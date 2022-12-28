Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySalt Lake City, UT
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The HolidaysS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
A High Honor Was Awarded To Pho Tay Ho RestaurantS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake CityBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Sightseeing in UtahAndy MonroeUtah State
Related
Gephardt Daily
Pickup slides on icy road in Morgan County, is struck by semi
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pickup truck that slid on an icy roadway Wednesday morning was struck from behind by a semi that was unable to stop in time. “Morgan Fire was called to respond to a traffic accident at 1:29 am this morning,”...
ksl.com
Southern Utah hit by winter thunderstorms as snow blankets Wasatch Mountains
SALT LAKE CITY — Tuesday's winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow in several places in the Wasatch Mountains, and brought uncommon winter thunderstorms to parts of southeastern Utah. Snow made for slick roads in northern Utah, and state troopers said three separate crashes closed southbound U.S....
UDOT closes Provo Canyon backcountry, and will intermittently close U.S. Highway 189
UTAH — The Provo Canyon backcountry area along the north and south of U.S. Highway 189 was closed by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) today at 10 a.m., and […]
Browns Canyon open after closure due to icy conditions
— The South Summit Fire District reported that Browns Canyon Rd. is "treacherous" due to ice, noting that there have been multiple car accidents and rollovers Wednesday night. The road is closed as of 7 p.m. The fire district said crews are on their way to clear the road, but...
hebervalleyradio.com
Winter Storm Advisory For Wasatch Back Friday Morning
WASATCH BACK, Utah-The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Back from 5:00 am Friday-5:00 am Monday January 2. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches possible. Locally, higher amounts are possible in the Park City area although Heber City and Wasatch County are included in the advisory as well.
kjzz.com
Avalanche danger reported across Utah ranging from high to moderate
UTAH (KUTV) — Avalanche danger will be present across Utah throughout the day Tuesday, authorities said. Representatives from the Utah Avalanche Center reported high avalanche danger in Logan; considerable avalanche danger in Ogden, the Uintas, Salt Lake and Provo; and moderate avalanche danger in Skyline and Moab for Dec. 27, 2022. There was no reported avalanche danger in the Abajos and Southwest Utah.
KSLTV
Snowplow driver makes ammends after hitting sentimental mailbox
It’s already been quite the winter for snowplow drivers in Utah. Constant snowstorms have kept them busy. “It has been a heck of a start. We’re burning through some salt,” Mike Gladbach, who is Sandy’s Public Works Director said. No matter how much salt it takes,...
cityweekly.net
Remember to Shovel the Snow, It's the Law!
If you're tired of those song lyrics—"The weather outside is frightful"—sorry, there's more snow coming. And let's all pray for more, more and more to break that drought!. In the meantime, are you a good property owner who shovels your sidewalks as soon as the snow lets up? Or are you a lazy one who just lets people trudge through your snow and ice to get to where they're going?
kslnewsradio.com
High winds cause ski lift closures in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Ski lifts are closing or being put on hold due to high winds along the Wasatch Front. Brighton Resort has closed the Great Western lift for the day and Park City Mountain Resort has put Orange Bubbles Express and Red Pine Gondola on hold. Additionally,...
KUTV
Fallen tree prompts FrontRunner delays from Woods Cross to Ogden
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A fallen tree that was blocking TRAX rails in the area of 1922 South 925 West in Woods Cross prompted FrontRunner delays northbound from Woods Cross to Ogden early Tuesday afternoon. Representatives of Utah Transit Authority initially said that those planning to travel the...
Crash leaves 1 dead, several injured on Mountain View Corridor
A three-vehicle crash on a West Valley City freeway leaves one person dead with several individuals injured.
kjzz.com
Nearly 2000 customers left without power after several pole fires across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting hundreds of customers Tuesday evening across several parts of Utah after multiple pole fires were reported in the areas. At approximately 5 p.m., officials with Rocky Mountain Power tweeted they were aware of power outages impacting customers...
kslnewsradio.com
Pole fire causes power outage affecting thousands in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A pole fire knocked out the power to thousands of Rocky Mountain Power customers on Tuesday afternoon. The company reported the outage to be in the Salt Lake City and Millcreek areas. A spokesman for RMP told KSL that the outage originally impacted 3,000 customers....
kslnewsradio.com
Car accident in Willard City causes power outage
WILLARD CITY. Utah — A crash between a city snowplow and car resulted in downed power lines Tuesday morning. According to Perry City Police Chief Scott Hancey, police were dispatched at 6:44 a.m. to 750 North and Main St. Hancey reported that a Willard City snowplow was headed northbound...
Heavy snow in the forecast Tuesday
Two winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah this week. The first is expected to hit Tuesday with the second coming Friday. According to Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, the first part of the storm will be on the warm side, with snow in the elevation range of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He said that means lower ski resort base areas like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could see rain. In Park City the high Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees (F).
ksl.com
Vernal woman killed in crash near Strawberry Reservoir
HEBER CITY — A Vernal woman was killed and another person was in serious condition following a crash on U.S. 40 near Strawberry Reservoir on Tuesday morning, state troopers said. The crash occurred just north of the reservoir, about 19 miles south of Heber City, when a westbound Toyota...
cityweekly.net
Salt Lake City area New Year's Eve activities
After a couple of particularly weird years, 2022 felt ... normal-er? Normal-ish? There was no question most people were happy to kick 2020 and 2021 in the ass on the way out the door, and certainly plenty of folks will still feel that way about the year we're now wrapping up. But some might be feeling at least a bit more celebratory. And while there is still plenty of cause for being cautious about group gatherings in the middle of the COVID/RSV/seasonal flu maelstrom, it feels like we have at least a better sense of how to do these things sensibly.
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
kslnewsradio.com
Quick thinking neighbors prevent spread of fire in Mapleton
MAPLETON, Utah — A Mapleton family escaped a fire on their property thanks to some alert neighbors. According to a press release, the Mapleton Utah Police Department was dispatched to a garage fire in the area of 700 East Maple Street. The call came in just before 3 a.m.
kslnewsradio.com
Fatal crash in Wasatch County leaves one dead
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A crash on U.S. 40 left one dead near Strawberry Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cam Roden, the collision was head-on. A press release from the Department of Safety said a Toyota Camry crossed from the westbound lanes to the...
Comments / 0