The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy who allegedly shot his mom over a virtual reality headset had “two little girls” inside his head who told him to do things, his grieving grandmother said — as she begged for mercy for her sick grandson. “He’s always said that he hears voices,” Lueritha Mann told The Daily Beast on Thursday. “There’s two little girls inside his head telling him to do things. And he has an imaginary friend that will tell him to do really bad things.” The boy also had difficulty sleeping and would complain about the voices being especially intense in the early morning,...

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 27 DAYS AGO