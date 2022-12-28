ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thomas More student Ashley Albrinck awarded ESU scholarship to study Shakespeare at Oxford

Thomas More University student Ashley Albrinck, a junior English major, has been awarded the English-Speaking Union (ESU) Scholarship presented by the English-Speaking Union Kentucky Branch. Albrinck is set to study Shakespeare at the University of Oxford in England next summer. A Cincinnati native and graduate of Mercy McAuley High School,...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Five from Northern Kentucky among 51 to celebrate Leadership Kentucky Class of 2022 graduation

The Leadership Kentucky Class of 2022 graduated on December 14 with five civic and community leaders from Northern Kentucky among 51 from across the Commonwealth celebrating the completion of the seven-month program. Five graduates are from Northern Kentucky. Since 1985, Leadership Kentucky graduates have brought an enlightened and informed perspective...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Applications open for Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs at NKU; two summer sessions

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE), a three-week residential summer program where Kentucky teens focus on product innovation and business model design, is taking applications for its summer 2023 program at KentuckyGSE.com for students currently in grades 9-11. The program will take place at Northern Kentucky University in two separate sessions: June 11 – July 1, and July 9-29.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Spartan Construction celebrates 40 years of business; headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell

Spartan Construction of Burlington is celebrating 40 years of business. The construction company is headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell and employs 30 people who contribute to safe, durable infrastructure in more than a dozen states. The family business supports connectivity and community through roadway and airport projects, utility...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
Recycling Today

Scrap tire generation outpaces consumption

Scrap tire generation continues to outpace end market development. According to the Washington-based U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s (USTMA’s) "2021 Scrap Tire Management Report," which was published Oct. 25, end markets consumed 71 percent of annually generated scrap tires in 2021, compared with 76 percent in 2019 when the USTMA released a similar report.
TEXAS STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Brent Spence Bridge project awarded more than $1.6 billion, given green light to proceed to construction

The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project has been awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky receives grant of nearly $36 million to ensure children are kindergarten-ready

The federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten. When a young child enters kindergarten ready for school, there is an 82% chance that child will master basic skills by age 11 compared with a 45% chance for children who are not school ready.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy