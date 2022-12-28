ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

24/7 Wall St.

Most Expensive Planes in the US Air Force

The Pentagon unveiled the all-new B-21 Raider in December 2022. The aircraft, developed over a seven-year period by defense contractor Northrop Grumman, is part of a broader effort to modernize the U.S. nuclear triad and is the first new bomber in the U.S. fleet in over 30 years.  The B-21 Raider was developed ostensibly as […]
Industrial Distribution

Navy Approves Full-Rate Sikorsky CH-53K Helicopter Production

The U.S. Navy today announced full rate production on the Sikorsky CH-53K helicopter. The move should increase production to more than 20 helicopters annually in the coming years. Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, is currently procuring long-lead items and critical materials to support building full rate production CH-53K helicopters in its digital factory.
defensenews.com

Lockheed doubles Joint Air-to-Ground missile range in flight test

WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin has developed a new version of the Joint Air-to-Ground Missile that doubles its current range, and the American company told Defense News it proved the capability in a recent flight test. The new missile, which Lockheed is calling the JAGM-Medium Range, or JAGM-MR, traveled 16...
TENNESSEE STATE
Defense One

Sikorsky and Boeing Challenge Army Decision to Replace Black Hawk with Bell V-280 Tiltrotor

Sikorsky and Boeing are challenging the Army’s decision to replace the service’s Black Hawk helicopters with tiltrotor aircraft manufactured by Textron’s Bell. The announcement comes four weeks after the Army chose the Bell-made V-280 Valor over the Defiant X, a new-design helicopter jointly made by Sikorsky and Boeing, for what the service calls the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, or FLRAA.
AOL Corp

Video shows Chinese jet come within 20 feet of U.S. military aircraft

A Chinese fighter pilot "performed an unsafe maneuver" while close to a U.S. Air Force plane, United States officials said Thursday. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that the fighter pilot flew in front of and within 20 feet of the nose of the RC-135 aircraft the U.S. pilot was flying on Dec. 21, 2022.
navalnews.com

Which Maritime Roles for the USAF’s New B-21 Raider?

To keep up with pacing threats from non-allied foreign nations, the United States Air Force (USAF) decided to build and acquire about 100+ new stealth heavy bombers, a tailless flying wing called the B-21 “Raider” named after the famous “Doolittle Raid” of World War Two. The...
Mint Message

Airforce Reveals A New Stealth Bomber

On Friday, the Pentagon revealed a new mega-project in the form of a next-generation stealth bomber known as the B-21 Raider. This particular stealth bomber was mentioned to be capable of delivering both conventional payloads and nuclear weapons around the entire world. Six of these particular stealth bombers are already being assembled at various different stages of development at secretive facilities near Palmdale, California. Each of these planes is pretty expensive to develop. In fact, every single new B-21 is pegged to cost around seven hundred twenty-nine million two hundred fifty thousand United States dollars. That cost is sure to add up since the United States Air Force plans to procure at least one hundred of these planes. In fact, the costs for research, development, procurement, and routine operations over thirty years for that many stealth bombers are expected to total $203 billion, which is a pretty hefty price tag with all things considered.
DELCO.Today

Army Gives $497.1M Chinook Contract to Boeing Ridley

A view of the Commodore Barry Bridge from inside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter.Photo byJoseph N. DiStefano, The Philadelphia Inquirer. There’s a lot of public cash going to three Pennsylvania military contractors, including Boeing helicopter division based at the engineering and factory complex in Ridley Park, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
RIDLEY PARK, PA
maritime-executive.com

Video: U.S. Navy's Drone Logistics Trials Take Flight

The U.S. Navy's Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) wants to bring unmanned drone cargo delivery to the fleet, and it recently completed its first at-sea testing. Commercial shipping companies have already tested at-sea deliveries with drones at the port of Singapore and in other markets, but the Naval...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Flying Into 40: V-22 Program Office Recognizes Four Decades Of Collaboration

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.— Forty years ago this month, the Department of Navy (DoN) took control of what is now known as the V-22 Joint Program Office (PMA-275), responsible for the cradle-to-grave acquisition, sustainment, development and production of the venerable tiltrotor aircraft. With more than 700,000...

