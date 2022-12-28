Read full article on original website
Nixa survives Fair Grove, moves into Gold championship game
SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 77th annual Blue & Gold Tournament moved into the semifinals Wednesday night. On the gold side, top seeded Nixa faced Fair Grove in a semifinal. And Fair Grove’s Jaxon Rowden with the behind the back pass to Tyler Barnett down low for the basket, 6-3 Fair Grove. Nixa answers with Kael Combs, the […]
Dec. 28 Girls State Basketball Rankings
The Dec. 28 girls state basketball rankings of the year have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Others receiving votes: Hickman, Battle, Eureka, Cor Jesu Academy, St. Joseph’s Academy. Class 5. 1 Helias Catholic. 2 West Plains. 3 John Burroughs.
Judge sentences Willard, Mo., man after pleading guilty to threatening son’s basketball coach
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Willard, Mo. man after pleading guilty to threatening his son’s coach during a basketball game. Bryan Scott Pellham pleaded guilty to one count of a terroristic threat. A judge sentenced him to five years of supervised probation. The incident happened during...
BRANDY LYNN TOOPS
Brandy Lynn Toops, 44, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Springfield. She was born June 13, 1978, in Keokuk, Iowa, to Gary Owen Toops and Katheryn Lynn Geohl, who preceded her in death. Although Brandy was born in Keokuk, Iowa, she moved with her family when she was...
Busted pipe leads to a flooded hallway at Monett High School
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The below-freezing temperatures led to a pipe burst at Monett High School. School leaders found the damage on Sunday. They believe the pipe burst happened on Friday. The water entered every classroom in one hallway, the library, the commons area, and the gym. Maintenance workers and...
Changing of the guard coming to Aurora R-8
After Redus announces retirement, district hires Yocum as superintendent. The Aurora R-8 School District will have a new leader at the helm when the 2023-24 school year begins next fall. Dr. Billy Redus, who has served as superintendent for six years, will retire at the end of the current school year.
Another fatal Mid – Missouri accident with a train
A teenage girl from St. James dies in a crash with a freight train. Troopers say 18 – year old Cadey Rogers didn’t yield to the Burlington Northern train at a crossing in Phelps County.
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
Along the Missouri-Arkansas line, a tale of buried Spanish treasure. This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the...
Missouri man dies after struck by pickup
MILLER COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1987 Chevy 1500 driven by Cory W. Dunn, 35, Eldon, was westbound on Business Route 54 just east of East View Drive. The pickup struck...
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
Fire Destroys residence on New Buffalo Road
A home in the 800 block of New Buffalo Road was destroyed by fire late Tuesday afternoon. Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider tells Regional Radio News the home was about 50 percent involved in fire when they arrived…. My Ozarks Online · Pb12282201schneider. Chief Schneider said the cause...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three traffic fatalities over Christmas hHoliday weekend
Three people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022. During the 2022 Christmas Holiday, troopers investigated the following:. Traffic Crashes — 306 Traffic Crash Injuries — 84 Traffic...
Branson golf is full of peaks in a land of plateaus
Set among the majestic Ozark Mountains near the Big Cedar Lodge, Payne’s Valley is the first public TGR Design golf course in the United States. Sprawling, wide fairways showcase playability, while also allowing strategic angles and shot values to be emphasized to challenge experienced players. The green surrounds are designed to promote creativity and a variety of recovery options, while the fairway rough will be maintained to low heights of cut to further promote a fun, enjoyable golf experience.
Bass Pro Shops honors Fort Leonard Wood soldiers at Springfield luncheon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pros shops hosted servicemen and women from Fort Leonard Wood on Wednesday for a holiday meal. Many service members from the post could not make it home to their families for the holidays. “It doesn’t really matter how hard or easy it is to put...
15 Best Restaurants in Ozark, MO
Ozark in Christian County boasts several excellent restaurant options if you're looking for a great meal. You're likely to discover something you like because many restaurants within the area serve a wide range of cuisines. Whether you're looking for a big and filling meal to energize you for the whole...
Teenager dead after car was hit by train in Phelps County
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. James, Missouri, teenager was killed after her car was hit by a train in Phelps County on Tuesday at County Road 3640 and Route KK, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Cadey Rogers, 18, died in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body The post Teenager dead after car was hit by train in Phelps County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri teen dies after freight train, car crash
PHELPS COUNTY — A Missouri teen died in an accident just after 2p.m. Tuesday in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Buick Lacrosse driven by Cadey A. Rogers, 18, St. James, was westbound on County Road 3640 and Highway KK. The driver failed to yield...
Bruce Springsteen tickets under $20? And the concert is a short drive from Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springsteen tickets for under $20? And the concert is just a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Springfield. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band recently announced several U.S. concert tour dates. The tour includes a stop at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Tuesday, February 21. Stub Hub...
Attack by pit bulls at Willard campus leaves six seriously injured
"would have been much worse had our staff not immediately sprung into action" Twenty-one people were attacked by two pit bulls which came onto the playground of Willard Intermediate South on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Eighteen of those involved in the attack were students, while three were teachers. Six suffered injuries requiring medical attention.
