On Friday, the Pentagon revealed a new mega-project in the form of a next-generation stealth bomber known as the B-21 Raider. This particular stealth bomber was mentioned to be capable of delivering both conventional payloads and nuclear weapons around the entire world. Six of these particular stealth bombers are already being assembled at various different stages of development at secretive facilities near Palmdale, California. Each of these planes is pretty expensive to develop. In fact, every single new B-21 is pegged to cost around seven hundred twenty-nine million two hundred fifty thousand United States dollars. That cost is sure to add up since the United States Air Force plans to procure at least one hundred of these planes. In fact, the costs for research, development, procurement, and routine operations over thirty years for that many stealth bombers are expected to total $203 billion, which is a pretty hefty price tag with all things considered.

22 DAYS AGO