FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
fox5dc.com
Are Southwest flights back on track? DC area airports see significant decrease in cancelations
Southwest Airlines is set to resume normal operations on Friday after battling intense criticism all week when thousands of flights were canceled here at home and across the country. There have been six cancelations at BWI as of 7:30 a.m. on Friday, a far cry from the hundreds of canceled...
Southwest passengers at BWI have no flights until New Year’s Eve
BALTIMORE, Md. (WDCW/WHTM) — Southwest Airlines canceled all its flights for Monday night at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, causing many to leave after hearing that the earliest date they could board a plane with the airline was New Year’s Eve. An employee said that the scene at baggage claim was worse than the line […]
Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
fox5dc.com
Concerns grow over safety, failing businesses at Union Station
WASHINGTON - Union Station is grappling with safety concerns and failing businesses with no clear pathway for improvement going into 2023. The landmark train station is nearly 115 years old. For many stepping out of the station and into the city, it's their first glance at the nation's capitol. Union...
CSX Train Kills Victim While Traveling Through Maryland: Reports
An unidentified person was struck and killed by a CSX train in Maryland on Thursday morning, according to reports.Shortly before 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, a person was reportedly struck by a train and killed in Edgewood near Van Bibber and Barberry roads. It is unclear why the person was on …
fox5dc.com
DC mayoral swearing-in ceremony to close streets, restrict parking
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Drivers traveling in the District next week should look out for road closures and parking restrictions as the swearing-in ceremony for D.C.'s mayor and attorney general takes place. The ceremony is happening on Monday and parking restrictions start at 5 a.m. READ MORE: Mayor Bowser...
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
'It sounded like a freight train' | Former Maryland legislator rode out massive blizzard in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Recent storms have dumped snow and ice all over the country. A former Maryland state legislator rode out the blizzard at his home in Buffalo, where storms hit the hardest. "It sounded like a freight train coming through. And it continued for well over 24 hours....
Doctors warn residents about the dangers of radon gas
Health officials are urging people to get their homes tested for radon gas. The deadly fume is often found in homes during the winter months.
WJLA
Owner takes polar plunge to save dog after he falls through icy pond in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Moose, Moose, Moose the adventures you’ve had and the story you could tell of your time on the run and your brush with mortality. Your people can only imagine. We know the beginning of the story and the happy ending, but what...
thecatoctinbanner.com
Hamiltonban’s Prehistoric ‘Money Pit’
Beneath the rolling hills of Hamiltonban Township, a township in Adams County, Pennsylvania, lies a land before time, a terrain that existed when even the first life upon Earth was just beginning to evolve into a myriad of more complex forms. Many of us know it as the ‘Grit Mill’ that is visible from Route #16 at Blue Ridge Summit, PA.
fox5dc.com
DC police still searching for four murder suspects
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
fox5dc.com
$50K reward offered for information on man suspected of robbing USPS mail carrier
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A USPS mail carrier was robbed on Wednesday and a reward of $50,000 is being offered for information. The robbery took place around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at 1215 East West Highway in Silver Spring. The letter carrier did not sustain any...
WTOP
Former Md. lawmaker among those living through blizzard in Buffalo
Two former Maryland residents are sharing their stories of living through a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, New York. A father tells his story of surviving the storm with his two children and dog after being trapped for hours inside their car. And a former state representative shared how his community came together during the blizzard.
Driver Killed After Richocheting Off Guide Wires Into Parked Pick-Up In Bel Air: State Police
One person was killed after rolling over his Honda and crashing into a parked pick-up truck in Harford County late on Thursday night, a Maryland State Police spokesperson said. Forest Hill resident William Daniel Wagoner, 47, was driving at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 on South Fountain Green...
WTOP
New bike lanes on Old Georgetown Rd. draw criticism from area drivers
Bike lanes are popping up on roads throughout the D.C. region, but one of the latest installations in Maryland has sparked hundreds of complaints from local drivers. Multiple social media sites have been peppered with critical posts, primarily focused on newly installed bicycle lanes on Old Georgetown Road on Maryland Route 187 in Montgomery County.
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Montgomery and Wheaton Mall Owner Plans to Sell All U.S. Properties By The End of 2023
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from April 2022: In March of 2021, it was reported that Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) planned to sell all of it’s US holdings in 2022. This would include Montgomery Mall and Wheaton Mall (Westfield Montgomery and Westfield Wheaton), both located in Montgomery County. Chief Executive Jean-Marie Tritant told investors last week that Unibail wants to shed most of its U.S. properties by the end of 2023, according to a Wall Street Journal report, which pushes things back about a year.
Man killed in Bel Air crash
BALTIMORE -- A man died in a crash Thursday night in Bel Air, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded to the area of northbound South Fountain Green Road just south of Foxborough Road for the crash, where they found a Honda Civic had left the road and struck a parked truck in the driveway of a home. The driver of the Honda, 47-year-old William Wagoner, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe Wagoner was driving north on South Fountain Green Road when he drove off the shoulder and struck a curb. The car then struck guide wires for a utility pole, rotated and overturned before it struck the truck. No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.
Nottingham MD
I-895 shut down due to vehicle fire
BALTIMORE, MD—For motorists who are traveling into Baltimore City, I-895 has been shut down due to a Thursday morning vehicle fire. The fire was reported at around 9:15 a.m. along northbound I-895 prior to the Harbor Tunnel. Crews are on the scene and attempting to extinguish the blaze. All...
mainlinetoday.com
Springfield Manor Is a Charming Getaway From the Main Line
This Maryland country inn is just a two-and-a-half-hour drive from the Main Line, making it the perfect destination for a quick getaway. Set against the lush parkland of Cunningham Falls in western Maryland’s Catoctin Mountains, this charming European-style country inn sits on 135 acres of farmland and vineyards. Built in 1774, the manor house offers eight suites, each distinctively decorated and coined with a name that highlights some aspect of the inn. Literary aficionados will love the Edgar Suite, said to be where Edgar Allen Poe spent his wedding night, carving his name into the windowpane with a diamond ring.
