that warranted multiple articles, such as the...
Tri-City Herald
Idaho requests suspect in Moscow killings be extradited back to state. Here’s what’s next
A Washington State University grad student suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November was arrested Friday 2,500 miles away from the Moscow campus. Documentation shows that the suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and was being detained at Monroe County Prison in Stroudsburg. An order was filed denying him bond.
10th annual Idaho Potato Drop to ring in 2023 in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — If you are looking for an entertaining way to celebrate New Year's Eve Saturday night, look no further than the iconic Idaho Potato Drop in downtown Boise. The event will ring in the new year for the 10th time in Gem State fashion at Cecil Andrus Park, with a descending spud over the Idaho State Capitol plaza.
spokanepublicradio.org
Idaho parents can apply for money to fulfill their children's education-related needs.
The state of Idaho is distributing money to families with children whose educations were hampered by the Covid pandemic. The Empowering Parents program allows parents to buy goods and services, from computers and improved internet connections to school-related products. It’s bankrolled by a $50 million appropriation from the Idaho legislature.
We Would Never See This in Idaho, Right?
I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
48 hours left to apply for two inflation relief payments up to $600 – see who qualifies for the money
IDAHO residents have just two days left to apply for multiple rebates up to $600. The state is offering two rebates to eligible taxpayers: the 2022 rebate and the 2022 Special Session rebate. While the amount of each rebate is different, the qualifications and process to get them are the...
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student...
Proof That Idaho is The Ultimate Battleground for Scammers
We may have just finished Christmas but that's not stopping scammers from continuing their criminal assault on unsuspecting Idahoans who are still in the holiday spirit. Plus, we're about to enter a season that will have scammers salivating at the mouth. Here comes scam season - er... tax season!. With...
Moscow murders update: Bryan Kohberger could be extradited to Idaho by Tuesday night
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In an interview with NBC on Jan. 1, Bryan Kohberger's extradition lawyer, Jason LaBar, said the suspect could be back in Idaho as soon as Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning. Kohberger, 28, is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students. Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle,...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
That Escalated Quickly: Idahoans Get Honest in Playground Reviews
PSA: Idaho's Yelp and Google reviewers have spoken. When it comes to Gem State parks, Idahoans have quite a bit to say. From bogus jungle gyms to disturbing restroom conditions, Idaho's community of reviewers are drilling down on the state of local playgrounds. Onesies and Twosies. If the road to...
The Gebert-Arbaugh Polar Bear Challenge
BOISE, Idaho — This morning, Make-A-Wish® Idaho's 20th annual Polar Bear Challenge had hundreds of people plunging into the new year to raise money for local kids with critical illnesses. This year, the event also honored founders Larry Gebert and Gary Arbaugh by naming the event after them....
Post Register
The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
Bogus Basin invites skiers to celebrate Jan. 1 on the mountain
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. As Boise’s prized nonprofit ski resort, Bogus Basin, marks its 80th anniversary this year, it’s inviting Boiseans up to the mountain on Sunday to kick off 2023 with skiing, fireworks, hot chocolate and cookies, a torchlight parade and more.
