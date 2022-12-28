Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contentionEdy ZooLouisville, KY
spectrumnews1.com
Wesley House keeps children busy during winter break with 'fun learning'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Learning loss and regression can happen while students are on winter breaks. But a Kentucky community center continues to serve families by offering free programming so parents don’t have to worry. A study from the American Educational Research Association finds children can lose up to...
wdrb.com
Norton Children's Hospital warns of counterfeit child car seats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The car seat you bought for a great discount might not protect your child in a crash. Norton Children's Hospital recently found a counterfeit seat during a random inspection. Counterfeit car seats look like authentic restraints from known brands but they won't have the stickers required by federal law.
Wave 3
Metro Health & Wellness’ main location partially open after flooding inside building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness’ main location is now partially open after the flooding last month inside the building. At 400 East Gray Street, the Harm Reduction Outreach Service Program is back at its regular hours Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The...
WLKY.com
The Hope Village moves residents indoors as cold temperatures continue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow and freezing temperatures are making it especially difficult for the most vulnerable in our community. To combat this, The Hope Village, Louisville's first safe, outdoor space for the homeless community, moved residents indoors. Angel Todd, The Hope Village's site director, says their team had...
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Kent. - Pharmacies across the United States face a nationwide shortage of pharmacists, particularly at high-volume retail chains such as CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger.
WLKY.com
Louisville travelers among many who had their Southwest Airlines flights canceled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville resident Evelyn Soete's longtime dream was to spend Christmas at Walt Disney World, and she finally did it with her adult children this year. The problem was getting back to Louisville. Southwest Airlines, beset by a series of widespread problems across the nation, canceled her return flights two days in a row.
Tips to keep your heating costs down and a Metro Council effort that aims to help
A Metro Council effort aims to extend emergency home repair aid to residents who need it to stay warm this winter.
Wave 3
Community pays respects to mother, daughters killed in Valley Station murder-suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On a Wednesday afternoon, inside St. Stephen Baptist Church, Kenya and Louisville are in the same place to remember Mary Muchemi-Stanton and her daughters, Adrianna Stanton and Brianna Stanton. The saying goes, ‘grief knows no bounds.’. It can cross countries and even span time. In...
Wave 3
Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the time of year when many of us pause to give thanks. That is something the founder of Mister “P” Express says he does every day. Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P” Express, in Jeffersonville 35 years ago. He calls his life a Cinderella story.
wdrb.com
Holiday travelers stuck in Louisville after flight cancellations due to winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last week's weather caused airlines to cancel thousands of flights across the country, creating a nightmare for travelers. Those nightmares are still being dealt with in Louisville as some travelers have spent multiple days trying to return home. Arty Allen was planning to be on a...
Free Events in January
Free events in January! The holidays may be over, but the family fun continues. January boasts some fun opportunities and the best news is these events are all FREE!. As always, our calendar is ready for you at any time when you are looking for things to do with your family. There are many more free events in January listed on our calendar.
Wave 3
Firefighters save presents as Indiana officer’s home lost in Christmas Day fire
Travelers try to leave Louisville after severe winter storm. Bardstown Road candy shop owners pack Christmas candy boxes for Ronald McDonald House. Bardstown Road candy shop owners pack Christmas candy boxes for Ronald McDonald House. Southern Indiana non-profits host a Christmas Party to help kids in need with trauma. Updated:...
WUSA
Family shocked to see cancelled flight take off as scheduled after they already bought replacement tickets on another airline
WASHINGTON — A local family said they suffered a Christmas travel nightmare, but this one wasn’t on Southwest. It was on another airline: American. And this one includes a canceled flight, which turns out, wasn’t canceled after all. Andrew Miller and his son Daniel were getting ready...
WLKY.com
'Not what you expect to wake up and see': Several Indiana PD respond to false hostage situation
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Residents in the Lakeside Estates in Sellersburg woke up to a frightening site Wednesday morning. James Darr, one of those residents, said he saw several officers dressed in bulletproof vests with large guns. "There were probably seven or eight cop cars, and then you couldn't really...
'This is not about getting high, we need this': Advocacy groups push for Kentucky lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana in 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Advocates for medical marijuana were hard at work at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort Wednesday morning. In their latest push for lawmakers to listen, with the next legislative session less than a week away, advocacy groups like Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis and Kentucky Norml covered the walls of the tunnel connecting the State Capitol and Annex buildings with hundreds of photos.
Wave 3
Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.
WLKY.com
Metro Public Works crews continue to treat roads into Tuesday as freezing rain possible overnight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Public Works crews spent Monday continuing to treat the roads as snow blanketed the city once again. It was the continuation of a busy weekend for crews. "Several components made it a very challenging event," Metro Public Works director Sal Melendez said. Sub-zero temperatures, high...
Wave 3
Clarksville provides update on carbon monoxide alert sent to residents
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Town of Clarksville provided more information on a carbon monoxide alert sent to residents on Christmas Eve after people called in about issues in their homes. Officials said the first incident was reported around 3 a.m. after two homeowners complained of chest pain. Within the...
Man indicted in relation to murder of two people in 2016, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) secured an indictment for a man allegedly in connection to the murder of two people in 2016. LMPD says their Cold Case Unit secured an indictment for two counts of murder against 42-year-old Donnie Ashby. The victims, 27-year-old Linda Leslie and 32-year-old...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Bubba's 33
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Bubba's 33. The restaurant is located off Veteran's Parkway in Clarksville. Enjoy everything from burgers, pizza, steak, salads, pasta and much more. All dishes are made from scratch. Bubba's has 18 beers on tap that rotate and feature local breweries.
