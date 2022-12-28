ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27 News

Southwest passengers at BWI have no flights until New Year’s Eve

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDCW/WHTM) — Southwest Airlines canceled all its flights for Monday night at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, causing many to leave after hearing that the earliest date they could board a plane with the airline was New Year’s Eve. An employee said that the scene at baggage claim was worse than the line […]
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Concerns grow over safety, failing businesses at Union Station

WASHINGTON - Union Station is grappling with safety concerns and failing businesses with no clear pathway for improvement going into 2023. The landmark train station is nearly 115 years old. For many stepping out of the station and into the city, it's their first glance at the nation's capitol. Union...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC mayoral swearing-in ceremony to close streets, restrict parking

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Drivers traveling in the District next week should look out for road closures and parking restrictions as the swearing-in ceremony for D.C.'s mayor and attorney general takes place. The ceremony is happening on Monday and parking restrictions start at 5 a.m. READ MORE: Mayor Bowser...
WASHINGTON, DC
thecatoctinbanner.com

Hamiltonban’s Prehistoric ‘Money Pit’

Beneath the rolling hills of Hamiltonban Township, a township in Adams County, Pennsylvania, lies a land before time, a terrain that existed when even the first life upon Earth was just beginning to evolve into a myriad of more complex forms. Many of us know it as the ‘Grit Mill’ that is visible from Route #16 at Blue Ridge Summit, PA.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
fox5dc.com

DC police still searching for four murder suspects

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Former Md. lawmaker among those living through blizzard in Buffalo

Two former Maryland residents are sharing their stories of living through a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, New York. A father tells his story of surviving the storm with his two children and dog after being trapped for hours inside their car. And a former state representative shared how his community came together during the blizzard.
BUFFALO, NY
WTOP

New bike lanes on Old Georgetown Rd. draw criticism from area drivers

Bike lanes are popping up on roads throughout the D.C. region, but one of the latest installations in Maryland has sparked hundreds of complaints from local drivers. Multiple social media sites have been peppered with critical posts, primarily focused on newly installed bicycle lanes on Old Georgetown Road on Maryland Route 187 in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: Montgomery and Wheaton Mall Owner Plans to Sell All U.S. Properties By The End of 2023

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from April 2022: In March of 2021, it was reported that Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) planned to sell all of it’s US holdings in 2022. This would include Montgomery Mall and Wheaton Mall (Westfield Montgomery and Westfield Wheaton), both located in Montgomery County. Chief Executive Jean-Marie Tritant told investors last week that Unibail wants to shed most of its U.S. properties by the end of 2023, according to a Wall Street Journal report, which pushes things back about a year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in Bel Air crash

BALTIMORE -- A man died in a crash Thursday night in Bel Air, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded to the area of northbound South Fountain Green Road just south of Foxborough Road for the crash, where they found a Honda Civic had left the road and struck a parked truck in the driveway of a home. The driver of the Honda, 47-year-old William Wagoner, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe Wagoner was driving north on South Fountain Green Road when he drove off the shoulder and struck a curb. The car then struck guide wires for a utility pole, rotated and overturned before it struck the truck. No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation. 
BEL AIR, MD
Nottingham MD

I-895 shut down due to vehicle fire

BALTIMORE, MD—For motorists who are traveling into Baltimore City, I-895 has been shut down due to a Thursday morning vehicle fire. The fire was reported at around 9:15 a.m. along northbound I-895 prior to the Harbor Tunnel. Crews are on the scene and attempting to extinguish the blaze. All...
BALTIMORE, MD
mainlinetoday.com

Springfield Manor Is a Charming Getaway From the Main Line

This Maryland country inn is just a two-and-a-half-hour drive from the Main Line, making it the perfect destination for a quick getaway. Set against the lush parkland of Cunningham Falls in western Maryland’s Catoctin Mountains, this charming European-style country inn sits on 135 acres of farmland and vineyards. Built in 1774, the manor house offers eight suites, each distinctively decorated and coined with a name that highlights some aspect of the inn. Literary aficionados will love the Edgar Suite, said to be where Edgar Allen Poe spent his wedding night, carving his name into the windowpane with a diamond ring.
THURMONT, MD

