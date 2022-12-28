Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Reunions and Acts of Kindness Come as Southwest Airlines Travel Fiasco ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
NBA world reacts to Luka Doncic's 60-point, 21 rebound triple-double
Fresh off a 50-point game just four days ago, Mavericks’ superstar point guard Luka Doncic did something on Tuesday night that no other NBA player has ever done.
Golf Digest
Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win
With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s insane 60-point triple-double has NBA Twitter on fire
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had the whole NBA Twitterverse going crazy about him. And who wouldn’t be? Not only did he record an insane 60-point triple-double but also banked a buzzer-beater to send their game against the New York Knicks to overtime. When it looked like the Mavs...
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Ron Harper Provides Unexpected Boost In Win Over Mavericks
Back during the early 2000s championship runs of the Los Angeles Lakers, everything, rightfully so, revolved around Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. The two were obviously the stars to lead the franchise, but the Lakers also intelligently surrounded them with excellent role players. The likes of Robert Horry, Rick...
Luka Doncic’s ‘recovery beer’ request after 60-point triple-double answered in Slovenia
On Tuesday night, Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to drop a 60-20-10 triple double. He astonishingly finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in an overtime win vs. the New York Knicks. After the game, Doncic remarked how tired he was, saying he needed ‘a recovery beer.’
BBC
Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win
Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
FOX Sports
Luka Dončić's triple-double was harder, more unprecedented than Wilt, Kobe's games | What's Wright?
Luka Dončić made history against the New York Knicks, finishing with the NBA's first ever 60-point, 21-rebound and 10-assist triple double. He intentionally missed his own free throw, caught his rebound, then makes the put back to send the game to overtime. The Dallas Mavericks won 126-121. With a historic game, Nick Wright re-visits the GOAT performance debate between Wilt Chamberlain's 100 point game and Kobe Bryant's 81 point one against the Toronto Raptors. Watch as Nick Wright explains why Luka's performance leaps in front of Kobe's but behind Wilt's.
Mavericks Luka Doncic Posts First 60-Point Triple Double Since Rockets James Harden
Mavericks star Luka Doncic joins Houston Rockets legend James Harden as the only two players in league history to post a 60-point triple-double.
New York Post
Want to see Luka Doncic after his 60-point triple-double? Some tickets are $12
Luka Doncic made history twice in one night. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the 6-foot-7 All-Star became the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. That wasn’t enough for Doncic though. With 35 seconds left in regulation, he and his Dallas Mavericks overcame a nine-point...
'He's playing football': D'Lo says Wolves 'can't touch' Zion Williamson
D'Angelo Russell was critical of how the refs allowed Zion Williamson to play with so much physicality.
FOX Sports
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Rockets set to take crack at slowing down Luka Doncic, Mavs
With their destruction at the hands of Luka Doncic still fresh on their collective minds, the Rockets will face the
Predicting The Los Angeles Lakers 'Win And Loss' Record For The Rest Of The 2022-23 NBA Season
Los Angeles Lakers are in tough situation after Anthony Davis' injury. Per recent reports, he is out until at least mid-January, and even though LeBron James is playing great, the Purple and Gold are not in a good position ahead of the upcoming NBA playoffs.
NBA Power Rankings: Mavericks Moving Up After Win Streak?
The Dallas Mavericks are riding high with three straight wins. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?
Comments / 0