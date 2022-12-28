ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Wesley House keeps children busy during winter break with 'fun learning'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Learning loss and regression can happen while students are on winter breaks. But a Kentucky community center continues to serve families by offering free programming so parents don’t have to worry. A study from the American Educational Research Association finds children can lose up to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Norton Children's Hospital warns of counterfeit child car seats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The car seat you bought for a great discount might not protect your child in a crash. Norton Children's Hospital recently found a counterfeit seat during a random inspection. Counterfeit car seats look like authentic restraints from known brands but they won't have the stickers required by federal law.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

The Hope Village moves residents indoors as cold temperatures continue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow and freezing temperatures are making it especially difficult for the most vulnerable in our community. To combat this, The Hope Village, Louisville's first safe, outdoor space for the homeless community, moved residents indoors. Angel Todd, The Hope Village's site director, says their team had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the time of year when many of us pause to give thanks. That is something the founder of Mister “P” Express says he does every day. Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P” Express, in Jeffersonville 35 years ago. He calls his life a Cinderella story.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
LouFamFun

Free Events in January

Free events in January! The holidays may be over, but the family fun continues. January boasts some fun opportunities and the best news is these events are all FREE!. As always, our calendar is ready for you at any time when you are looking for things to do with your family. There are many more free events in January listed on our calendar.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'This is not about getting high, we need this': Advocacy groups push for Kentucky lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana in 2023

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Advocates for medical marijuana were hard at work at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort Wednesday morning. In their latest push for lawmakers to listen, with the next legislative session less than a week away, advocacy groups like Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis and Kentucky Norml covered the walls of the tunnel connecting the State Capitol and Annex buildings with hundreds of photos.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Bubba's 33

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Bubba's 33. The restaurant is located off Veteran's Parkway in Clarksville. Enjoy everything from burgers, pizza, steak, salads, pasta and much more. All dishes are made from scratch. Bubba's has 18 beers on tap that rotate and feature local breweries.
CLARKSVILLE, IN

