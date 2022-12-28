After a couple of particularly weird years, 2022 felt ... normal-er? Normal-ish? There was no question most people were happy to kick 2020 and 2021 in the ass on the way out the door, and certainly plenty of folks will still feel that way about the year we're now wrapping up. But some might be feeling at least a bit more celebratory. And while there is still plenty of cause for being cautious about group gatherings in the middle of the COVID/RSV/seasonal flu maelstrom, it feels like we have at least a better sense of how to do these things sensibly.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO