NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series
NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Pose with All 3 Kids at Broadway's Some Like It Hot
The family of five was dressed to the nines to celebrate the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot It was a rare family night out for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick on Sunday. The couple and their three kids — 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, and 19-year-old son, James Wilkie — stepped out in New York City for the premiere of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot. Photographers snapped the smiling family as they posed at the Shubert Theatre. For the night out, the family...
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Popculture
'Good Morning America' Stars Mourn Death of ABC Colleague
This Week executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staffers on Christmas Eve. Tejera was 37. The ABC News family, including those on Good Morning America, was shocked by the news, and World News Tonight anchor Rachel Scott delivered a tribute during Saturday's broadcast.
Nathan Lane, Bernadette Peters Not Starring in Alleged Production of Sondheim’s ‘Square One’
Neither Nathan Lane nor Bernadette Peters is attached to star in a production of Stephen Sondheim’s last written musical Square One, a rep for the Angels in America and Producers star confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. A Twitter account using the musical’s title announced on Thursday morning that the upcoming staged production was set to star Lane opposite fellow stage icon, Peters. Reps for both actors told THR that the news was “not true,” leading to speculation that the announced production was fake. Sondheim’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. More from The Hollywood Reporter'KPOP' Composer Helen...
9-1-1: Lone Star: Lyndsy Fonseca Returns to Celebrate #Tarlos' Big News in Season 4 — 2023 FIRST LOOK
Talk about a blast from the past. The upcoming fourth season of 9-1-1: Lone Star is welcoming back Lyndsy Fonseca as Iris Blake, sister of Liv Tyler’s Michelle Blake, last seen in the Fox procedural’s first season finale back in 2020. TVLine has an exclusive first look at Iris’ return, and we’re happy to report that she’s doing much better than when Michelle found her living in a tent city. Iris also appears to have developed a bond with T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva), whose recent engagement is giving fans plenty to get excited about. “It felt like the right time”...
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Starring in Western ‘Dead Man’s Hand’ With Val Kilmer’s Son
Cole Hauser is giving Yellowstone fans what they want by signing on to do more westerns during his time off... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Starring in Western ‘Dead Man’s Hand’ With Val Kilmer’s Son appeared first on Outsider.
CSI: Vegas: Another Original Cast Member Set to Return in Season 2
Early next year, Catherine Willows is going to spot a very familiar face in Sin City. TVLine has learned that original CSI cast member Eric Szmanda is set to reprise his role as Greg Sanders during the latter half of CSI: Vegas‘ current second season. His multi-episode guest stint will reunite him with his aforementioned former co-star Marg Helgenberger. Szmanda portrayed the CSI tech for the entirety of original CSI‘s 15-season run on CBS. Helgenberger was added to CSI: Vegas‘ Season 2 ensemble partly to fill the void left by fellow OGers Jorja Fox and William Petersen, both of whom departed after the revival’s...
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11: Brett Has a Possible New Love Interest, Showrunner Teases
'Chicago Fire' Season 11 has a new love interest for Brett now that Casey is gone, according to showrunner Andrea Newman, but falling in love again is a ways off for Brett.
Collider
'Perry Mason' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the New Season
After a three-year hiatus, HBO's Perry Mason finally returns for its second season. This series is the latest work about famous criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason, a character who was first created by author Erle Stanley Gardner. Whereas other tales about Perry Mason start with the character as an idealistic lawyer, this adaptation is a gritty origin story set in Depression-era Los Angeles and follows Mason, played by Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys (The Americans), as a morally grey private investigator who eventually becomes a lawyer in a last-ditch effort to salvage a case he's working on. Even though it was originally conceived as a limited series, HBO announced in 2020 that Perry Mason would indeed be renewed for a second season. We've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that answers all the questions you may have about Perry Mason Season 2, including when it's being released, who's in it, and what it's about.
‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Who’ve Died In Real Life: Diana Rigg, Max Von Sydow, & More
Game Of Thrones rose to be one of the most popular TV series of all time. Many years after the original A Song of Ice And Fire books were first released, the show premiered in 2011 and rapidly became one of the highest-rated dramas ever. Fans quickly grew attached to the wide-ranging ensemble, including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, and many more.
hypebeast.com
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
August Wilson’s Iconic Play ‘The Piano Lesson’ Returns To Broadway With A Star-Studded Adaptation
August Wilson's iconic play "The Piano Lesson" is back on Broadway. The post August Wilson’s Iconic Play ‘The Piano Lesson’ Returns To Broadway With A Star-Studded Adaptation appeared first on NewsOne.
Super Genius Sheldon Cooper Is Off for Fall Break — When Does CBS's 'Young Sheldon' Return?
You brainiacs can give your barometers and accelerometers a rest, because CBS's The Big Bang Theory spinoff series, Young Sheldon, is taking a fall hiatus. Now 14-year-old Iain Armitage (PAW Patrol: The Movie) took over Emmy winner Jim Parsons's (Spoiler Alert) role as the blunt and aloof Sheldon Cooper back in 2017, and the series is still full of vim and vigor in 2022.
10 Big-Time Actors Who Were Once Told They Weren't Famous Enough For A Role, And 9 Who Were Told They Were Too Famous
"It wasn’t long enough [of a scene] to lose the Oprah factor."
Edie Landau, ‘Hopscotch’ and ‘The Deadly Game’ Producer, Dies at 95
Film producer Edythe “Edie” Landau, known for Oscar-nominated Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Hopscotch and The Deadly Game, has died. She was 95. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that she died “peacefully” of natural causes at her home in Century City on Dec. 24.More from The Hollywood ReporterStephen Greif, 'Blake's 7' and 'The Crown' Actor, Dies at 78Dax Tejera, Executive Producer of ABC's 'This Week,' Dies at 37Maxi Jazz, Lead Singer for British Band Faithless, Dies at 65 From the beginning, Landau was a pioneer for women in the industry. After graduating from Wilkes College, she started her career in New York...
Harvard Crimson
Top 10 TV Shows of 2022
The Crimson Arts Board presents its TV favorites of the year, from "Abbott Elementary" to "Heartstopper." Janelle James, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson, and Lisa Ann Walter star in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” which returned for a second season on September 21.By Courtesy of ABC/Gilles Mingasson.
Glass Onion actor Jackie Hoffman pokes fun at Netflix subtitle description in Knives Out movie
Glass Onion actor Jackie Hoffman has poked fun at Netflix’s subitle desctption of her in the Knives Out sequel.Hoffman appears in a small role in the new Rian Johnson film, playing the mother of Dave Bautista’s character, Duke Cody.The actor can be heard before she’s seen, interrupting mens activist Duke as he’s live streaming to his followers. Hoffman, who watched the film following its addition to Netflix on Friday (23 December), highlighted the subtitles’ description of her to her Twitter followers.“We had the subtitles on for @KnivesOut Glass Onion, and when I started speaking off camera, I was described...
