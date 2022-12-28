99-yr-old grandpa saved his village from being demolished by painting the whole town with colorful art

Related
Man throws drink at pregnant fast-food worker, customer steps in to help her in best way possible
Feroza Syed offered to call the cops and volunteered be a witness if she wanted to press charges. She then vented on Facebook.
Mom reveals hilarious tip for handling her toddler's tantrum: 'Works every time'
Cromartie has gotten numerous comments from followers who say the hack is working on their children.
No one would adopt this puppy abandoned at CA airport. Then a pilot gave him a home
Polaris the puppy was abandoned at the San Francisco airport earlier this fall, so airline staff cared for him.
Lesbian couple makes history in Pennsylvania by being crowned prom royalty
The couple's win marks the first time a same-sex couple has won the title of prom royalty at Pennridge High School and possibly in the entire state of Pennsylvania
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
This grocery store worker was told to submit a 'formal resignation letter.' So he went all out.
A former Tesco employee shared a video of his hilarious resignation on Reddit, where it quickly went viral.
This Is The Weirdest Home In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the most bizarre homes in each state.
See the footage Anndel Taylor sent to her family
Anndel Taylor, 22, was found dead over the holiday weekend in Buffalo after being trapped in her car by the blizzard paralyzing western New York, her family told CNN on Tuesday. CNN's Athena Jones reports.
‘Angels caught him’: Mom recalls moment son was thrown off Mall of America balcony
The mom of the boy who was viciously tossed off a balcony at the Mall of America emotionally recalled the horrific attack for the first time on Wednesday — crediting his miraculous survival to “angels.” Kari Hoffman described witnessing the shocking incident, in which a random attacker, Emmanuel Aranda, 24, threw her son Landon from a third-floor balcony at the famed mall in Bloomington, Minnesota, in April 2019. She said she had taken her then-5-year-old son and one of his friends to the mall as treat following a parent-teacher conference when she noticed a stranger speaking to the boys. “We were just looking...
New York Post
Inside Brittney Griner's 3,000-square-foot home
When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018...
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
"I wonder if it was donated by mistake," said one TikTok user, while another wrote: "So much love, history and giving in that box."
Two Elderly Black Women Kicked Off Train in Freezing Cold After Support Dog Excreted Onboard
Amtrak has Black Twitter up and arms after a passenger heading to Chicago captured two elderly Black women getting kicked off one of their trains at a stop in Colorado. In a series of TikTok videos, a user by the name of @bellskunk posted a scene of two officers and two Black women who he says were “being mistreated.”
Young autistic man busts out tunes at local McDonald’s and customers are absolutely lovin' it
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Every customer visiting McDonald's drive-thru at Arden Hills, Minnesota, is greeted by high-school graduate Daniel Marshall and they absolutely love it. "He really brightens my day," says a customer driving by. Daniel Marshall, who's autistic, has found the perfect job. The 22-year-old greets customers starting out with "BA, DA, BA, DA, DA!” mimicking the familiar McDonald’s jingle, before addressing them as “boss,” “captain,” "superstar," and "rockstar,” among other things. He likes to customize tunes once he learns the customer's name. He even sings out their order and keeps them entertained as they wait for it. “This guy is great," said Mark Lozano, listening to Marshall sing from the driver’s seat of his SUV, reported Kare 11. “Thank you so much for choosing Arden Hills McDonald's,” Marshall can be heard telling leaving customers, before greeting the next without breaking stride. “My name is Daniel. How are you today?"
Former SEAL famous for being trans detransitions and says it's time to 'wake up'
A retired Navy SEAL and former transgender woman announced his detransition and said it's time for America to "wake up" regarding how the transgender push is hurting children.
Elizabeth Hurley vents her fury at British Airways after being 'stranded with no food and water' for 12 hours
British actress Elizabeth Hurley vented her frustration on Twitter after being stranded "without food or water" at the airport in Antigua when her British Airways flight was delayed 20 hours.
10 of the strangest pregnancies in the world
From the most babies born to one mother to the shortest baby brought to term, these are some of the most notable record-breaking pregnancies.
Kari Lake’s Tale About A UPS Driver Has Everyone Saying, Hmm OK
Critics mocked the failed Donald Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for a story that sounded awfully familiar.
Meghan Markle said she wasn't treated like a Black woman until she went to the UK where it was made an 'issue'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have said that racism in the UK is a large part of the reason they chose to step away from royal life.
Mom of 5 Refuses to Buy Husband New Car for Christmas After Hefty Book Deal
Should a person ever be pressured into buying something outside their price range?. Photo byPhoto by Freddy Kearney on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are a lot of competitive markets and industries out there in the world, and among the most competitive are the publishing and entertainment industries.
A Florida woman is suing Kraft for $5 million, saying Velveeta microwave mac and cheese takes longer to make than advertised
The label on Velveeta's microwaveable mac and cheese says it takes three and a half minutes to prepare. But a Florida woman says this is false -- and she's suing manufacturer Kraft Heinz for $5 million. The company called the lawsuit "frivolous" in a statement.
