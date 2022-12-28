ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

KOLR10 News

Nixa survives Fair Grove, moves into Gold championship game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 77th annual Blue & Gold Tournament moved into the semifinals Wednesday night. On the gold side, top seeded Nixa faced Fair Grove in a semifinal. And Fair Grove’s Jaxon Rowden with the behind the back pass to Tyler Barnett down low for the basket, 6-3 Fair Grove. Nixa answers with Kael Combs, the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Dec. 28 Girls State Basketball Rankings

The Dec. 28 girls state basketball rankings of the year have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Others receiving votes: Hickman, Battle, Eureka, Cor Jesu Academy, St. Joseph’s Academy. Class 5. 1 Helias Catholic. 2 West Plains. 3 John Burroughs.
MISSOURI STATE
Laclede Record

BRANDY LYNN TOOPS

Brandy Lynn Toops, 44, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Springfield. She was born June 13, 1978, in Keokuk, Iowa, to Gary Owen Toops and Katheryn Lynn Geohl, who preceded her in death. Although Brandy was born in Keokuk, Iowa, she moved with her family when she was...
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Busted pipe leads to a flooded hallway at Monett High School

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The below-freezing temperatures led to a pipe burst at Monett High School. School leaders found the damage on Sunday. They believe the pipe burst happened on Friday. The water entered every classroom in one hallway, the library, the commons area, and the gym. Maintenance workers and...
MONETT, MO
Lawrence County Record

Changing of the guard coming to Aurora R-8

After Redus announces retirement, district hires Yocum as superintendent. The Aurora R-8 School District will have a new leader at the helm when the 2023-24 school year begins next fall. Dr. Billy Redus, who has served as superintendent for six years, will retire at the end of the current school year.
AURORA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

Along the Missouri-Arkansas line, a tale of buried Spanish treasure. This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, AR
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after struck by pickup

MILLER COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1987 Chevy 1500 driven by Cory W. Dunn, 35, Eldon, was westbound on Business Route 54 just east of East View Drive. The pickup struck...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Fire Destroys residence on New Buffalo Road

A home in the 800 block of New Buffalo Road was destroyed by fire late Tuesday afternoon. Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider tells Regional Radio News the home was about 50 percent involved in fire when they arrived…. My Ozarks Online · Pb12282201schneider. Chief Schneider said the cause...
LEBANON, MO
thegolfnewsnet.com

Branson golf is full of peaks in a land of plateaus

Set among the majestic Ozark Mountains near the Big Cedar Lodge, Payne’s Valley is the first public TGR Design golf course in the United States. Sprawling, wide fairways showcase playability, while also allowing strategic angles and shot values to be emphasized to challenge experienced players. The green surrounds are designed to promote creativity and a variety of recovery options, while the fairway rough will be maintained to low heights of cut to further promote a fun, enjoyable golf experience.
BRANSON, MO
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Ozark, MO

Ozark in Christian County boasts several excellent restaurant options if you're looking for a great meal. You're likely to discover something you like because many restaurants within the area serve a wide range of cuisines. Whether you're looking for a big and filling meal to energize you for the whole...
OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Teenager dead after car was hit by train in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. James, Missouri, teenager was killed after her car was hit by a train in Phelps County on Tuesday at County Road 3640 and Route KK, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Cadey Rogers, 18, died in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body The post Teenager dead after car was hit by train in Phelps County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Attack by pit bulls at Willard campus leaves six seriously injured

"would have been much worse had our staff not immediately sprung into action" Twenty-one people were attacked by two pit bulls which came onto the playground of Willard Intermediate South on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Eighteen of those involved in the attack were students, while three were teachers. Six suffered injuries requiring medical attention.
WILLARD, MO

