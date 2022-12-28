Trump news – live: Jan 6 probe shows ex-president wanted ‘blanket pardons’ for rioters as taxes release loom

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol has released a trove of 18 additional transcripts from interviews with Donald Trump allies.

The transcripts, released on Tuesday, included testimony from the likes of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, “Stop the Steal” rally organised Ali Alexander and the former president’s director of personnel Johnny McEntee.

In Mr McEntee’s testimony, he told the panel that Mr Trump was considering “blanket pardons” for rioters who stormed the Capitol. Mr McEntee said that former White House counsel Pat Cipollone refused.

Other revelations from the transcripts include Ms Hutchinson recalling a moment on 4 January 2021 – two days before the insurrection – when Marjorie Taylor Greene was discussing QAnon with Mr Trump.

“Those are all my people,” she recalled Ms Greene saying.

The latest revelations from the January 6 House probe come ahead of Mr Trump’s finances falling under the spotlight later this week when the House Ways and Means Committee is expected to release the former president’s tax returns on Friday.