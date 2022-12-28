SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov recorded a hat trick in the first period and helped his team snap a three-game losing streak with a 7-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Barkov scored the first two goals of the game within the first 11:50 and made it 3-1 with his third of the period. Florida also got a pair of goals from Matthew Tkachuk with Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luostarinen scoring in the third as Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves in the win. “I obviously got some bounces and was playing with some pretty good players who were going to find me,” said Barkov, who ended with five points. “We played exactly the way we wanted to. We have to keep this up, playing the right way.”

