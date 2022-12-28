Read full article on original website
Related
Craig Melvin fell in love with this ‘weird’ Christmas tradition from his wife’s family
TODAY co-host Craig Melvin and his family have a sweet and unique holiday tradition: They sing "Happy Birthday" after Christmas dinner. The tradition came from Craig's wife, Lindsay Czarniak. When Czarniak was growing up, she and her family always sang “Happy Birthday” to Baby Jesus at Christmastime. “I...
Amanda Kloots Shares Scenes from Christmas Celebration with Son Elvis and Family: 'Greatest Gift'
"The greatest gift is spending time with the people you love!" Amanda Kloots wrote on Instagram Amanda Kloots is celebrating Christmas with a very happy little one. On Sunday, The Talk co-host, 40, shared scenes from her holiday with son Elvis Eduardo, 3, as the pair enjoyed the festive day surrounded by family. The Kloots' celebrated the holiday at Montage Palmetto Bluff, a resort in Bluffton, South Carolina, where the fitness instructor noted she and her family last stayed for Christmas in 2019. In an adorable video shared on Instagram, each...
When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?
For those of us who are preparing to return to work, Christmas seems more like a distant memory with each hour that passes. A clean start to the New Year is always a good thing, but confusion about exactly when to take down the Christmas tree and decorations continues to abound. In a bid to avoid any further bad luck, we establish when it’s time to put the tinsel away for another year – and it’s not as straightforward as it might seem.Here’s everything you need to know. When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?In the UK, tradition...
My in-laws feel we are too rich to need presents. I don’t know how to handle Christmas
My little family of three is not rich, but we are richer than my in-laws. As my husband and I have grown our careers, his parents and sister have let their resentment quite openly grow with them. Their perception doesn’t quite meet reality: we live in an expensive area and while we don’t make a big deal out of our jobs and the training we undertook to get them, we have sacrificed a lot and work long hours while they have made conscious choices to work fewer hours, share childcare, live rurally and prioritise differently.
Mother Will Not Break a Family Christmas Custom Regardless of Her Son's Girlfriend's Wishes
As Christmas nears, families from all over the country are gearing up to enjoy the season together. Though each family celebrates in its own special fashion, there is a common thread that binds them - the traditions that signal joy and togetherness. But ultimately, do non-family members have to feel obliged to participate in those customs too? This topic was highlighted in a recent online post and documented by Matt Keeley of Newsweek.
Bozo uses $75 luxury wallpaper to wrap Christmas gifts: ‘Let us know when the funeral is’
It’s a wrap on this family’s holiday — thanks to one bozo bro’s expensive mistake. While Christmas can always be a budget crunch, one Ireland man’s brother took it too far after accidentally using fancy-pants $75 wallpaper to — wait for it — wrap Christmas presents. A now-viral Twitter thread detailing the brother’s hilariously expensive gaffe currently boasts 21 million views as of Monday morning. “My brother used, as wrapping paper, the €70 [$74.39 USD] wallpaper that Mum had bought to redecorate rooms,” Dubliner Daniel wrote in the hilarious tweet describing the wallet-sapping misadventure. “I cannot cope ahahah. First Christmas argument underway!” Accompanying photos...
What time should Christmas dinner be served? We ask an expert
Our festive food habits are based on tradition and imitating innovations by the wealthy, says historian Christopher Winn
I've missed my kids' birthdays and Christmas as a lifeboat volunteer. I can't bear thinking about someone going into the water without anyone to help.
Jamie Bourke is a volunteer at the Royal National Lifeboat Institution or RNLI. He has missed birthdays, work, and Christmas Day to save lives.
Voices: Why you should think twice before asking if someone has had a good Christmas
Well, Christmas is over for another year – unless you subscribe to the traditional 12 days of Christmas – and before long, we will see abandoned, naked trees cast out on the pavements and people rushing to undo all the festive excess by signing up for Veganuary and Dry Jan. But if there’s one thing that we should probably do away with, it’s the ubiquitous question: how was your Christmas? Why are we so obsessed with asking that? Maybe this is the year that we knock the question firmly on the head, out of respect for the different and...
