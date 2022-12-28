Upshur County Deputies are investigating after finding a body in the debris of a house that had been destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. Diana firefighters responded to the house fire on Hawk Road near Diana at about 7:00 am. Authorities will release the victim’s name after the next of kin are notified. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and they ordered an autopsy.

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO