ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Michael B. Jordan Breaks Silence on Killmonger Spoiler

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already taken the world by storm, with the films box office already breaking records for Marvel Studios this year. Wakanda Forever is already the biggest superhero film of the year and is set to officially pass $400 million at the domestic box office. Director Ryan Coogler makes some key choices in the film, like making Namor the Submariner the main antagonist as well as changing his entire background. We also get a new Black Panther with Shuri (Letitia Wright) taking over the mantle after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. When the character enters the ancestral plane to become the Black Panther, she ends up seeing an unexpected relative with Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) making a surprise appearance. Jordan denied that he'd be making a return for the sequel, and now he's facing the music. During a new interview with Extra TV, the actor breaks his silence on his shocking return.
GoldDerby

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star Danai Gurira on mourning Chadwick Boseman: ‘We went through a lot of that together as a cast’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When the cast of “Black Panther” won Best Film Ensemble at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was star Chadwick Boseman who spoke on behalf of the cast.  “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted and Black,” Boseman said as he was flanked by his SAG Award-winning co-stars. “We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on; a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the...
GoldDerby

Box office: David Harbour’s ‘Violent Night’ takes strong 2nd place to unstoppable ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Some might say that second place is nothing to write home about, but not in the case of David Harbour’s violent holiday action-comedy “Violent Night.” It opened in 3,682 theaters against Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which has topped the box office since opening in mid-November four weeks ago. SEE2023 Oscars: Deadlines and dates for key stops on the road to the 95th Academy Awards Even so, “Violent Night” came out on top Friday with $4.9 million over “Wakanda’s” $4.1 million, although the former did include the $1.1 million from Thursday previews in that number. “Wakanda” still ended up winning the weekend...
ComicBook

Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel

Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
extratv

How Michael B. Jordan Kept His ‘Wakanda Forever’ Cameo Secret! (Exclusive)

On Monday, Michael B. Jordan was honored at the Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. “Extra” spoke with Michael, who reflected on receiving the Mevlin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award and also spoke about his surprise appearance in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”!
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans Reveal New Photo From Holiday Film Red One

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are back in a new behind-the-scenes photo from their Amazon Studios holiday movie Red One. The Prime Video original film will unite two of the biggest names in Hollywood, the current Black Adam actor, and the now-retired Captain America. Lately, there's been some discrepancy regarding the box office vitality of Black Adam, with one report claiming the Dwayne Johnson DC film was a flop, and another stating Black Adam is actually a success. While fans debate the merits of which report is accurate, they can distract themselves with a black-and-white photo of Johnson and Evans on the set of Red One.
ComicBook

James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"

Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
hypebeast.com

Keanu Reeves Reveals 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is "the Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"

As the world gets ready for the return of Keanu Reeves as the titular retired hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4, the Lionsgate action franchise also sees Chad Stahelski come back to direct the fourth installment. After dropping the official trailer, Reeves appeared at Brazil’s CCXP convention to reveal a...
411mania.com

New Alien Movie Reportedly Starting Filming In Early 2023

The next film in the Alien franchise begins production early next year, per a new report. The Film & Television Industry Alliance’s ProductionList states that the next film, which has the working title of Alien: Romulus, will begin shooting in Budapest on February 6th, 2023. The film was first...
ComicBook

Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist

Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
thedigitalfix.com

Black Panther 2 would’ve seen T’Challa as a father, reveals Coogler

Ryan Coogler had completed the script for Black Panther 2 just weeks before Chadwick Boseman passed away, which obviously forced a total rethink of what the sequel could possibly look like. It took a long time for Coogler and his co-writer Joe Robert Cole to reimagine Black Panther without its star, and to come up with a story that would honour him as well as be entertaining.
ComicBook

Life-Size New Marvel Black Panther LEGO Bust Is On Sale

Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November, LEGO celebrated the legacy of Chadwick Boseman's portrayal of King T'Challa in the original 2018 film with the 76215 Black Panther life-size bust. At 2,961 pieces, the giant bust is a first for the LEGO Marvel theme, and you can display it in a standard pose or the highly appropriate "Wakanda Forever" crossed arm pose.
CNET

New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix

In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
ComicBook

Marvel Reportedly Developing More Halloween Specials for Disney+

Marvel Studios changed the playing field with their first Special Presentation Werewolf by Night, by showing off how they could display auteur works of art without interfering with their main cinematic universe. Werewolf by Night was being developed as a Halloween special and no details were officially revealed until the first trailer was released. The Special Presentation was released and both fans and critics alike enjoyed it due to how different it was from projects that came before it. It seems that Marvel may try to replicate the success of Werewolf by Night, as a new rumor suggests that they're developing more Halloween specials for Disney+. According to Twitter scooper Daniel Ritchman, the studio is developing two more Halloween specials based on new characters.
