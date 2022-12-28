BALTIMORE -- A man died in a crash Thursday night in Bel Air, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded to the area of northbound South Fountain Green Road just south of Foxborough Road for the crash, where they found a Honda Civic had left the road and struck a parked truck in the driveway of a home. The driver of the Honda, 47-year-old William Wagoner, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe Wagoner was driving north on South Fountain Green Road when he drove off the shoulder and struck a curb. The car then struck guide wires for a utility pole, rotated and overturned before it struck the truck. No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.

BEL AIR, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO