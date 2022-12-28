ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Thorne responds to Hollywood director who accused her of ‘flirting with him’ at age 10

By Peony Hirwani
Bella Thorne has responded to an unnamed Hollywood director who accused her of “flirting with him” when she was 10 years old.

In a conversation during Tuesday’s (27 December) episode of Emily Ratajkowski ’s podcast High Low with EmRata , the 25-year-old Time Is Up star opened up about the accusations that “drive her crazy”.

Thorne told host Ratajkowski that it was “f***ing stressful” being a child actor in the public eye.

The Midnight Sun star shared a story of an audition she had when she was 10 years old where a male director claimed that she was “flirting with him” and making him feel “uncomfortable”.

“I had a director give me feedback once, and I was 10. The casting director calls my agent and the agent calls my mom, and they’re like, ‘So, she’s not moving forward because the director felt like she was flirting with him, and it made him really uncomfortable’,” Thorne recalled.

The actor added that the moment made her “find fault in myself”.

Thorne said she was stunned by the accusations: “I don’t give a f*** what the f*** I said. I don’t care if I said, ‘Eat my pussy right now. [I was] 10 years old. Why would you ever think that [I was flirting]?

“Also, you’re in a director session; you can’t really say or do anything. You do the scene; you say hello, and you walk out. There is no time to go sit on your lap or make you uncomfortable. What the f*** are you talking about?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cpQ15_0jwDp2hj00

Earlier this year, Thorne opened up about being labelled “controversial” by audiences and fans .

In an interview with The Daily Beast , Thorne explained how she feels that being a woman has made her an easy target for unfair judgements.

Comments / 61

Not a racist
1d ago

Maybe she was flirting and the director knew enough to recognize a potential situation of ACCUSATIONS BY PEOPLE SIMILAR TO THE ONES ON HERE. Here is a guy that potentially did the right thing and because she didn't get that job EVERYONE on here thinks we should find out who andwhat this BAD MAN did. What if he was attracted and had enough self control to shut it down, you never know what's in someone's mind. You can only hope people will responsibly control there own behavior.

Reply(6)
20
Denise Robles
1d ago

Sounds like the mother could have done a little better. Who knows what the director was getting at? I think he was explaining that behavior by a child who was coached to behave a certain way could be problematic.

Reply
12
J Mal
1d ago

I'm so confused by everyone in the comment section calling the director a perv and whatnot. If he was a c.m., a perv, whatever else, he would have hired her and taken advantage of an easy mark. Sounds to me like the director tried to do the right thing in a situation that could have ended very badly. This girl is disturbed and an extreme attention seeker, frankly it's amazing to me that people don't see that.

Reply(1)
9
