Mingo County, WV

Williamson Daily News

Local youth leadership organization recognized

WILLIAMSON — A recently formed Youth Leadership Association in Mingo County was recognized by the regional organization for the work its members are already doing in the community. The Mingo YLA group only gained official affiliation with the Ohio-West Virginia YLA organization a couple of months ago, and they’ve...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

TV cheerleaders honored by BOE

WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley High School cheerleading champions were honored by the Mingo County Board of Education during its meeting Dec. 20. The Tug Valley cheerleaders claimed the ninth state championship in school history recently at Marshall University’s Cam Henderson Center.
WILLIAMSON, WV
Williamson Daily News

Huntington Junior College to add leisure and hospitality certificate program

HUNTINGTON — Huntington Junior College will add a pathway to its curriculum next year to a leisure and hospitality certificate for business management students interested in careers within the industry. The college is developing courses and hiring faculty to teach classes expected to range from event management, customer service,...
hwy.co

The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel

Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
DINGESS, WV
Williamson Daily News

Mingo Schools examining start times, bus routes

WILLIAMSON — In an ongoing topic, Mingo County Schools is continuing to examine school start times for both of the county’s high schools. During the board’s meeting Dec. 20, Superintendent Johnny Branch presented a draft plan for changing the times and the impact it would have on school bus routes.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies seek West Virginia teen last seen Christmas Day

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a “runaway” teen. According to the sheriff’s office, Rock “Trey” Sullivan, III, 14, of Barboursville, was last seen late in the evening on Christmas Day 2022. He will soon be 15, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies say Sullivan […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Christmas is saved in Prestonsburg, Ky.; police arrest Grinch

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Residents in the city of Prestonsburg, Ky., were able to sleep easy over the Christmas weekend because police caught the Grinch “green-handed.”. Police posted a video of the brazen holiday hater getting arrested as he stole a load of presents – at City Hall...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WSAZ

Crash detours traffic on U.S. 52

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Traffic is temporarily being detoured Thursday afternoon from U.S. 52 after a crash in the Coal Grove area, crews at the scene say. The two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 1. There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.
COAL GROVE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

Three Pirate gridders named All-State, Spears lands on 3rd Team

Three Belfry football standouts received recognition for their play during the 2022 season this past week as they were chosen to the 2022 All-State Team. Belfry senior lineman Brayden Spears was the highest selection for the Pirates this season as he was named 3rd Team All-State on the defensive side.
BELFRY, KY
q95fm.net

Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Tax Office Closed Friday and Monday for New Years

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the sheriff’s office and tax office will be closed tomorrow and this Monday for New Years. Those with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office & Tax Office also said they wish everyone a Happy New Year and are asking people to celebrate responsibly and not to drink and drive.

