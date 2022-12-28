ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

99-yr-old grandpa saved his village from being demolished by painting the whole town with colorful art

Upworthy
Upworthy
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

‘Angels caught him’: Mom recalls moment son was thrown off Mall of America balcony

The mom of the boy who was viciously tossed off a balcony at the Mall of America emotionally recalled the horrific attack for the first time on Wednesday — crediting his miraculous survival to “angels.” Kari Hoffman described witnessing the shocking incident, in which a random attacker, Emmanuel Aranda, 24, threw her son Landon from a third-floor balcony at the famed mall in Bloomington, Minnesota, in April 2019. She said she had taken her then-5-year-old son and one of his friends to the mall as treat following a parent-teacher conference when she noticed a stranger speaking to the boys. “We were just looking...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
New York Post

Inside Brittney Griner's 3,000-square-foot home

When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018...
TEXAS STATE
Upworthy

Young autistic man busts out tunes at local McDonald’s and customers are absolutely lovin' it

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Every customer visiting McDonald's drive-thru at Arden Hills, Minnesota, is greeted by high-school graduate Daniel Marshall and they absolutely love it. "He really brightens my day," says a customer driving by. Daniel Marshall, who's autistic, has found the perfect job. The 22-year-old greets customers starting out with "BA, DA, BA, DA, DA!” mimicking the familiar McDonald’s jingle, before addressing them as “boss,” “captain,” "superstar," and "rockstar,” among other things. He likes to customize tunes once he learns the customer's name. He even sings out their order and keeps them entertained as they wait for it. “This guy is great," said Mark Lozano, listening to Marshall sing from the driver’s seat of his SUV, reported Kare 11. “Thank you so much for choosing Arden Hills McDonald's,” Marshall can be heard telling leaving customers, before greeting the next without breaking stride. “My name is Daniel. How are you today?"
ARDEN HILLS, MN
Upworthy

Upworthy

150K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy