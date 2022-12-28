ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

What the papers say – December 28

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKof5_0jwDp3aS00

Cost-of-living difficulties and terrorising pigs lead the front pages.

Unions have a new tactic to increase the number of major walkouts across the transport network, reports the i .

Next to join the industrial action ranks could be junior doctors, who are to be balloted on striking from January 9, with the Daily Mirror citing a survey showing two-thirds of them are looking to leave the NHS.

Winter and the cost-of-living crisis have forced thousands of vulnerable cancer patients into isolation, a charity tells the Daily Express .

Food bank managers warn the Government in The Independent that a “tsunami of need” could see hungry families turned away in the new year, with donations falling as demand steadily rises.

The Times claims an argument between Cabinet colleagues Suella Braverman and Michael Gove has pushed back long-anticipated counter-terrorism reforms.

Top brass must take action over an “epidemic” of predatory behaviour and sexual assault at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, The Daily Telegraph cites a charity as saying.

The Financial Times reports China will remove quarantine requirements for inbound travellers from January 8.

Union leaders are accused in the Daily Mail of plotting a “de facto general strike” after they launched a loyalty-card scheme designed to swell picket lines.

And the Daily Star says runaway pigs have been terrorising a village, leading them to be called the “porky blinders”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Female MP claims she was ‘touched inappropriately by male MP on trip overseas’

A female MP has alleged that she was touched inappropriately by a male MP around 25 years older than her during an overseas visit.She said the incident – reported to the party whips – happened on a trip to a European nation last year as party of all-party parliamentary group (APPG) visit.“What I was struck by is how much alcohol was consumed – pretty much every night till two or three in the morning,” she told Politico.She told the website she had avoided the late-night drinking sessions during the MPs’ working trip abroad, saying she would not have felt safe attending.The MP also...
BBC

'I'm living in fear for my life in Afghanistan'

It is nearly 11 months since the UK launched its scheme to help vulnerable Afghans come to the UK. But MPs and charities say the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) has been too slow to get up and running and is leaving those who are in most danger stuck in Afghanistan.
The Independent

Chair of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee advises Britons to leave Iran OLD REDIRECTED

The chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee has advised all Westerners to leave Iran. Alicia Kearns said the country was had shown that it would “happily” detain those with dual citizenship as it seeks to blame escalating protests against its own repressive regime on foreign powers. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have arrested seven people with links to Britain, including some who hold dual nationality. Ms Kearns also expressed fears that people could be arrested even as they tried to flee the country. She said: “My concern is very grave. The fact is that Iran has...
The Independent

British ministers ‘reluctant to accept McGuinness committed to peace process’

Senior British ministers were reluctant to accept that Martin McGuinness was “genuinely” committed to the peace process in Northern Ireland, archive files have revealed.Secretary of State Sir Patrick Mayhew also speculated whether the IRA was training in the “second 11” after claiming the paramilitary group recognised that the end of the campaign of violence was in sight.In a meeting with Tanaiste Dick Spring, Northern Ireland Office minister Michael Ancram and other officials in February 1997, Sir Patrick discussed the intentions of republicans around the peace process.The meeting, described as a working dinner, took place at Lancaster House in central London.Newly...
The Independent

Lobby group calls for supertax on private jets to boost public transport

A supertax on private jets should be introduced to fund public transport improvements, according to a pressure group.Campaign for Better Transport (CBT) wants private jet passengers to pay £780 in air passenger duty (APD) for every flight from the UK.That could raise around £1.4 billion each year, CBT said.Currently, private jet passengers pay the same APD as business and first-class passengers on commercial flights, unless the aircraft weighs at least 20 tonnes and has fewer than 19 passengers onboard.It’s about time that these individuals started paying for the damage their flights causeNorman Baker, CBTIn the latter scenario an APD rate...
The Guardian

Time for some hard truths: the Tories should have stuck with Boris Johnson

This year, the Conservative party made perhaps one of its greatest political errors in nearly two centuries of existence: getting rid of Boris Johnson. Don’t worry, I’m not suddenly getting nostalgic for his wretched premiership. The man clearly deserves an ignominious place in the history books – from the tens of thousands of avoidable deaths because of his bungled handling of the pandemic to his seemingly pathological addiction to deceit.
The Independent

