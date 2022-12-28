Read full article on original website
This Is What Lockheed’s Stealth Bomber Would Have Looked Like
If Lockheed's Skunk Works beat Northrop for the Advanced Technology Bomber contract, this would have been flying instead of the B-2A Spirit.
Most Expensive Planes in the US Air Force
The Pentagon unveiled the all-new B-21 Raider in December 2022. The aircraft, developed over a seven-year period by defense contractor Northrop Grumman, is part of a broader effort to modernize the U.S. nuclear triad and is the first new bomber in the U.S. fleet in over 30 years. The B-21 Raider was developed ostensibly as […]
Industrial Distribution
Navy Approves Full-Rate Sikorsky CH-53K Helicopter Production
The U.S. Navy today announced full rate production on the Sikorsky CH-53K helicopter. The move should increase production to more than 20 helicopters annually in the coming years. Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, is currently procuring long-lead items and critical materials to support building full rate production CH-53K helicopters in its digital factory.
Lockheed's Sikorsky seeks review of Black Hawk replacement contract
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp's (LMT.N) Sikorsky unit on Wednesday sought a review of the U.S. Army's decision to award a contract for its next-generation helicopter to Textron Inc's (TXT.N) Bell unit.
defensenews.com
Lockheed doubles Joint Air-to-Ground missile range in flight test
WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin has developed a new version of the Joint Air-to-Ground Missile that doubles its current range, and the American company told Defense News it proved the capability in a recent flight test. The new missile, which Lockheed is calling the JAGM-Medium Range, or JAGM-MR, traveled 16...
A sneaky photo taken the last time a stealth bomber was unveiled shows why some parts of the new B-21 are still under wraps
When the B-2 was unveiled in 1988, some clever journalists got a glimpse of parts of the bomber that the US Air Force didn't want to show off.
USMC’s New CH-53K King Stallion Cleared For Full-Rate Production
Sikorsky will build up to 24 helicopters per year to supply King Stallions to the U.S. Marine Corps.
F-22 Test Pilot Details The Raptor’s Incredible Speed
YouTube ScreencapA chief test pilot on both the F-117 and the F-22, James “JB” Brown III, provides a fascinating inside look at these remarkable stealth jets.
Defense One
Sikorsky and Boeing Challenge Army Decision to Replace Black Hawk with Bell V-280 Tiltrotor
Sikorsky and Boeing are challenging the Army’s decision to replace the service’s Black Hawk helicopters with tiltrotor aircraft manufactured by Textron’s Bell. The announcement comes four weeks after the Army chose the Bell-made V-280 Valor over the Defiant X, a new-design helicopter jointly made by Sikorsky and Boeing, for what the service calls the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, or FLRAA.
Marine Corps responds to a recent spike in off-the-shelf drone use- New LMADIS drone destroyer neutralizes targets fast
United States Marines with the 2nd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion (2nd LAAD) recently tested the Marine Corps' newest addition, a ground-based air-defense system. The Light Marine Air-Defense Integrated System allows the Marine Corps to deter and neutralize unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). [i]
AOL Corp
Video shows Chinese jet come within 20 feet of U.S. military aircraft
A Chinese fighter pilot "performed an unsafe maneuver" while close to a U.S. Air Force plane, United States officials said Thursday. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that the fighter pilot flew in front of and within 20 feet of the nose of the RC-135 aircraft the U.S. pilot was flying on Dec. 21, 2022.
U.S. Army awards Black Hawk replacement contract to Textron's Bell
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army on Monday awarded the contract for its next-generation helicopter to Textron Inc's (TXT.N) Bell unit, ending a years-long competition for the technology that will replace the Black Hawk utility helicopter.
navalnews.com
Which Maritime Roles for the USAF’s New B-21 Raider?
To keep up with pacing threats from non-allied foreign nations, the United States Air Force (USAF) decided to build and acquire about 100+ new stealth heavy bombers, a tailless flying wing called the B-21 “Raider” named after the famous “Doolittle Raid” of World War Two. The...
Airforce Reveals A New Stealth Bomber
On Friday, the Pentagon revealed a new mega-project in the form of a next-generation stealth bomber known as the B-21 Raider. This particular stealth bomber was mentioned to be capable of delivering both conventional payloads and nuclear weapons around the entire world. Six of these particular stealth bombers are already being assembled at various different stages of development at secretive facilities near Palmdale, California. Each of these planes is pretty expensive to develop. In fact, every single new B-21 is pegged to cost around seven hundred twenty-nine million two hundred fifty thousand United States dollars. That cost is sure to add up since the United States Air Force plans to procure at least one hundred of these planes. In fact, the costs for research, development, procurement, and routine operations over thirty years for that many stealth bombers are expected to total $203 billion, which is a pretty hefty price tag with all things considered.
KOCO
US military funding bill protects radar planes at Tinker Air Force Base
OKLAHOMA CITY — More money is coming to Oklahoma's military installations as retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe says a new U.S. military funding bill protects two radar planes that were supposed to be retired. House Resolution 7776, which is called the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act, includes pay...
She was the first woman ever in US history to fly a combat aircraft into enemy territory
Retired Air Force Colonel Martha McSally became the first United States female fighter pilot in US history who flew combat missions. She also was the very first woman in history to command an American fighter squadron. [i]
Army Gives $497.1M Chinook Contract to Boeing Ridley
A view of the Commodore Barry Bridge from inside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter.Photo byJoseph N. DiStefano, The Philadelphia Inquirer. There’s a lot of public cash going to three Pennsylvania military contractors, including Boeing helicopter division based at the engineering and factory complex in Ridley Park, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Sikorsky files challenge to Army’s award of helicopter contract
Connecticut-based Sikorsky announced Wednesday that it filed a formal protest of the Army’s decision to choose another company to build a long-range assault aircraft that is envisioned as a successor to the Black Hawk helicopter. Earlier this month, the Army selected Texas-based Textron Inc.’s Bell over Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky...
maritime-executive.com
Video: U.S. Navy's Drone Logistics Trials Take Flight
The U.S. Navy's Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) wants to bring unmanned drone cargo delivery to the fleet, and it recently completed its first at-sea testing. Commercial shipping companies have already tested at-sea deliveries with drones at the port of Singapore and in other markets, but the Naval...
Bay Net
Flying Into 40: V-22 Program Office Recognizes Four Decades Of Collaboration
NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.— Forty years ago this month, the Department of Navy (DoN) took control of what is now known as the V-22 Joint Program Office (PMA-275), responsible for the cradle-to-grave acquisition, sustainment, development and production of the venerable tiltrotor aircraft. With more than 700,000...
