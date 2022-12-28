Read full article on original website
WSLS
WATCH: Northside advances in Invitational Tournament, beats Hidden Valley 96-42
ROANOKE, Va. – The first round of the Northside Invitational was underway Wednesday. LCA will face Roanoke Catholic in semifinals. Auburn will face Northside in semifinals. Competition continues on Thursday.
chathamstartribune.com
Local teams advance tonight in Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
The Tunstall Trojans, the Norfolk Academy Bulldogs, the GW Eagles and the Chatham Cavaliers all advance to the second round of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic tonight at GW High School. The Trojans and the Cavaliers advanced due to byes, and Norfolk Academy defeated Westover 70-55 to move on to...
cardinalnews.org
Stinespring no stranger to VMI
In a football coaching career that had taken him to five different college programs, it’s a wonder that Bryan Stinespring had never served on the football staff at VMI. That’s not to say he didn’t know his way around the institute. He grew up in Clifton Forge,...
wakg.com
GW and Tunstall Boys Advance to Championship Game of Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
In day two of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic basketball tournament at GW. The Eagles boys basketball team advanced to the championship game with a 71-53 win over Chatham. GW will take on Tunstall in the championship after the Trojans improved to 9-0 with a 60-36 win over Norfolk Academy.
chathamstartribune.com
Dan River’s Coleman signs with UVA
Dan River senior Ty’Lyric Coleman made it official this week as he signed his national letter of intent to attend the University of Virginia. Coleman, the son of Marcquis Coleman and Latoya Motley, will continue his football career with the Cavaliers in Charlottesville as a wide receiver. Ty’Lyric had verbally committed to joining the Wahoos back in late June as the 6’3” 175-pound senior honor student picked Virginia over in-state schools Virginia Tech, James Madison, Richmond, and the College of William and Mary.
wfxrtv.com
Need-to-know's for burst pipes
Crews responded to water main breaks on Roanoke St., Wayside Dr., and Linden Court Tuesday. Crews responded to water main breaks on Roanoke St., Wayside Dr., and Linden Court Tuesday. Rescue Mission 2023 goals. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke shares its goals for the 2023 season. Roanoke street loses mail...
chathamstartribune.com
Three Danville parks targeted for upgrades
Community meetings for Doyle Thomas, Coates and Pumpkin Creek scheduled for January. Three Danville parks are in line for an extreme makeover and it sounds like more are on the way. Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia updated Danville City Council this month on plans to renovate the Pumpkin Creek,...
wallstreetwindow.com
Youtube Bikers Explore The Dick and Willie Trail In Martinsville, Virginia
The Youtube channel Bent On Bike Trails visited the Dick and Willie Trail in Martinsville, Virginia. Martinsville and Henry County have done a great job developing this paved trail. Currently, it is in two segments but construction is underway to connect them completing the 11 mile Passage! Check out their video here.
Things to do in Roanoke and the Blue Ridge
A view of Roanoke from Mill MountainPhoto bySteve Sindiong. Roanoke is an up and coming city nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, filled with great museums, arts, great restaurants, brew pubs, shopping and tons of outdoor activities.
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville firefighters push for pay boost, city eyes new pay study
After getting a report on Danville Firefighters pay, City Council is now calling for a study to look at compensation for all city workers. Last year, the city gave police officers an 18% increase to help with retention and recruitment. But Paul Collins, Danville Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 2532, says the Danville Fire Department remains one of the lowest paid departments in the state. “Our starting pay is $34,085 per year. That comes out to just over 12 dollars an hour,” said Collins of the 52-hour a week schedule. “That’s pretty sad.”
Franklin News Post
Franklin County board backs away from recreation elements at Summit View Business Park
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors may reconsider the feasibility of recreational areas planned for the Summit View Business Park. Roughly five years ago, the county had Timmons Group, a Richmond-based engineering and technology firm, complete a master plan for the business park. Since its inception, the business park’s mission has been to keep young people employed in the county and drive tax revenue growth. So far, the county has invested more than $30 million in the business park.
WDBJ7.com
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
pmg-va.com
Washington Street celebrates anniversary
Washington Street Baptist Church marked 156 years this year. The historic black church got its start the year after the Civil War ended. It began with Rev. J. A. Davis and William Brown preached house to house. They were able to organize a group of believers together who met in an old school house. Brown was elected as one of the first five deacons. The first pastor was Rev. Martin Warwich.
WSLS
New mural in Roanoke features community, recreation
ROANOKE, Va. – One company is highlighting all that Roanoke has to offer while giving back to the arts – on the ETS Recruit building, you can now see a mural featuring some of the things Roanoke is known for, like outdoor recreation and the iconic star. “We...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: A look back on 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns are full of restaurants that bring their own unique style and flavor to their menus. In 2022, we featured nearly 40 restaurants for Hometown Eats, all with a loyal fan base and eager to welcome new customers with open arms!. Be sure to check...
WSLS
Free hats, scarves, mittens available at ‘Chase the Chill’ event in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Those in need of some cozy clothes items to stay warm this winter season in and around Lynchburg are in luck. The Lynchburg Public Library announced they will be hosting the “Chase the Chill” event on Jan. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Main Branch.
Seven hospitalized in Roanoke County after using grills to heat homes
The Roanoke County Fire Department is issuing a warning about carbon monoxide after they say seven people in the county were hospitalized after they used grills to heat their homes.
timesvirginian.com
Girl who saved family from fire given National Youth Hero Award
Appomattox County resident Aalaysia Canada, 12, was honored by the American Legion Auxiliary with the National Youth Hero Award at the American Legion Post 16 in Lynchburg on Thursday night, Dec. 15. Canada helped to save three members of her family, including her mother Chantae and three sisters, by alerting...
