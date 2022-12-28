Driving around and seeing all the gorgeous lights in the neighborhoods is one of our favorite aspects of the Christmas season. The amount of time and effort some individuals put into their decorations is incredible. The only thing better than driving around and looking at Christmas lights is doing it with family and friends. Yes, even the furry members of the family. A TikTok user came up with the brilliant idea of taking their Labrador to see the holiday lights. And let's just say that after watching this video, you'll be doing it as well. The dogs' reaction is simply adorable. Milo the dog's reaction to the festive extravaganza at the Jones Beach Light Show on Long Island, New York, according to Newsweek, was captured on video and posted on TikTok by his owners, @kaylaadieppaa. The video, which has received over 3 million views, shows the canine utterly mesmerized by the shimmering lights.

