KELOLAND

Wednesday Scoreboard – December 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Wednesday here: NBAPelicans 119, Timberwolves 118 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALLEthan 67, McCook Central/Montrose 64Hamlin 55, Howard 49Little Wound 54, White Shield, ND 35Mitchell 83, Campbell County, WY 61McLaughlin 63, Mandaree, ND 43Pine Ridge 79, Wakpala 54St. Francis Indian 93, Solen, ND 11Viborg-Hurley […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEYC

Tuesday Night Sports (12/27)

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Holiday tournaments are here! Bethany Lutheran College hosts its annual boys basketball tournament which features Mankato Loyola, Fairmont, Maple River, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, New Ulm, St. Clair, New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva and Minnesota Valley Lutheran. Over at New Richland, the NRHEG Panthers hosted a girls...
NEW RICHLAND, MN
FOX 21 Online

Prep Basketball: Duluth East Girls Protect Home Floor Versus Forest Lake

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East girls basketball team made it two wins in a row on Thursday, defeating Forest Lake 63 to 51. The Greyhounds were led by Ashlynne Guenther who finished with a team-leading 21 points. Sydney Zwak would also have 12 points in the victory. Duluth East (3-6)...
DULUTH, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

High School Sports Results/Schedule December 28

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Sartell-St. Stephen, 4:30 @ MAC. Crusader Christmas Boys and Girls Basketball Classic:. 11:00am - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) - Girls. 12:30pm - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) - Boys. 2:15pm - SW Christian vs. Litchfield (H) - Girls. 3:45pm - Spectrum vs. Litchfield (H) -Boys. 5:30pm...
KFYR-TV

Class-A Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the vast majority of the games on the schedule snowed out last week, the Class-A Boys & Girls Basketball poll features the same five teams in the same order in both rankings conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters association. CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Eden Prairie Local News

Eagles back in form with win over St. Louis Park in holiday tournament

“Everybody looked like they’d been off for three weeks,” an exasperated Ellen Wiese said on Wednesday afternoon. “We had three days off. So, no excuses!” In the corridors adjacent to the Park Center High School gymnasium, the Eden Prairie head coach didn’t sound like someone whose team had won a hard-fought, closely-contested girls basketball game. [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN

