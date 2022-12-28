The opening round of the American Division of the 20th annual Chick-fil-A Classic hasn’t been kind to teams from South Carolina. There are four teams from South Carolina – Keenan, AC Flora, Lexington and host River Bluff. Keenan knocked off AC Flora 53-47 in an opening round game on Tuesday and are the only team that moved on to the semifinals. The Raiders have a date with Wheeler (GA) Thursday night in the final game of the day. The Wildcats are ranked No. 17 in the country by ESPN and defeated River Bluff 66-38 on Tuesday.

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO