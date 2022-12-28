Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Donate in memory of Chelsea Lukey
BOTKINS — Join the mission of strengthening the winter blood supply during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by making a blood donation at the eighth annual Chelsea Lukey Memorial Blood Drive Monday, Jan. 2, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at The Palazzo, 309 S. Main St., Botkins.
Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
Daily Advocate
Trans Alliance announces driver retirement
GREENVILLE — Trans Alliance, LLC recently celebrated the retirement of driver Walt Peffly. Peffly is a Preble Country resident, and has been a professional truck driver for over 46 years. His driving career started the day of his high school graduation in 1976 when he took his first load...
Urbana Citizen
1017thepoint.com
REID PURCHASES CARVER'S; REFUTES DEMOLITION CLAIM
(Richmond, IN)--On Tuesday, Kicks 96 and the Point News reported that Carver’s is closing and is being sold. Later in the day Tuesday, Reid Health confirmed that it is the purchaser. A Reid spokesperson said that Reid recently learned that the owner of Carver’s planned to close the restaurant and expressed interest in selling the property. After discussing options with the owner, Reid chose to purchase the property due to its proximity to Reid’s main campus on Chester Boulevard. Reid has no immediate plans for the property. Reid also disputed a claim made by the company that is conducting an equipment auction that the building would be demolished. Reid indicated that decision has not been made. New Year’s Day will be the last for Carver’s. Reid Health’s purchase of the Carver’s Restaurant building on Chester Boulevard in Richmond is the latest in series of real estate purchases by the healthcare organization. Here’s a look at some of the larger purchases: In late 2018, Reid bought the former home of County Market in Richmond for $1.75 million. That building is now the home of the PACE Center. Reid then purchased the former Alco building in Cambridge City for $1.05 million. In late 2019, Reid purchased the former Kmart building in Eaton for $1.5 million. That building remains vacant. Then, a year ago, Reid purchased the former Kmart building in Connersville. Terms of the Carver's purchase were not disclosed.
Fire in Lima’s Town Square
LIMA — A fire shortly before noon on Tuesday caused an undetermined amount of damage to a building that houses a Lima radio station. A spokesman for the Lima Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched at 11:22 a.m. to 57 Town Square in reference to heavy smoke coming from a building there. Upon their arrival, first responders found a fire at the rear of a building that houses Woof Boom Radio.
dayton.com
Huber Heights clothing store to close permanently in 2023
HUBER HEIGHTS — The Children’s Place, an apparel store for babies and children, will close its Huber Heights location in February. A store employee confirmed Thursday to Dayton Daily News that the store, located at 8271 Old Troy Pike in the NorthPark Center, will permanently shut its doors on Feb. 23, 2023. The store, which is immediately north of I-70, currently has a closing sale of 60% off all merchandise.
Ring in 2023: New Year’s Eve parties happening in the Miami Valley
Your wristband gains you access to multiple Downtown Dayton bars and includes drink tickets, complimentary appetizer buffet served at 6:30 p.m., photobooth and backdrop, champagne toast, live music and karaoke, DJs at various bars, VIP viewing of the ball drop, drink specials and food specials.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Christmas Day pipe burst at library leads to widespread damage
Facility closed until further notice as clean up continues. An army of volunteers, professionals and first responders who quickly assembled on Christmas Day have helped the Logan County Libraries wade through a stressful situation and move into recovery, after frozen pipes caused a sprinkler to burst above the computer lab, leading to 2 to 3 inches of flooding throughout the entire facility.
Lima News
Reminisce: Lima’s New Year’s events 100 years ago
A century ago, as Lima residents prepared to mark their third New Year’s Eve without a legal drink, Lima’s Republican-Gazette newspaper insisted the holiday would be a success nonetheless. “Lima simply WILL have its New Year’s celebration. It may be wet only in spots, but it will be...
1017thepoint.com
Memorial gathering to be held today for Fairborn High School student killed in Greene County crash
FAIRBORN — A memorial gathering is set to be held Tuesday to celebrate the life of Lily Clingner, 17, who was killed in a crash earlier this month. The service will take place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Dayton FOP located on Powell Rd, according to Clingner’s obituary.
dayton.com
Dayton Funk Center moving to Trotwood
After functioning without a brick-and-mortar location for more than three years, Dayton Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center has found a new home in Trotwood at the site of the former Salem Mall. The multipurpose facility is a major part of the Sears Redevelopment Project in partnership with the city of Trotwood and Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
dayton.com
December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed
The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
wktn.com
Obituary for Connie (Whitaker) Sharp
A funeral service for Connie Sharp will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Hebert Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Preston Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home. Connie...
Urbana Citizen
History of North Lewisburg to be told Jan. 22
The history of North Lewisburg from 1826 to the present will be the topic of a presentation on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society. In 1826, Gray Gary liked the valley of Big Darby Creek so well he laid out this village. The name Lewisburg was in honor of General Andrew Lewis, whom he held in high regard, and it was incorporated in 1844. The North Lewisburg motto is “Where family, friends, and traditions stay for a lifetime.”
Daily Advocate
Arcanum to induct two more members into Athletic Hall of Fame
ARCANUM — The Arcanum Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Arcanum High School will host the induction of two Arcanum graduates into the Arcanum Athletic Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees are: Angie Cates Beckstedt, and Ed Baker. The on-court induction ceremony will take place at the conclusion of the JV Boys Basketball game versus Northridge in the High School Gym. The JV game will begin at 6 p.m. with Varsity to follow.
Wednesday morning N. Cole St. blaze destroys barn
LIMA — Firefighters from more than a half-dozen departments battled a Lima-area barn fire Wednesday morning that left 35 head of cattle and five dogs dead. Crews from the American Township Fire Department were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to a residence on 5150 N. Cole St. in reference to a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find the a large barn fully engulfed by fire. The blaze reportedly could be seen from miles away.
