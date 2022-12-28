ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

heartlandcollegesports.com

Five Thoughts On Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Entering Big 12 Play

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are 10-2 after playing their pre-Big 12 schedule and are now preparing for their conference opener against TCU on Dec. 31. With that, we have five thoughts about the Red Raiders at the break. Don’t forget about our new feature for men’s basketball — Daily...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

Look: Texas Tech Responds To Lane Kiffin's Major Accusations

Late Wednesday night, an unfortunate story emerged following Texas Tech's win over Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. Following the game, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said an opposing player spit at one of his own players and suggested the player uttered a racial slur at his player. "There...
LUBBOCK, TX
coladaily.com

Day 2: Chick-fil-A Classic recap

The opening round of the American Division of the 20th annual Chick-fil-A Classic hasn’t been kind to teams from South Carolina. There are four teams from South Carolina – Keenan, AC Flora, Lexington and host River Bluff. Keenan knocked off AC Flora 53-47 in an opening round game on Tuesday and are the only team that moved on to the semifinals. The Raiders have a date with Wheeler (GA) Thursday night in the final game of the day. The Wildcats are ranked No. 17 in the country by ESPN and defeated River Bluff 66-38 on Tuesday.
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

Camden, Keenan girls take centerstage at Chick-fil-A Classic

The Chick-fil-A Classic is known nationally for the top-notch talent it’s brought to the Columbia area over the 20-year existence of the tournament. Photos of past stars Steph Curry, Zion Williamson and Anthony Edwards hang in the rafters as just some of the past stars that are now playing in the NBA.
CAMDEN, SC
KCBD

2 injured in crash on 19th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured in a single-vehicle crash on 19th Street and Salem Avenue. LPD received the call at 1:49 p.m. Responders have closed all but one of the westbound lanes. LPD reports that the occupants sustained moderate and minor injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Christmas day Shooting Leads to Teen Arrested by Police

A Lubbock teen wanted for murder has been arrested by the Lubbock Police Department. At 11:39 p.m. on December 25, Christmas day, the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of East 4th Street. Lubbock Police were responding to a report of shots fired and at the scene discovered 20-year-old Ivan Reed suffering from a serious gunshot wound.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help

One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Amarillo sees increase in gang violence

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - While Lubbock has seen an increase in the rate of violent juvenile crime, it would appear Amarillo is facing the same problem. Crime analysts have published a report on the increase of gun violence and juvenile gang activity. One in five gun crimes is traced back to street gangs, and Amarillo police are tracking as many as 80 different groups.
AMARILLO, TX
News19 WLTX

'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and a woman were found shot dead this week in a Saluda County mobile home. It happened Tuesday evening in the Johnston area, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office. The bodies of the man and woman were found in their mobile home...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Barnwell County deputies hunting for clues after robbery attempt

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect after an attempted robbery at a Dollar General. The robbery attempt occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies released a surveillance photo of a van involved in the incident. It is dark blue with gray at the...
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Man, woman found shot and killed inside trailer

Saluda Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The Saluda Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found shot and killed inside a trailer Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office James (47) and Patricia (49) Perry were found in their home in the Johnston area. No further details...
JOHNSTON, SC

