It came in a flash, not with sustained pressure or emphatic play. And it might amount to nothing in the end. But the power-play drought that dogged the Islanders since Dec. 9, when Brock Nelson scored against the Devils, finally and mercifully came to an end at the 28th time of asking on Thursday, with Mathew Barzal notching the eventual game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets at UBS Arena, his one-timer from the left circle getting past Joonas Korpisalo at 16:39 of the second period. “It was good to get a bounce,” Anders Lee said. “Needed it. It...

ELMONT, NY ・ 46 MINUTES AGO