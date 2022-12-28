ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Heights, UT

Gephardt Daily

Pickup slides on icy road in Morgan County, is struck by semi

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pickup truck that slid on an icy roadway Wednesday morning was struck from behind by a semi that was unable to stop in time. “Morgan Fire was called to respond to a traffic accident at 1:29 am this morning,”...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Browns Canyon open after closure due to icy conditions

— The South Summit Fire District reported that Browns Canyon Rd. is "treacherous" due to ice, noting that there have been multiple car accidents and rollovers Wednesday night. The road is closed as of 7 p.m. The fire district said crews are on their way to clear the road, but...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Winter Storm Advisory For Wasatch Back Friday Morning

WASATCH BACK, Utah-The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Back from 5:00 am Friday-5:00 am Monday January 2. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches possible. Locally, higher amounts are possible in the Park City area although Heber City and Wasatch County are included in the advisory as well.
HEBER CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Avalanche danger reported across Utah ranging from high to moderate

UTAH (KUTV) — Avalanche danger will be present across Utah throughout the day Tuesday, authorities said. Representatives from the Utah Avalanche Center reported high avalanche danger in Logan; considerable avalanche danger in Ogden, the Uintas, Salt Lake and Provo; and moderate avalanche danger in Skyline and Moab for Dec. 27, 2022. There was no reported avalanche danger in the Abajos and Southwest Utah.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Snowplow driver makes ammends after hitting sentimental mailbox

It’s already been quite the winter for snowplow drivers in Utah. Constant snowstorms have kept them busy. “It has been a heck of a start. We’re burning through some salt,” Mike Gladbach, who is Sandy’s Public Works Director said. No matter how much salt it takes,...
SANDY, UT
cityweekly.net

Remember to Shovel the Snow, It's the Law!

If you're tired of those song lyrics—"The weather outside is frightful"—sorry, there's more snow coming. And let's all pray for more, more and more to break that drought!. In the meantime, are you a good property owner who shovels your sidewalks as soon as the snow lets up? Or are you a lazy one who just lets people trudge through your snow and ice to get to where they're going?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

High winds cause ski lift closures in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Ski lifts are closing or being put on hold due to high winds along the Wasatch Front. Brighton Resort has closed the Great Western lift for the day and Park City Mountain Resort has put Orange Bubbles Express and Red Pine Gondola on hold. Additionally,...
PARK CITY, UT
KUTV

Fallen tree prompts FrontRunner delays from Woods Cross to Ogden

WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A fallen tree that was blocking TRAX rails in the area of 1922 South 925 West in Woods Cross prompted FrontRunner delays northbound from Woods Cross to Ogden early Tuesday afternoon. Representatives of Utah Transit Authority initially said that those planning to travel the...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Car accident in Willard City causes power outage

WILLARD CITY. Utah — A crash between a city snowplow and car resulted in downed power lines Tuesday morning. According to Perry City Police Chief Scott Hancey, police were dispatched at 6:44 a.m. to 750 North and Main St. Hancey reported that a Willard City snowplow was headed northbound...
WILLARD, UT
KPCW

Heavy snow in the forecast Tuesday

Two winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah this week. The first is expected to hit Tuesday with the second coming Friday. According to Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, the first part of the storm will be on the warm side, with snow in the elevation range of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He said that means lower ski resort base areas like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could see rain. In Park City the high Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees (F).
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Vernal woman killed in crash near Strawberry Reservoir

HEBER CITY — A Vernal woman was killed and another person was in serious condition following a crash on U.S. 40 near Strawberry Reservoir on Tuesday morning, state troopers said. The crash occurred just north of the reservoir, about 19 miles south of Heber City, when a westbound Toyota...
HEBER CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

Salt Lake City area New Year's Eve activities

After a couple of particularly weird years, 2022 felt ... normal-er? Normal-ish? There was no question most people were happy to kick 2020 and 2021 in the ass on the way out the door, and certainly plenty of folks will still feel that way about the year we're now wrapping up. But some might be feeling at least a bit more celebratory. And while there is still plenty of cause for being cautious about group gatherings in the middle of the COVID/RSV/seasonal flu maelstrom, it feels like we have at least a better sense of how to do these things sensibly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Quick thinking neighbors prevent spread of fire in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Utah — A Mapleton family escaped a fire on their property thanks to some alert neighbors. According to a press release, the Mapleton Utah Police Department was dispatched to a garage fire in the area of 700 East Maple Street. The call came in just before 3 a.m.
MAPLETON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fatal crash in Wasatch County leaves one dead

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A crash on U.S. 40 left one dead near Strawberry Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cam Roden, the collision was head-on. A press release from the Department of Safety said a Toyota Camry crossed from the westbound lanes to the...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT

