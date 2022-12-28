Read full article on original website
Suspects involved in South Salt Lake murder arrested after 7 months on the run
Two suspects involved the murder of 27-year-old Romeo Charles Stevens have been arrested after being on the run for seven months.
Deadly crash by stolen vehicle kills one and injures several others
One is dead and several others are injured after a stolen pickup truck hit two pedestrians and caused a four-car crash at an intersection at 4100 S Redwood Rd. before attempting to escape, according to the West Valley City Police Department.
eastidahonews.com
Man dies at Utah ski resort
PARK CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and noon Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die of...
Shooter dead, woman recovering from critical head injury after SLC shooting
A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a woman is in the hospital with critical injuries after a Salt Lake City shooting Thursday night.
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
Arizona man arrested in Nebraska after being accused of kidnapping Utah teen
An Arizona man who is accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old boy from Layton, Utah, has been arrested in Nebraska early Wednesday morning.
kmvt
Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old Utah boy
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing 13-year-old boy from Utah was canceled Wednesday morning after the boy was found safe. Evan McConney, from Layton, Utah, was found “in a car at a gas station in Grand Island, Nebraska,” along with the suspect in the case, 26-year-old Aaron Zeman of Arizona, the Layton City Police Department said.
West Valley man shoots, kills roommate after waking up with a ‘bad feeling’
A man shot and killed his roommate on Thursday, Dec. 29, after waking up with a "bad feeling," according to the West Valley Police Department.
Three crashes in Logan Canyon due to icy conditions and speed
Utah Highway Patrol officers respond to three separate crashes in Logan Canyon with all three vehicles ending up in the Logan River
Police Log: Chairlift assault, drug possession charges
Monday, December 26 Assault Two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according to a complaint. A 52-year-old Florida man allegedly […]
Suspect killed West Valley City roommate over 'bad feeling,' police say
A suspect was arrested early Thursday after police say he shot and killed his West Valley City roommate because of a "bad feeling."
Woman charged with murder for beating Ogden man to death
A woman has been charged on Thursday, Dec. 29, after she allegedly killed a man by hitting him in the head with a weapon.
kslnewsradio.com
Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
kslnewsradio.com
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
KSLTV
Clinton man admits to robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street
OGDEN, Utah — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
kjzz.com
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
upr.org
Salt Lake homicide suspects arrested in California seven months after incident
It’s been over seven months since a man was shot and killed outside of a grocery store in South Salt Lake. Just the other day, missing suspects involved in the homicide were arrested in California. 26-year-old Romero Charles Williams was the victim of the shooting, found dead with several...
ksl.com
Salt Lake man takes stranger's keys, then tries to take her apartment, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who served time in federal prison after being convicted of child human trafficking is facing new allegations of detaining and inappropriately touching a woman walking her dog, and then trying to kick her out of her own apartment. Saquan Marcell Smith, 30, of...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Police identify 20-year-old shot, killed at West Valley City apartment complex
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 20-year-old man died overnight Tuesday after he was shot at a West Valley City apartment complex. Police have identified him as 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Police say the incident happened just before 9 p.m. at the Redwood Apartments, located near 4000 South...
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
