Multiple counties report water shortages as Kentucky thaws from arctic temps

A number of water companies around Kentucky are asking their customers to conserve water to help combat shortages.

Utility companies blamed the problems on water main breaks and burst pipes during the recent frigid temperatures.

Water companies in Lincoln, Martin, Nicholas, Taylor and Powell counties, along with Winchester and Hopkinsville, were among those reporting problems Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, Kentucky American Water asked customers in Rockcastle County, Millersburg and North Middletown to reduce their water usage.

“As the region recovers from the recent extreme weather, we are asking for your help,” the company said in a Facebook post. “Weather-related water main breaks along with high water usage by customers in some areas (due to internal plumbing breaks) are putting a strain on water distribution systems. To maintain sufficient supplies of water to meet anticipated demands for service and fire protection, we are asking customers to minimize water usage until further notice.”

Several utilities companies reminded customers to check for burst pipes if they have been away and to turn off faucets that had been left dripping during the freeze.

The Lincoln County Board of Public Utilities issued a drinking water warning urging residents in several communities to boil their water before using it. They said frozen and broken plumbing in the Skinem, Hot Rock and Unity areas had experienced “a significant loss of water pressure,” and they were trying to refill tanks and restore water pressure.

All Martin County residents were under a boil water advisory Tuesday afternoon because of a water main break.

The Nicholas County Water District said a boil water advisory was in effect and asked residents to conserve water, saying in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon that “towers are extremely low for us and others.”

Nicholas County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that officials were “aware of the water issues throughout the county and have been in close contact with the water district.”

The agency said they expected the water supply to be back at normal levels by Wednesday morning.

“We will re-evaluate water supply first thing in the morning and if at that time water has not been restored we have approval and plans in place to seek aid from the state level in order to get water to citizens in need,” the emergency management office said.

The Powell’s Valley Water District and Sewer Division in Clay City also asked residents to conserve water, saying in a Facebook post that the district’s tanks were low because of faucets left running and burst pipes.

“We are asking customers to stop running water and any who have burst lines, to please make sure your water is off at your shut off valves. This will help PVWD tanks to refill to ensure continued service,” the district said in a Facebook post. “Also, any customers who have been to their meter boxes, please be sure the lids are back on correctly. This will help prevent freezing and/or line bursts at the meter.”

On Wednesday morning Taylor County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Dooley said in a Facebook post that water had been restored in Campbellsville but some spots around the county still were without service.

“Areas still without water service are Elk Horn, Acton, Mannsville, Tallow Creek, Speck Ridge, Merrimac, and Yuma,” Dooley wrote. “Campbellsville Municipal Water is currently working to have these areas restored before the end of the day.”

A boil water advisory is in effect in areas that were previously without water but had it restored. Customers are asked to continue conserving water and bottled water is available for pickup at the Taylor County Fire Department on Greensburg Road and the Campbellsville Fire and Rescue on Broadway.

Low water pressure is also being experienced Big Creek, Redbird, Sandhill, Hector and other areas in southern Clay County, the county’s emergency management office said on Facebook . Bottled water will be distributed at the Big Creek Fire Department starting at Noon on Wednesday.

Winchester Municipal Utilities said Tuesday that it had had crews out all weekend looking for leaks and that it was still having trouble keeping enough water in its tanks.

The Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority declared a water shortage warning Tuesday morning and said it would restrict water use for watering and washing of vehicles and structures, as it was experiencing “unusually high water demand” that might result in people having low or no water pressure.

Letcher County Water & Sewer encouraged customers to check their meters and plumbing for leaks on Tuesday evening. Burst meters created more water demand than the system could handle and areas around Pine Creek, Cram Creek and Pert Creek were expected to lose water.

The Bath County Water District also advised customers to check their meters for leaks and to no longer leave sinks running as the temperatures rise.

