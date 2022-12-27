ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

capitalanalyticsassociates.com

2023 Spotlight: Palm Beach County remains the place to be

December 2022 — Palm Beach County has earned the nickname of “Wall Street of the South,” and despite challenges in infrastructure and housing, the region is slated for continued growth. In 2022, Palm Beach experienced explosive growth in unique ways with its economic diversity, a strengthening business...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
gotowncrier.com

Sheriff Honors Heroes, PBSO Employees At Awards Ceremony

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw presented awards to members of the community and to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office employees on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The agency’s annual awards ceremony was held at the PBSO Training Facility in West Palm Beach. Members of the public were presented with...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Boat fire on Peanut Island sends one person to hospital

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Friday's headlines and weather. One person was taken to the hospital after a boat fire on Peanut Island Friday evening. Flames and smoke were visible as the fire engulfed a boat. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for 3 men accused of stealing $2,800 worth of power tools from Home Depot in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding several individuals who stole power tools from a Home Depot. According to deputies, on Dec. 6, three male subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the Home Depot near the 1100 block of State Road 7. The trio then used a shopping cart to load about ten power drills in it.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seaside historic properties to be moved for improvement downtown

Two century-old homes will be uprooted from downtown West Palm Beach to make way for more urban development from prolific builder Related Cos. The homes, both on Evernia Street at the north end of The Square, formerly City Place, date to the early 1900s and include the former compound of the late West Palm Beach mayor Joel Daves.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Fire at gun range in West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire happened Tuesday afternoon at Shoot Straight in West Palm Beach. Around 12:15 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received reports of a commercial structure fire. Upon arrival, units found smoke in the building. According to a PIO with PBCFR, the building...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FHP UPDATES ON CRITICAL CRASH IN WEST BOCA RATON

TWO DAYS AFTER ALLEGED SHOOTING, OVERTURNED CAR, AIRLIFT, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL RELEASES DETAILS. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE 1:40 p.m: After our report revealing that FHP was not releasing information about the high impact crash in West Boca Raton more than 48 hours after the incident, the agency finally released the following […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Pahokee traffic wreck leaves one dead, one seriously injured

PAHOKEE — A 40-year-old West Palm Beach man was killed and another man seriously injured Friday night when their vehicles collided on a Pahokee road, police said Saturday. Elisha Jones Jr. was driving his 2013 Hyundai Genesis west in the 34000 block of Muck City Road at 8:17 p.m. Friday when a westbound 2000 Ford F-250 pickup driven by Zeran Engram, 25, of Pahokee, crossed "over the front of" Jones' sedan, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
PAHOKEE, FL

