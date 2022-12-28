ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit Arizona Coyotes in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for the first time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice for their first game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ when they take on the streaking Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening. The Coyotes (12–16–5) toppled the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6–3 on Tuesday. They’ve been one of the National Hockey League’s best teams at home this season, posting a 6–3–2 record through their first stretch of games at the brand-new arena.
TEMPE, AZ
CBS Sports

Blues' Josh Leivo: Scores in victory

Leivo scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks. Leivo opened the scoring early in the first period, burying a feed from Nathan Walker after Chicago turned the puck over behind the net. The goal was Leivo's first point in eight games. The 29-year-old winger now has three goals and seven assists through 26 contests while playing primarily on the Blues' fourth line.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Toronto Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly set to return vs. Arizona Coyotes

Rielly had missed the last 15 games for the Leafs with a knee injury, a span of over a month. The Leafs went 12-2-1 in his absence, thanks to the work of a strong defensive structure from Keefe, as well as the emergence of new addition Conor Timmins and the play of Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren as a top four pair.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
BUFFALO, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings Player to Watch vs. Penguins

Tonight the Detroit Red Wings will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Detroit will face Pittsburgh for the first time this season, a team they faced in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals back in 2008 and 2009. Detroit won the cup in ’08 while the Penguins got their revenge in ’09.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy