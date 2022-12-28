Read full article on original website
Wednesday Scoreboard – December 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Wednesday here: NBAPelicans 119, Timberwolves 118 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALLEthan 67, McCook Central/Montrose 64Hamlin 55, Howard 49Little Wound 54, White Shield, ND 35Mitchell 83, Campbell County, WY 61McLaughlin 63, Mandaree, ND 43Pine Ridge 79, Wakpala 54St. Francis Indian 93, Solen, ND 11Viborg-Hurley […]
SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey top games of the week (Dec. 26-Jan. 1)
St. Thomas Academy (7-1) at Prior Lake (4-3), Dec. 27 5 p.m. St. Thomas Academy is coming off a rough loss to Cretin-Derham Hall on December 22. The Cadets lost that game 4-2. They now travel to face Prior Lake on Tuesday. Prior Lake has struggled this year and sits at 4-3. The Lakers have played ...
Tuesday Night Sports (12/27)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Holiday tournaments are here! Bethany Lutheran College hosts its annual boys basketball tournament which features Mankato Loyola, Fairmont, Maple River, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, New Ulm, St. Clair, New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva and Minnesota Valley Lutheran. Over at New Richland, the NRHEG Panthers hosted a girls...
Prep Basketball: Duluth East Girls Protect Home Floor Versus Forest Lake
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East girls basketball team made it two wins in a row on Thursday, defeating Forest Lake 63 to 51. The Greyhounds were led by Ashlynne Guenther who finished with a team-leading 21 points. Sydney Zwak would also have 12 points in the victory. Duluth East (3-6)...
Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament: Maple River to square off with LCWM for championship
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Maple River boys basketball defeated Mankato Loyola 60-55 to advance to the championship game in the Kwik Trip Holiday tournament. The Knights of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights defeated New Ulm in the semifinals to advance as well. The championship game will tip-off at 8:30...
Sports scores, stats for Thursday: B-R boys basketball falls to Old Rochester
TAUNTON— It was another day full of holiday tournament action for Greater Taunton area teams. Here's a look at all of the scores, stats and highlights of the day. Boys Basketball: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Old Rochester ...
High School Sports Results/Schedule December 28
Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Sartell-St. Stephen, 4:30 @ MAC. Crusader Christmas Boys and Girls Basketball Classic:. 11:00am - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) - Girls. 12:30pm - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) - Boys. 2:15pm - SW Christian vs. Litchfield (H) - Girls. 3:45pm - Spectrum vs. Litchfield (H) -Boys. 5:30pm...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota's Athlete of the Week? (Dec. 20-27)
Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Introducing the SBLive Sports National High School Wrestling Rankings SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 (Dec. 28-Jan. 1): Wayzata takes over the top spot SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball Power 25 for ...
Class-A Basketball Polls
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the vast majority of the games on the schedule snowed out last week, the Class-A Boys & Girls Basketball poll features the same five teams in the same order in both rankings conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters association. CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL...
Eagles back in form with win over St. Louis Park in holiday tournament
“Everybody looked like they’d been off for three weeks,” an exasperated Ellen Wiese said on Wednesday afternoon. “We had three days off. So, no excuses!” In the corridors adjacent to the Park Center High School gymnasium, the Eden Prairie head coach didn’t sound like someone whose team had won a hard-fought, closely-contested girls basketball game. [...]
