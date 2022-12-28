Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thomas More student Ashley Albrinck awarded ESU scholarship to study Shakespeare at Oxford
Thomas More University student Ashley Albrinck, a junior English major, has been awarded the English-Speaking Union (ESU) Scholarship presented by the English-Speaking Union Kentucky Branch. Albrinck is set to study Shakespeare at the University of Oxford in England next summer. A Cincinnati native and graduate of Mercy McAuley High School,...
Five from Northern Kentucky among 51 to celebrate Leadership Kentucky Class of 2022 graduation
The Leadership Kentucky Class of 2022 graduated on December 14 with five civic and community leaders from Northern Kentucky among 51 from across the Commonwealth celebrating the completion of the seven-month program. Five graduates are from Northern Kentucky. Since 1985, Leadership Kentucky graduates have brought an enlightened and informed perspective...
Applications open for Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs at NKU; two summer sessions
Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE), a three-week residential summer program where Kentucky teens focus on product innovation and business model design, is taking applications for its summer 2023 program at KentuckyGSE.com for students currently in grades 9-11. The program will take place at Northern Kentucky University in two separate sessions: June 11 – July 1, and July 9-29.
Spartan Construction celebrates 40 years of business; headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell
Spartan Construction of Burlington is celebrating 40 years of business. The construction company is headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell and employs 30 people who contribute to safe, durable infrastructure in more than a dozen states. The family business supports connectivity and community through roadway and airport projects, utility...
GROW-ing through learning career assessment sessions by Learning Grove continue at library
“What do you want to do with the rest of your life?” It’s an all-too-common question and one that sometimes isn’t exactly the easiest to answer. If you’ve had trouble with the question yourself, an event series at the Kenton County Public library in Covington is ready to help you find the answer.
Recycling Today
Scrap tire generation outpaces consumption
Scrap tire generation continues to outpace end market development. According to the Washington-based U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s (USTMA’s) "2021 Scrap Tire Management Report," which was published Oct. 25, end markets consumed 71 percent of annually generated scrap tires in 2021, compared with 76 percent in 2019 when the USTMA released a similar report.
Jamie Lucke: Here’s hoping teachers will take the lead in changing how we teach reading in Kentucky
I get why teachers in Kentucky are suspicious of almost anything coming out of the GOP-controlled legislature. Republicans earned that distrust through words and deeds, most notoriously the surprise attack on teachers’ pensions in 2018. I’m begging educators to see beyond the poisonous political atmosphere and seize ownership of...
Brent Spence Bridge project awarded more than $1.6 billion, given green light to proceed to construction
The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project has been awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement Thursday.
Kentucky receives grant of nearly $36 million to ensure children are kindergarten-ready
The federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten. When a young child enters kindergarten ready for school, there is an 82% chance that child will master basic skills by age 11 compared with a 45% chance for children who are not school ready.
