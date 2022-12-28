Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherOzzie Ordoñez-JimenezLabelle, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
Related
fgcuathletics.com
No. 27 FGCU Makes Season-High 16 3-Pointers to Down Brown
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The No. 27 FGCU women's basketball team (11-2) rained 3s at a season-best clip Wednesday, draining 16 treys in an 89-75 victory over Brown at Alico Arena. Four Eagles scored in double figures with fifth-year guard Tishara Morehouse (Milwaukee, Wis./Rufus King HS/Nebraska CC) leading the squad with a team-high 20 points, eight assists, and three steals in the victory.
WINKNEWS.com
Former player pivots to coaching after suffering paralysis from T-9 spinal injury
Pledge Williams played for the Florida Stingrays football team in Southwest Florida before an injury paralyzed him. But Williams is overcoming the odds and the obstacles to stay involved with the game he loves. Marines are taught to adapt and overcome obstacles. Williams loved playing football, but like a marine,...
It's been 3 months since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida
MIAMI - It's been three months and the destruction from Hurricane Ian is still present in Southwest Florida.Families are still displaced and the cleanup in Fort Myers Beach is far from over. Marina owner Captain Bob Leisure said getting things back to normal feels like an impossible feat. "The hardest thing now is getting people to work. There's no help and I got to be honest, the insurance companies have been very lackadaisical, they are not bringing any insurance money in, they fight you," he said. He added that the cleanup effort has slowed down significantly and it will take years for the city to fully recover.
NBC Miami
Family Spots Florida Panther Roaming in Backyard of SW Florida Home
A family in southwest Florida got quite the surprise on Christmas Eve when they spotted a panther roaming in the backyard of their home. Sean Burlarley told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV he has seen all type of wildlife at the home in Lehigh Acres, but when he and his fiancé looked outside on Saturday they were in for quite a sight.
floridaweekly.com
Claremont Property Co. opens Bonita Springs office
Claremont Property Co, a company specializing in remediation, restoration, roofing and recovery, recently celebrated the grand opening of its office in Bonita Springs with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by SWFL Inc. Claremont’s new office is located at 24870 S Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas,...
More Explores: Fort Myers River District Downtown Countdown
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — The countdown to the Downtown Countdown is on!. Downtown Fort Myers is closing down the streets and inviting everyone to ring in the new year!. There will be five stages located in various spots, and live music playing all night. Support local bars and...
Holiday travelers at RSW facing myriad of Southwest Airline issues
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Holiday travel nightmares continue for thousands of people. Southwest Airlines canceled more than two-thousand flights Wednesday alone. As a result, many families have been trying for days to get home. Some were forced to rent cars, take a bus or wait for a flight to their destination to open up.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Punta Gorda to host professional pickleball tour event
The Association of Pickleball Professionals will kick off its tour calendar with the APP Punta Gorda Open on Jan. 11-15 at the PicklePlex, 26300 Airport Road. The sport’s top professional women and men will compete in singles, doubles and mixed-doubles events. In addition, hundreds of amateurs will take part in an amateur competition. Tickets for daily sessions are $10.
City of Fort Myers removes Hurricane Ian memorial from Centennial Park
The memorial honoring Hurricane Ian victims has been removed from downtown Fort Myers. The city plans for a permanent way to honor the lives lost.
WINKNEWS.com
Different approaches to unusually cold weather from SWFL locals, visitors
Many moved to Southwest Florida for the warm weather, but Christmas weekend brought an unusual chill to the area, and residents had to cope in different ways. Most people from the area don’t like the cold weather one bit. Going outside, one can often pick out who is and isn’t a Southwest Florida based on their attire. The region may not have felt freezing temperatures, but lows in the 30s and highs just cracking the 50s are not what people signed up for.
communitynewspapers.com
From the Desk of Mayor Rodney Harris
There were so many great things that happened in 2022. One of the most significant events, Formula One, was successfully executed in the City of Miami Gardens. In addition to the numerous and programs we offer our community, we were fortunate enough to help some of our neighbors in need. After Hurricane Ian, Vice Mayor Leon led a caravan to a predominantly Black City in Fort Myers called Harlem Heights. That was a heartfelt situation in which our residents stepped up and provided essential materials to help another City with a considerable humanitarian effort. We strongly recommend to anyone who can help — if you can help the people in Fort Myers, please do.
gulfshorebusiness.com
New businesses fill Shoppes at Vanderbilt in North Naples
New businesses that recently launched or are coming soon to the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt have filled the available units at the North Naples lifestyle center. “We’ve really maintained over 90% occupancy here within the center over the past few years, and at this point now we’re at 100%, full capacity, which is great. It’s continuing to grow,” said P.J. Hill, leasing manager for the Shoppes at Vanderbilt, the sprawling commercial center on the northwest corner of Airport-Pulling and Vanderbilt Beach roads.
Cement truck hits power pole in North Fort Myers
Deputies are responding to the intersection of N Cleveland Avenue & Hancock Bridge Parkway due to a cement truck that crashed into a power pole.
One year since tiger mauling at Naples Zoo
The incident prompted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to change policies around reporting animal attacks.
Florida Weekly
PBS Contractors completes The Woodruff Institute for Dermatology & Mohs Surgery
PBS Contractors completed the renovation of The Woodruff Institute for Dermatology & Mohs Surgery’s Bonita Springs office, located at 23471 Walden Center Drive, Suite 300, Bonita Springs, FL. The scope of the project included additional clinical space for patients and a top-notch break room for employees. Since 2004, The...
beckersasc.com
Florida physician group cuts ties with BCBS
Fort Myers, Fla.-based Millennium Physician Group has cut ties with two Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, YourSun.com reported Dec. 26. The group will no longer accept My Blue HMO and Medicare Advantage PPO members as of Dec. 30. Millennium spokesperson Liza Fernandez told YourSun.com that the group cut ties due...
Florida Weekly
Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards
The 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards sponsored by the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB, recently took place at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. The event recognizes excellence and outstanding achievements made by individuals within the tourism industry in Collier County. As a main economic driver within the community, tourism and tourism related businesses create employment opportunities for over 30,000 people in the destination. These efforts allow Florida’s Paradise Coast to consistently be ranked as one of the top national and international travel destinations globally.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian leaves behind financial nightmare for Sarasota County snowbird
VENICE, Fla. - Months have passed since Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, problems keep piling up for residents in severely impacted areas. Though local, state, and federal resources have been sent to help, the aftermath left a financial nightmare for many – including snowbirds. Janet Beardsley, 83,...
$41M lottery ticket sold at Florida Publix on Christmas Eve
A $41 million lottery ticket was sold at a Florida Publix on Christmas Eve, according to the Florida Lottery's website.
WINKNEWS.com
Irish Times Bar & Grill debuts in North Naples
Ushering in traditional Irish pub fare into the 21st century is the idea behind the new Irish Times Bar & Grill in North Naples. “The decorative components reflect a nostalgic artful mix of old and new to deliver a vibrant pub experience. We pride ourselves on delivering a warm atmosphere with fantastic plates and drinks,” notes the website of the local venue that debuted this week in the Pavilion shopping center, anchored by LA Fitness and Paragon Theaters on the northwest corner of Vanderbilt Beach Road and U.S. 41 North.
Comments / 0