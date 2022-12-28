Read full article on original website
Related
Williamson Daily News
Local youth leadership organization recognized
WILLIAMSON — A recently formed Youth Leadership Association in Mingo County was recognized by the regional organization for the work its members are already doing in the community. The Mingo YLA group only gained official affiliation with the Ohio-West Virginia YLA organization a couple of months ago, and they’ve...
Williamson Daily News
TV cheerleaders honored by BOE
WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley High School cheerleading champions were honored by the Mingo County Board of Education during its meeting Dec. 20. The Tug Valley cheerleaders claimed the ninth state championship in school history recently at Marshall University’s Cam Henderson Center.
Williamson Daily News
Huntington Junior College to add leisure and hospitality certificate program
HUNTINGTON — Huntington Junior College will add a pathway to its curriculum next year to a leisure and hospitality certificate for business management students interested in careers within the industry. The college is developing courses and hiring faculty to teach classes expected to range from event management, customer service,...
hwy.co
The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel
Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Williamson Daily News
Mingo Schools examining start times, bus routes
WILLIAMSON — In an ongoing topic, Mingo County Schools is continuing to examine school start times for both of the county’s high schools. During the board’s meeting Dec. 20, Superintendent Johnny Branch presented a draft plan for changing the times and the impact it would have on school bus routes.
Drive-thru food distribution happening in Martin Co., Kentucky
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Facing Hunger Food Bank is hosting a drive-thru food distribution Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Martin County, Kentucky. The event is happening at the Pigeon Roost Community Center in Lovely, Kentucky, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or until the distribution runs out of food, on Wednesday. Members of Facing Hunger […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell and Hardy Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
This City in West Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of West Virginia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
wymt.com
‘We need to replace every single line in our system’: People in Martin County upset with persistent water issues
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Martin County are upset after a recent cold streak froze pipes and caused major water issues throughout the county. Harold Loughery, who lives near Inez, said he and his neighbors have been without water for days. “Emergency management did a handout, and people like...
West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
Metro News
Cost of living adjustment increases on the way for Social Security beneficiaries
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly 480,000 West Virginians who receive monthly Social Security benefits will see the largest cost of living adjustment in more than 40 years beginning on Sunday. The Social Security Administration previously announced an 8.7% COLA due to inflation back in October. The increase is set to...
Deputies seek West Virginia teen last seen Christmas Day
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a “runaway” teen. According to the sheriff’s office, Rock “Trey” Sullivan, III, 14, of Barboursville, was last seen late in the evening on Christmas Day 2022. He will soon be 15, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies say Sullivan […]
wchstv.com
Christmas is saved in Prestonsburg, Ky.; police arrest Grinch
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Residents in the city of Prestonsburg, Ky., were able to sleep easy over the Christmas weekend because police caught the Grinch “green-handed.”. Police posted a video of the brazen holiday hater getting arrested as he stole a load of presents – at City Hall...
WSAZ
Crash detours traffic on U.S. 52
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Traffic is temporarily being detoured Thursday afternoon from U.S. 52 after a crash in the Coal Grove area, crews at the scene say. The two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 1. There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.
Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
West Virginia man arrested for making ‘terroristic threats’ on Facebook
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after deputies say that he posted threats on Facebook. According to a criminal complaint, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that 49-year-old Ryan Vankovich, of Stollings, made threats on the social media platform. One of the posts said, “Some ppl just have to learn stuff the […]
Williamson Daily News
Three Pirate gridders named All-State, Spears lands on 3rd Team
Three Belfry football standouts received recognition for their play during the 2022 season this past week as they were chosen to the 2022 All-State Team. Belfry senior lineman Brayden Spears was the highest selection for the Pirates this season as he was named 3rd Team All-State on the defensive side.
West Virginia deputy pulls over fake police cruiser in Putnam County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A car was towed in Putnam County because Kanawha County deputies say the vehicle was equipped with unauthorized emergency lights. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a transport to Putnam County and was returning back to Kanawha County on I-64 when a dark-colored sedan flashed emergency blue and […]
q95fm.net
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office To Stop Collecting Tax Payments At Noon On Thursday, December 29th
An update from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office:. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will stop collecting tax payments tomorrow at noon. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office have also said that they will accept the face amount through the end of the day next Tuesday, January 3rd.
q95fm.net
Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Tax Office Closed Friday and Monday for New Years
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the sheriff’s office and tax office will be closed tomorrow and this Monday for New Years. Those with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office & Tax Office also said they wish everyone a Happy New Year and are asking people to celebrate responsibly and not to drink and drive.
Comments / 0