Family Reunited For A Special Christmas
It’s the holiday season, a busy time at Will Rogers World Airport, and with all the important flights there may not be one bigger than the one for the Olivier family. The Oliviers moved to the United States from Johannesburg South Africa in 2001 and have been Oklahoma residents since 2019. However, in January, after a surgery Jeanette Olivier was given some not so good news.
Erin Napier Shares Christmas Photos with Husband Ben and Their Family: 'Best Years of Our Life'
"Another Christmas Eve in the books," the Home Town star wrote of the celebration over the holiday weekend Erin Napier is savoring the holidays with her family. The star of HGTV's Home Town shared photos from Christmas Eve to Instagram on Sunday, including one with her husband Ben Napier and another featuring their 4-year-old daughter Helen. "Another Christmas Eve in the books," Erin wrote in the caption. "My mama keeps reminding me these are the best years of our life. She's right." ...
Scoot: ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas at Upper Pontalba
Scoot reworks a traditional Christmas classic to reflect the year that was in 2022 in New Orleans government and the trials and tribulations of Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
I caught my kid opening Christmas gifts early — here are tips to prevent that
’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, a creature was stirring — and it wasn’t a mouse. A mother is warning parents to hide their Christmas presents well after she caught her daughter Evie, 4, sneaking around and opening her presents early last Christmas Eve. Chloe Vizor is better prepared to keep the Christmas magic alive this year after her child ruined it the last time around. “I was worried about it spoiling Christmas morning,” she told Kennedy News. The 21-year-old had tucked her three girls into bed around 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve 2021. The children...
Vogue
Dear Fellow Mothers: Do Yourself A Favour And Let Go Of The Idea Of The “Perfect” Christmas
Here is a short and by no means exhaustive list of all the things that will not feature in most people’s Christmases this year: sleigh bells, figgy pudding, chestnuts roasting on an open fire, ice skating children with pigtails and matching scarves, good will to all men, gold, frankincense, myrrh, homemade mince pies and a clean house. Most Christmases will instead feature: potatoes, television, socks, booze, bickering, gravy and one or two satsumas. That’s fine. That’s enough.
'My Dog Almost Ruined Christmas'
My youngest son felt very bad, but I reassured him that it wasn't his fault.
'Sweet Dog' Reunited with Family at Adoption Event a Year After Going Missing: 'Christmas Miracle'
What began as an animal adoption event a Texas Roadhouse ended with a "sweet dog" being reunited with her family one year after she went missing. The Pasadena Animal Shelter in Pasadena, Texas, held an event at the restaurant chain to help animals find their forever home. "But we could...
Labrador has the most adorable reaction to Christmas lights show: 'He is so mesmerized'
Driving around and seeing all the gorgeous lights in the neighborhoods is one of our favorite aspects of the Christmas season. The amount of time and effort some individuals put into their decorations is incredible. The only thing better than driving around and looking at Christmas lights is doing it with family and friends. Yes, even the furry members of the family. A TikTok user came up with the brilliant idea of taking their Labrador to see the holiday lights. And let's just say that after watching this video, you'll be doing it as well. The dogs' reaction is simply adorable. Milo the dog's reaction to the festive extravaganza at the Jones Beach Light Show on Long Island, New York, according to Newsweek, was captured on video and posted on TikTok by his owners, @kaylaadieppaa. The video, which has received over 3 million views, shows the canine utterly mesmerized by the shimmering lights.
Mike Tussey: Christmas really is the most wonderful time of year, filled with memories of past good times
In America, the anticipation of Christmas actually begins in earnest with another National Holiday, Thanksgiving Day. A mammoth parade shown on national television with a huge Christmas theme followed up by Santa Claus waving to us all signals that the Christmas Season is now officially underway. So, at 9 a.m....
sixtyandme.com
12 Gifts to Give Yourself This Christmas!
When I was young, I used to love looking at the windows of the houses lit up by Christmas trees and sparkling lights. In the dark winter months, I would spy little flurries of different lives being lived along the street where I grew up. Sometimes I would see glimpses of families playing games or preparing the evening meal or just sitting in front of the fire laughing and chatting.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0