When it comes to his directorial output, James Cameron has been focused solely on the “Avatar” franchise for well over a decade now. In the 13 years since the original “Avatar” opened in theaters and became the highest-grossing film of all time, Cameron has developed four sequels and shot two of them in full (“Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Avatar 3”). Parts of “Avatar 4” have also been shot. Should Cameron’s franchise go according to plan, “Avatar 4” will complete production and “Avatar 5” will be filmed in its entirety. Suffice to say, it’s quite possible the 68-year-old Cameron only...

14 HOURS AGO