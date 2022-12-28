Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
Yardbarker
Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit Arizona Coyotes in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for the first time
The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice for their first game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ when they take on the streaking Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening. The Coyotes (12–16–5) toppled the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6–3 on Tuesday. They’ve been one of the National Hockey League’s best teams at home this season, posting a 6–3–2 record through their first stretch of games at the brand-new arena.
Henrique scores twice as Ducks knock off Golden Knights in shootout
Adam Henrique had two goals and John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout Wednesday night.
DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia’s rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night. “I just liked the way we stayed with it and found a way...
CBS Sports
Blues' Josh Leivo: Scores in victory
Leivo scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks. Leivo opened the scoring early in the first period, burying a feed from Nathan Walker after Chicago turned the puck over behind the net. The goal was Leivo's first point in eight games. The 29-year-old winger now has three goals and seven assists through 26 contests while playing primarily on the Blues' fourth line.
Yardbarker
Toronto Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly set to return vs. Arizona Coyotes
Rielly had missed the last 15 games for the Leafs with a knee injury, a span of over a month. The Leafs went 12-2-1 in his absence, thanks to the work of a strong defensive structure from Keefe, as well as the emergence of new addition Conor Timmins and the play of Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren as a top four pair.
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
Yardbarker
Sheldon Keefe, Maple Leafs organization fined for actions before and during Tuesday’s game in St. Louis
The National Hockey League has fined both the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and head coach Sheldon Keefe for their actions before and during Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Blues. Keefe was fined $25,000 for “demeaning conduct” he directed at the officials during the game at Enterprise Center, which...
Red Wings Player to Watch vs. Penguins
Tonight the Detroit Red Wings will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Detroit will face Pittsburgh for the first time this season, a team they faced in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals back in 2008 and 2009. Detroit won the cup in ’08 while the Penguins got their revenge in ’09.
Toronto Maple Leafs and Coach Sheldon Keefe Fined by NHL
The NHL fined the Toronto Maple Leafs for travelling on Dec. 26, while Sheldon Keefe was fined for demeaning conduct toward the officials.
Comments / 0