Radford, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

pcpatriot.com

Cougars win first game of season, play again today at 5:30

Junior Varsity Cougars go for tourney title today at 2:15. Cougars win, Cougars win! It wasn’t pretty, it was a hard fought game, but the Pulaski County Cougars got into the win column Wednesday night with a 59-55 victory over the Fort Chiswell Pioneers in the First Community Bank Tournament at Fort Chiswell High School.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
247Sports

Podcast: Transfer QB Kyron Drones joins Inside the Tunnel

For the first time since committing to Virginia Tech, transfer quarterback Kyron Drones joined the VTSCOOP podcast to discuss his time as a transfer recruit, what stood out to Virginia Tech, his relationship with Ali Jennings, and more. Drones, a former four-star quarterback recruit out of Texas, is transferring in...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Need-to-know's for burst pipes

Crews responded to water main breaks on Roanoke St., Wayside Dr., and Linden Court Tuesday. Crews responded to water main breaks on Roanoke St., Wayside Dr., and Linden Court Tuesday. Rescue Mission 2023 goals. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke shares its goals for the 2023 season. Roanoke street loses mail...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: A look back on 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns are full of restaurants that bring their own unique style and flavor to their menus. In 2022, we featured nearly 40 restaurants for Hometown Eats, all with a loyal fan base and eager to welcome new customers with open arms!. Be sure to check...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Dramatic Changes In The Alleghany Highlands Mark 2022, As New Year Approaches

Two major changes in the Alleghany Highlands took place on July 1, the official formation of Alleghany Highlands Public Schools and the name change from Dabney S. Lancaster Community College to Mountain Gateway Community College. Consolidation of Covington City Schools with Alleghany County Public Schools brought about a new school board and superintendent on July 1, along with the name change of Alleghany High School Mountaineers to Alleghany High School Cougars. Covington High School has been scheduled to serve as the school district’s middle school (Covington Middle School), and Alleghany High School will serve as the new district’s facility for acquiring a...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Hillsville honors Vass

Hillsville Town Council at its December 12 meeting unanimously approved a motion to dedicate the Hillsville Farmers Market in honor of the late Mava Sutphin Vass. The measure was suggested by Town Manager Retta Jackson. According to information from Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Vass’ teaching career spanned 42 years with her beginning...
HILLSVILLE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Town Council says goodbye to Penn, Pedigo

Pulaski Town Council on Tuesday night formally said goodbye to one of its own as well as a key department head among town staff. Council approved two resolutions honoring Councilman Lane Penn and Town Engineer Bill Pedigo upon their retirement. Penn let it be known several months ago that he...
PULASKI, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Man shot on Kirk Avenue SE in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — There was a shooting in Roanoke on Tuesday. On Tuesday at approximately 1:14 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE. Responding officers located an adult...
ROANOKE, VA
WJHL

Southwest Virginia towns awarded funds for fixing up vacant buildings

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia towns will receive funds for revitalizing vacant buildings in hopes of spurring economic development. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants for 22 projects across the state. In Southwest Virginia, the Town of St. Paull will receive $990,000 to redevelop the Deen […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Man taken to hospital after early-morning Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot and taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-critical injuries early Tuesday morning in the southeast area of the city, according to Roanoke Police. The Roanoke E-911 Center alerted police around 1:15 a.m. December 27 to a person who...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

Rt 219 open after severe accident

UPDATE: Route 219 is open after an accident on Monday, December 27, 2022. LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 219 in Lewisburg are closed for an extensive amount of time, according to Greenbrier County dispatch and Homeland Security. The crash took place right near the Greenbrier Bowling and Recreation Center just off Route […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WSLS

Fatback Soul Shack restaurant in Christiansburg set to close

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Fatback Soul Shack, also called The Soul Shack, in Christiansburg is set to close, the restaurant staff announced Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you to all our loyal customers. It’s been our pleasure to serve you,” Shack staff said in a post. “Because of rising costs and a poor economy Fatback Soul Shack is closed.”
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man found with a gunshot wound on kirk ave SE.

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says one man is in the hospital after being shot. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Kirk Avenue SE early Tuesday morning for reports of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say when they arrived, they found...
ROANOKE, VA

