Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
It's fairly obvious when you first set eyes on Avatar: The Way of Water that this is possibly the most ambitious film ever attempted. And then you realise that James Cameron, the mastermind behind the world of Pandora, has made three films at once. It's a testament to the man's...
James Cameron has confirmed that a long-standing story about his pitch meeting for Aliens is in fact completely true.The Avatar filmmaker directed the 1986 sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi-horror classic Alien.According to the story, which some fans had previously thought to be an “urban legend”, Cameron went into a meeting with studio executives to try to get Aliens made.As the crux of his pitch, he wrote the word “Alien” on a piece of paper, before drawing vertical lines through the final letter, turning it into a dollar sign.Cameron recalled the meeting in an interview with Empire.“I had lunch...
James Cameron said at the start of November that his “Avatar” franchise might end after three films depending on box office results, but he’s already touting his planned fourth installment as the most nuts of them all. Speaking to Collider about “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron revealed that the “Avatar 4” script was the first “Avatar” sequel not to receive a single note from studio executives. “I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for [‘The Way of Water’], the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron...
This story contains major spoilers for the film Avatar: The Way of Water. Avatar: The Way of Water, like any good world-building sequel, introduces a deluge of new elements to its extraterrestrial setting of Pandora. There are different locations to visit, such as the home of the Metkayina, a reef-dwelling clan. There are strange species to meet, such as the whalelike tulkun. And there are unfamiliar characters to get to know, including the children of Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), the protagonists whose romance was chronicled in 2009’s Avatar.
The world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water was held Tuesday at Leicester Square in London, where the stars of the film got together to celebrate its debut. Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Andy Serkis were present and talked to Deadline about their work on the much-anticipated sequel. Winslet returned to work under Cameron’s direction after 25 years and said he was “absolutely amazing.” RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere Gallery: Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron & Zoe Saldaña Attend Gala “He’s so good at pulling the actors together and letting them figure it out,”...
Much of the conversation around James Cameron’s long-awaited “Avatar: The Way of Water” has centered on its three-hour runtime, which has hardly stopped the film from topping box office charts around the world. In a new interview with Esquire Middle East, Cameron revealed the film would’ve run 10 minutes longer had he not cut out scenes with gun violence. The filmmaker said he is no longer interested in fetishizing guns in his action scenes given the rampant gun violence in the U.S. “I actually cut about 10 minutes of the movie targeting gunplay action,” Cameron said. “I wanted to get rid...
An Avatar: The Way of Water actor has responded to fan frustration surrounding a moment in the new film.On 16 December, James Cameron unveiled the sequel to his 2009 blockbuster, which has made a big splash at the box office.The film is set a decade after events seen in the first film, and catches up with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) in the world of Pandora.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Avatar: The Way of Water also sees the return of Stephen Lang’s villainous, and very much dead, Colonel Quaritch, who has been resurrected as a...
James Cameron has apparently always had big plans for his Avatar film series. In fact, half a decade before Avatar’s 2009 debut – whereupon it became the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, earning $2.9bn (£2.3bn) at the box office – he had already acquired the rights to its title.As it turns out, Cameron’s forward thinking had ramifications for Nickelodeon’s hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from Avatar to Avatar: The Last Airbender because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called...
What happened to Jake Sully’s original body? The central conceit of the James Cameron movie Avatar is that humanity has developed the technology to pilot cloned bodies remotely. They use this tech to build human/Na’vi hybrids called avatars which are then used to interact with the native Na’vi.
When it comes to his directorial output, James Cameron has been focused solely on the “Avatar” franchise for well over a decade now. In the 13 years since the original “Avatar” opened in theaters and became the highest-grossing film of all time, Cameron has developed four sequels and shot two of them in full (“Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Avatar 3”). Parts of “Avatar 4” have also been shot. Should Cameron’s franchise go according to plan, “Avatar 4” will complete production and “Avatar 5” will be filmed in its entirety. Suffice to say, it’s quite possible the 68-year-old Cameron only...
Avatar: The Way of Water is a perfect balance of visuals and fast-paced action scenes. In one moment, the audience is in awe of the world created by the director, then change to battle between the Navi and humans. For the balance, Cameron had to cut some violence. James Cameron...
