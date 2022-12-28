Read full article on original website
koze.com
NWS: Light Snow & Freezing Rain Tonight & Tomorrow
Light Snow and Freezing Rain Thursday Night through Friday. Light lowland snow tonight through Friday evening regionwide except the L-C valley. Light freezing rain in the Lower Columbia Basin late tonight and early Friday morning. Breezy winds Friday across southeast Washington and the southern Idaho Panhandle. CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS BRIEFING.
‘Significant coastal flooding’ expected across western Washington
Flooding around Puget Sound will continue through Wednesday, but weather is expected to start to calm moving into the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS said that with heavy rains across western Washington the past few days — which ended Wednesday morning — there...
King Tides bring another threat of flooding to Puget Sound cities
SEATTLE — Some cities in the Puget Sound, coastal, and San Juan Island regions may see minor flooding on Thursday due to another round of King Tides. However, the tides will be lower than those seen on Tuesday that caused major flooding across parts of Western Washington. For instance,...
Chronicle
Warm Washington Weather Should Make Ice Storm Mostly a Bad Memory
Lots of work from transportation crews as well as warmer temperatures allowed Snoqualmie Pass to reopen Christmas Day, and with a warm front moving through, post-holiday highway travel should continue to improve. "Hopefully it's a return to normal after a very active weather week before the Christmas holiday," said meteorologist...
Channel 6000
Record rainfall, damaging winds and huge surf all happening Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The giant fire hose of the Pacific Ocean, aka the Atmospheric River, aimed at us Tuesday is considered strong which means it is beneficial, yes, but also mostly hazardous. Too much of a good thing. A strong low pressure system that’s teaming up with this...
q13fox.com
Another round of wind and rain on tap
Elsewhere in Puget Sound, gusts could blow between 20-40 mph (max 45-50 mph) on Tuesday. Winds pick up after midnight tonight and linger throughout Tuesday.
KUOW
Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather
After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
Strongest winds to arrive Tuesday evening in western Washington
SEATTLE — The active weather pattern continues with another, stronger storm system moving into western Washington today. This strong low pressure system is expected to bring higher than normal tides, heavy rains, exacerbating flooding concerns and increasing the risk for mud and landslides as the soils are saturated. The saturated soils will also increase the risk for potentially widespread power outages as trees could give way to the high wind gusts over the next few nights.
Power companies in Puget Sound preparing for severe weather this week
SEATTLE — Thousands in western Washington experienced the aftermath of heavy rain and strong wind Monday morning and officials with Seattle City Light warn that could be just the beginning of what’s to come. "There is more weather expected, and we are preparing for that,” said Jenn Strang,...
ghscanner.com
Dec - 26th Flood Watch In Effect Through Wednesday Morning
National Weather Service Seattle has issued a flood Watch for Monday, December 26th, 2022 and going through Wednesday, December 28th. National Weather Service Seattle WA 1033 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 . Already wet conditions exist over Western Washington, with another strong frontal system expected to enter the area...
How king tides, barometric pressure led to western Washington flooding
SEATTLE — Western Washington fell victim to a double whammy of king tides and heavy rainfall Tuesday morning, which led to lowland flooding from Anacortes to Olympia. King tides are a nonscientific term to describe exceptionally high tides, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). It’s the highest predicted tide of the year and is above the highest water level that’s reached during high tide on average, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
My Clallam County
Clallam County “dodges bullet” as western Washington hit with wind and waves
PORT ANGELES — A strong storm system brought heavy rains to western Washington last night, but Clallam County appears to have dodged most of the problems seen in other counties. Thousands of customers across the region are still without power today, following what was the largest windstorm of the...
Higher king tides expected as sea levels are predicted to keep rising
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Experts say although Tuesday's king tide flooding was made worse by low pressure, these conditions could become more common as sea levels rise. The king tide, plus a low-pressure system, caused flooding along the Central and South Sound. King tides are the highest tides of the year, which usually come in December and January.
Over 38K customers without power as wind blows into Western Washington
An incoming windstorm has started to take power offline for thousands of customers throughout Western Washington on Tuesday. At the peak, over 38K were without power Tuesday afternoon. Storm alerts have been issued throughout the area, and crews are expecting significant outages to continue or grow into Wednesday. As of...
KUOW
A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far
Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
Wind advisories in place as gusts up to 60 mph are expected Tuesday around Western Washington
SEATTLE — Strong winds and heavy rain are causing power outages and other issues across Western Washington as residents brace for the strongest windstorm of the season on Tuesday. As of 4:30 p.m., nearly 23,000 customers were without power, after peaking at over 90,000 Monday morning. Here’s a breakdown...
WATCH: Christmas Moose Makes Surprise Doorbell Cam Appearance in Washington
A moose paid a visit to a Spokane, Washington, community on Christmas Day, and a homeowner caught the trespasser on Ring camera. Wildlife officials are using it as a way of reminding the public that the animals are common in the area and can be incredibly dangerous. Curtis Hampton got...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Washington
The Department of Fish and Wildlife doesn’t keep a record of the biggest Washington bear. However, there are several contenders for the title throughout history. Many large bears are never recorded making it possible that the heaviest bear has never actually been weighed. With that in mind, here are...
GraysHarborTalk
Discover Lesser-Known Beaches that are Hidden Gems Near Ruby Beach on the Washington Coast
Many who are interested in geotourism or have traveled the Olympic Peninsula Loop, are familiar with the majestic Ruby Beach. Not only is the name glamorous, but the towering sea stacks and red colored minerals in the sand make this stop a true gem to experience while visiting the Washington Coast. For nature lovers who seek quiet reverence without crowds, visit the other Kalaloch beaches near Ruby Beach on the Olympic Peninsula that are jewels in their own right.
This Is Washington State's Most Iconic Sandwich
Here's the best place to grab it, too.
