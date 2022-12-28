Read full article on original website
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scammers who are pretending to be with the sheriff’s office. Officials said people got phone calls on Thursday that told them they have missed court, and they are being asked to send money so a warrant won’t be issued for them. […]
Harrison County removed from state’s non-compliant list
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been removed from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list. The jail had previously added to the list following an Oct. 9 inspection. The report lists three separate citations. There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing...
easttexasradio.com
Wood County Man Killed While Fleeing From Deputies Identified
The Department of Public Safety released the name of Justin K. Fitzgerald, 30 years old, of Mineola. A vehicle killed Fitzgerald on Hwy 80 near Mineola. He was running from Wood County Deputies at the time. The incident began when deputies responded to shots fired and set up a perimeter around a wooded area. Someone had broken into several houses. Deputies found his shoes and a 9mm handgun on the road where the vehicle hit him.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 injured after car strikes telephone pole on wet roadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is injured after officials said they lost control of their car Thursday morning due to wet road conditions and struck a telephone pole. Officials with DPS said the crash happened on 7 Hill Road in Tyler near American Legion Road and a section of 7 Hill Road is blocked […]
East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
DPS identifies man struck, killed by vehicle near Mineola while evading law enforcement
MINEOLA, Texas — Officials have released the name of the man who police say was fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 80 while fleeing from police in Mineola. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton and the Wood County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a shots fired call located east of Mineola off Highway 80.
Como Man Jailed After Parking Lot Crash At Sheriff’s Office
Women’s Behavior Resulted In Misdemeanor Intoxication Arrests. A Como man was jailed Thursday after a parking lot crash at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office. Women’s behavior on two separate calls in the past two days also resulted in misdemeanor intoxication arrests, according to arrest reports. Crash At Sheriff’s...
New homeowner shares concerns over milk-like water in Mabank, Texas; water company responds
MABANK, Texas — Getting a simple glass of water has been tough for Kimberly Hocknell the past week in Mabank, Texas. She recently graduated and purchased new home. But after only nine days, she's experienced one major issue:. "I finally got into the house and found out that my...
Man arrested in Henderson County for drug charge
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County for a drug charge, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy pulled over a vehicle on Tuesday on Henderson County Road 1400 after the driver reportedly committed a traffic violation. Officials said they found possible methamphetamine in the vehicle. Jake Smalley […]
1 injured after rollover crash on Highway 271 near Winona
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is injured after a rollover crash Thursday morning on Highway 271 and FM 16 near Winona. Officials with DPS said the driver lost control of his Dodge pickup truck while travelling north on Highway 271 due to wet road conditions, and the truck rolled a few times before […]
cbs19.tv
Major crash on SH 315 and US 259 causing traffic delays
RUSK, Texas — Major crash causing traffic delays on SH 315 and US 259 in Mount Enterprise. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, helicopter on scene is blocking roadway. Officials have detours in place and are suggesting drivers to take alternate routes. Rusk County OEM, Rusk County...
1 dead after house fire in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a house fire in Upshur County, the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday. Officials said they received a call of a house fire at 4835 Hawk Road around 7 a.m. after a neighbor observed the fire and called 911. “The home was destroyed,” officials said. “Responders […]
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Diana House Destroyed By Fire
Upshur County Deputies are investigating after finding a body in the debris of a house that had been destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. Diana firefighters responded to the house fire on Hawk Road near Diana at about 7:00 am. Authorities will release the victim’s name after the next of kin are notified. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and they ordered an autopsy.
Downtown Crash Results In Minor Damage
A downtown crash resulted in a minor damage to landscaping but no serious injuries Wednesday evening, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. A black car southbound on Gilmer Street and a white Jeep westbound from Jefferson Street to Connally Street collided in the middle of the intersection. The impact caused the black vehicle to continue onto the sidewalk to the door of Corner Grub House before it stopped.
WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — Dec. 19-25, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of Dec. 19-25, 2022, included:. Tammy Crow, 56 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, on two Wood County Warrants for Stalking and Harassment. (She was released from jail Dec. 24, 2022. Bond was set at $30,000 on the stalking charge and $5,00 on the harassment charge, according to Wood County jail records, available at mywoodcounty.com)
