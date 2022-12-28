Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pcpatriot.com
Cougars win first game of season, play again today at 5:30
Junior Varsity Cougars go for tourney title today at 2:15. Cougars win, Cougars win! It wasn’t pretty, it was a hard fought game, but the Pulaski County Cougars got into the win column Wednesday night with a 59-55 victory over the Fort Chiswell Pioneers in the First Community Bank Tournament at Fort Chiswell High School.
Podcast: Transfer QB Kyron Drones joins Inside the Tunnel
For the first time since committing to Virginia Tech, transfer quarterback Kyron Drones joined the VTSCOOP podcast to discuss his time as a transfer recruit, what stood out to Virginia Tech, his relationship with Ali Jennings, and more. Drones, a former four-star quarterback recruit out of Texas, is transferring in...
wfxrtv.com
Need-to-know's for burst pipes
Crews responded to water main breaks on Roanoke St., Wayside Dr., and Linden Court Tuesday. Crews responded to water main breaks on Roanoke St., Wayside Dr., and Linden Court Tuesday. Rescue Mission 2023 goals. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke shares its goals for the 2023 season. Roanoke street loses mail...
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: A look back on 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns are full of restaurants that bring their own unique style and flavor to their menus. In 2022, we featured nearly 40 restaurants for Hometown Eats, all with a loyal fan base and eager to welcome new customers with open arms!. Be sure to check...
Dramatic Changes In The Alleghany Highlands Mark 2022, As New Year Approaches
Two major changes in the Alleghany Highlands took place on July 1, the official formation of Alleghany Highlands Public Schools and the name change from Dabney S. Lancaster Community College to Mountain Gateway Community College. Consolidation of Covington City Schools with Alleghany County Public Schools brought about a new school board and superintendent on July 1, along with the name change of Alleghany High School Mountaineers to Alleghany High School Cougars. Covington High School has been scheduled to serve as the school district’s middle school (Covington Middle School), and Alleghany High School will serve as the new district’s facility for acquiring a...
thecarrollnews.com
Hillsville honors Vass
Hillsville Town Council at its December 12 meeting unanimously approved a motion to dedicate the Hillsville Farmers Market in honor of the late Mava Sutphin Vass. The measure was suggested by Town Manager Retta Jackson. According to information from Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Vass’ teaching career spanned 42 years with her beginning...
WSLS
2022 Recap: The top 5 Tasty Tuesday spots you viewed the most
ROANOKE, Va. – Tasty Tuesday has been going on since August of 2019, and there’s no reason to stop! We’re looking back at 2022 and the spots you viewed the most on wsls.com. Click on the highlighted places below to see their full stories!. If you have...
pcpatriot.com
Town Council says goodbye to Penn, Pedigo
Pulaski Town Council on Tuesday night formally said goodbye to one of its own as well as a key department head among town staff. Council approved two resolutions honoring Councilman Lane Penn and Town Engineer Bill Pedigo upon their retirement. Penn let it be known several months ago that he...
WDBJ7.com
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
WSET
Man shot on Kirk Avenue SE in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — There was a shooting in Roanoke on Tuesday. On Tuesday at approximately 1:14 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE. Responding officers located an adult...
Seven hospitalized in Roanoke County after using grills to heat homes
The Roanoke County Fire Department is issuing a warning about carbon monoxide after they say seven people in the county were hospitalized after they used grills to heat their homes.
Southwest Virginia towns awarded funds for fixing up vacant buildings
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia towns will receive funds for revitalizing vacant buildings in hopes of spurring economic development. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants for 22 projects across the state. In Southwest Virginia, the Town of St. Paull will receive $990,000 to redevelop the Deen […]
WDBJ7.com
Man taken to hospital after early-morning Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot and taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-critical injuries early Tuesday morning in the southeast area of the city, according to Roanoke Police. The Roanoke E-911 Center alerted police around 1:15 a.m. December 27 to a person who...
WDBJ7.com
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
Rt 219 open after severe accident
UPDATE: Route 219 is open after an accident on Monday, December 27, 2022. LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 219 in Lewisburg are closed for an extensive amount of time, according to Greenbrier County dispatch and Homeland Security. The crash took place right near the Greenbrier Bowling and Recreation Center just off Route […]
WSLS
Fatback Soul Shack restaurant in Christiansburg set to close
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Fatback Soul Shack, also called The Soul Shack, in Christiansburg is set to close, the restaurant staff announced Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you to all our loyal customers. It’s been our pleasure to serve you,” Shack staff said in a post. “Because of rising costs and a poor economy Fatback Soul Shack is closed.”
wfxrtv.com
Man found with a gunshot wound on kirk ave SE.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says one man is in the hospital after being shot. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Kirk Avenue SE early Tuesday morning for reports of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say when they arrived, they found...
WSLS
Tuesday starts our slow climb out of the freezer; 60s by New Year’s Day
ROANOKE, Va. – After the coldest Christmas weekend in more than three decades, we’re slowly climbing our way out. Yes, Tuesday morning is very cold (and calm) but the afternoon highs will make it into the 40s for the first time in almost a week. As high pressure...
WSET
'Be aware:' Pulaski police warn on recent trailer thefts in the New River Valley
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski Police Department is warning the public about recent trailer thefts in the New River Valley. The Pulaski Police Department is seeking the public's help regarding a grand larceny of a trailer from a doctor's office on Bob White Blvd. Police said on December...
Comments / 0