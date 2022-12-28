Read full article on original website
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Jill Biden has shared the Christmas present that her husband, Joe Biden, gives her every year.In a sit down with Drew Barrymore, the couple revealed their holiday traditions in a joint interview on Monday, 19 December.The first lady said: “One thing that Joe gives me every year ... He has a book that he bought for me and every year, he writes a poem.”After being asked if he “personally writes the poem,” the US president said: “Of course I do. There’s a lot to write about.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
A viral tweet alleges Jill was a 15-year-old babysitter for the president's family before they were married.
President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley stunned as she arrived for the state dinner with France on Thursday, December 1. The first daughter, 41, rocked an eye-catching blue, strapless gown for the black tie event, which was held at the White House on the South Lawn. She looked ready to celebrate the momentous occasion, which marked a first for her dad, 80, and his presidency.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The new year is going to bring another political book our way, and it’s not about Donald Trump this time. The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, by Chris Whipple, is coming out Jan. 17, 2023, and it does have a rather positive story to share about Donald Trump’s letter to Joe Biden as he entered the White House. The 45th president followed the tradition started by Ronald Reagan to George H. W. Bush in 1989 of wishing...
When Jill Biden moved into The White House, she had one thing in mind — to re-do how Melania Trump decorated the place. “Jill hated the changes Melania had made to the second and third floors especially. She thought Melania had awful taste and made the rooms look tacky,” an insider exclusively tells OK!. “Stripping the rooms of Melania’s choice of drapes and furniture was one of the first things Jill did as first lady. It gave her a lot of pleasure.” Adding fuel to the fire, Biden was featured on the August 2021 cover of fashion bible Vogue, while...
The clip of Joe Biden appearing to walk aimlessly around carrying toys during an event has been viewed more than 880,000 times.
The president has the authority to block hundreds of documents related to his son's business dealings in Ukraine. Whether he should is up for debate.
President Joe Biden once described himself as "the poorest man in Congress." Read to see his current net worth, how he made his money, and how it compares.
White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms on Sunday cited the disruptiveness caused by presidential travel as a reason why President Biden hasn’t been to the southern border, a criticism levied by Republicans amid a crisis that has seen a record number of migrants crossing into the U.S. “Well, you have to remember… when the President travels it is…
A majority of Democrats believe that first son Hunter Biden should be investigated for his overseas business dealings, a recent poll found. Some 54% of Democrats back the Justice Department investigating the younger Biden, accompanied by 88% of Republicans and 74% of independents, a Fox News poll determined. Across the spectrum, 72% of all voters surveyed believe it is important to investigate his business dealings, matching the findings from a poll conducted in August.
This week marks the 50th anniversary of the death of President Joe Biden’s first wife and baby daughter, a tragedy that has defined the Delawarean’s personal and political life. On the afternoon of Dec. 18, 1972, Neilia Biden, 30, pulled her Chevrolet station wagon to the then-stop sign...
President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden held their first White House state dinner of the Biden administration Thursday night, hosting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, along with a star-studded guest list with big names from fashion, entertainment, politics and business. In his toast, Mr....
President Biden is spending his New Year’s tropical vacation at the property of a billionaire business owner who attended his first presidential state dinner just weeks prior.
Hunter Biden was questioned about House Republicans' plans to investigate him and Elon Musk releasing files on Twitter's handling of stories about his laptop before the 2020 election while at the White House on Sunday. At a festive black-tie White House event to celebrate Kennedy Center honorees Sunday evening, the...
President Joe Biden’s aides are reportedly far more worried about the GOP examining his Afghanistan withdrawal than any sort of investigation into Hunter Biden. It isn’t hard to see why. Joe Biden’s aides are worried about House Republicans leading committee investigations and wielding subpoena power to look into...
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' longtime adviser Faiz Shakir said the democratic socialist lawmaker would seriously consider a third White House bid if President Biden doesn't run.
President Joe Biden traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday to bring in the new year with other family members, officials said.
Donald Trump spent his final days in the Oval Office claiming the election was rigged and skipped his successor’s inauguration, but wrote a “shockingly gracious” handover note to Joe Biden, according to a new book.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Trump followed the presidential tradition carried out by his predecessors and wrote a letter to his successor before leaving the Oval Office, said excerpts from the book obtained by Politico’s West Wing Playbook.Mr Biden reacted to the note...