Tony Blair wanted Vladimir Putin to be at international ‘top table’

Tony Blair argued that Vladimir Putin should be given a seat at the international “top table” despite deep misgivings among officials about the new Russian president, according to newly released official files.Papers released to the National Archives in Kew, west London, show Mr Blair, as prime minister, believed the former KGB man was at heart a “Russian patriot” and that it was important to encourage him to adopt western values.But behind the scenes officials feared he represented a return to old Cold War attitudes and questioned whether he could be trusted.The Russian intelligence presence in the UK is at Cold...
The Independent

Blair aide wanted ‘accuracy’ rules for newspapers

A key official in the team of former prime minister Tony Blair wanted to regulate newspapers for the “accuracy” of their reporting, according to newly-released official papers.Files released by the National Archives show Mr Blair’s principal private secretary Jeremy Heywood (a future cabinet secretary) became exasperated by what he regarded as the inaccurate reporting of the government’s activities.However his appeal for a system of “accuracy regulation” was swiftly shot down by Mr Blair’s advisers, who said it would be “suicidal” to try.I think it is nigh on impossible to introduce controls on the newspapers of the kind that you propose...
The Independent

Cost crisis wrought havoc in 2022, but 2023 set to be ‘year of recession’

The nation headed into 2022 with optimism for the economy, but hopes of a bumper year of growth unrestrained by Covid restrictions were dashed as the cost-of-living crisis took centre stage.Just as the worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us, the emergence of soaring inflation soon became the next big threat to the economy and one which is set to send the UK plunging back into recession.While Bank of England policymakers had forecast inflation to jump higher as supply chains struggled to keep up with surging demand, they were not prepared for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February...
The Independent

Voices: Keir Starmer’s caution is damaging Labour’s appeal

The chickens are coming home to roost for Keir Starmer (or maybe the turkeys; it is the week after Christmas, after all). A poll published in the Independent this week found that 30 per cent of Leave voters wish for smoother relations with the EU, compared to a mere 13 per cent who want to maintain some distance with our much bigger neighbour.Like most plans the Tories rushed through under 12 years of uninterrupted rule, the botched Brexit withdrawal swung a wrecking ball through our economy and left shrapnel amid the political discourse. You might think we could have...
The Independent

Labour calls for new Magnitsky sanctions amid Iranian crackdown

New sanctions should be placed on those involved in the suppression of protests in Iran, Labour has said.Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said Magnitsky sanctions, which target human rights violations, should be used against organisations or individuals involved in the crackdown.It comes after Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it had arrested seven individuals involved in the protests with a “direct link” to Britain.Without elaborating, it said some members of the network had dual nationality.The IRGC is sanctioned by the UK in its entirety. We will hold the tyrants in Iran to account. pic.twitter.com/fgEWOEvjT8— James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) December 27, 2022Tehran has...
The Guardian

One in 10 Tory peers have given more than £100,000 to party

One in 10 Conservative peers are big donors to the party, giving almost £50m in total, new analysis shows, amid controversy over more financial backers believed to have been put forward on Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list. After speculation about more donors due to get peerages within the...
The Independent

Tory MP who said food bank users ‘can’t cook properly’ voted backbencher of year by party members

Conservative party members have crowned Lee Anderson “backbencher of the year” after he said people only use food banks because they are unable to cook or budget “properly”.The MP for Ashfield beat 180 other backbenchers put forward by Tory voters for the accolade – earning 54 of 553 total votes.The annual Conservative Home survey saw former prime minister Boris Johnson win 35 votes, ex-Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg earn 32, former PM Theresa May and MP John Redwood gain 29 respectively, and Sir Graham Brady win 22.Mr Anderson, a former Labour councillor who defected to the Tory party in 2018,...
The Guardian

Starmer doesn’t have to follow the Tories on immigration to win – a humane approach could still lead him to No 10

I could have written the speech before I’d even heard it. A party committed to a points-based system. A country too dependent on migrant workers. A promise to be “practical”. It was like the Groundhog Day of British immigration politics. Keir Starmer’s address to the CBI last month told us much of what we already knew: Labour has little interest in positively shifting the dial on immigration.
The Independent

The Independent

999K+
Followers
320K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy