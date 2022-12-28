Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
What is USD Coin (USDC), fiat-backed stablecoin explained
USD Coin (USDC) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin, a decentralized digital asset that lives on the blockchain and is pegged to a fiat currency — in this case, the United States dollar — to stabilize its value against market volatility. However, USDC is not the only stablecoin available in the market. Another asset-backed (U.S. dollar) stablecoin called Tether (USDT) was launched in 2014 by Tether Limited.
CoinTelegraph
10 crypto tweets that aged like milk: 2022 edition
To put it lightly, it has been a wild year for the crypto sector. In the span of less than 12 months, the third-most valuable stablecoin imploded, leading to a domino effect that saw crypto lender Celsius go bankrupt, Three Arrows Capital’s founders go runabout and one of crypto’s most “altruistic” executives flown home in cuffs.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Unicorns founder: P2E gaming is in a long ‘maturation phase’
As the hype surrounding play-to-earn (P2E) games and platforms began to dwindle in early 2022, Web3 participants began to emphasize the need for games to be more “fun” and less finance-oriented. In the most recent episode of NFT Steez, Alyssa Expósito and Ray Salmond speak with Aron Beierschmitt,...
CoinTelegraph
BTC price lurches toward $16K as stocks, dollar wobble in final session
Bitcoin (BTC) teased more volatility at the Dec. 30 Wall Street open with BTC/USD heading ever closer to $16,000. Will new year deliver "long-awaited volatility?" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD wicking down to lows of $16,337 on Bitstamp. The pair had been gradually upping the volatility...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin ‘not undervalued yet,’ says research as BTC price drifts nearer to $16K
Bitcoin (BTC) may not be at a good value enough for a macro price bottom, according to analysis from CryptoQuant. In a blog post on Dec. 29, a contributor to the on-chain analytics platform flagged one BTC price indicator with further left to fall. Profitability indicator lacks key cross. At...
CoinTelegraph
$62M crypto stolen in Dec was the ‘lowest monthly figure’ in 2022: CertiK
Cryptocurrency hackers and exploiters seemingly slowed down for the 2022 holidays as December saw $62.2 million worth of cryptocurrencies stolen, the “lowest monthly figure” of the year, according to CertiK. The blockchain security company on Dec. 31 tweeted a list of the month's most significant attacks. It highlighted...
Asian markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares began the year mixed on Monday, with most markets closed for New Year holidays. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve as it battles inflation. That will likely remain investors’ overarching concern as 2023 begins with persisting uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and over whether interest rate hikes meant to tame inflation might lead to recession.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto makes history in 2022: Five instances of governments embracing digital assets
The year 2022 wasn’t the best one in terms of crypto reputation among regulators and policymakers. However, even amid the market breakdown and repetitive public attacks on the industry, some of the officials found the courage to embrace the innovation. Some of the names are not new, while others showed progress significant enough to include them in this listicle. The United Arab Emirates and El Salvador continued to push their crypto agenda and the United Kingdom showed great effort to lay the regulatory foundation, while Brazil and the Central African Republic legally recognized the cryptocurrencies.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: Did Michael Saylor buy the Bitcoin bottom for once?
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy is showing no signs of backing down on its Bitcoin gambit. Right around the time that Sam Bankman-Fried was being exposed as a fraud, MicroStrategy was scooping up more Bitcoin (BTC) — this time, the firm bought as close to the bottom as it’s ever gotten. While Bitcoin can always go lower, seeing a MicroStrategy buy around $17K is refreshing. Interestingly, MicroStrategy also sold some BTC earlier this month — but not for the reason you think (more on that below.)
CoinTelegraph
Companies and investors may need to return billions in funds paid by FTX
The collapse of FTX Group may not yet be finished with its contagious spread, as clawback provisions could force businesses and investors to return billions of dollars paid in the months leading up to the crypto exchange’s collapse, an insolvency attorney told Cointelegraph. In short, a “clawback” refers to...
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried denies moving funds from Alameda wallets
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the now-defunct FTX exchange, has denied moving funds tied to Alameda wallets, days after he was released on a $250 million bond. On Dec. 30, Fried tweeted to his 1.1 million followers, denying any involvement in the movement of funds from Alameda wallets. In response to the allegations that he may have been responsible for moving funds out of Alameda wallets, he shared: “None of these are me. I'm not and couldn't be moving any of those funds; I don't have access to them anymore.”
CoinTelegraph
FTX founder reportedly cashes out $684K after being released on bail
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly cashing out large amounts of cryptocurrency soon after being released on bail, on-chain data suggests. SBF has cashed out $684,000 in crypto to an exchange in Seychelles while being under house arrest, according to the on-chain investigation by DeFi educator BowTiedIguana. Decentralized finance (DeFi)...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Stories: How Bitcoin helped a couple start a family
Bitcoin (BTC) gains helped “Noodle,” a London-based Bitcoiner, to afford in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments for his family. Noodle’s story comes to life in the latest edition of Cointelegraph’s Crypto Stories. IVF treatments can be expensive, with success rates ranging from 4% to 38%, depending on...
CoinTelegraph
Revoke your smart contract approvals ASAP, warns crypto investor
On the back of the worst year for crypto hacks and exploits, the crypto community has given some advice to newbie investors going into 2023 — check your smart contract approvals and revoke access regularly. Reddit user 4cademy posted their advice to the r/CryptoCurrency subreddit on Jan. 1, noting...
CoinTelegraph
Rewind 2022: A crypto roundup of the year and stepping into 2023
Stepping into the year 2023, it's time to pause and reflect on the accomplishments and struggles the global crypto community witnessed over the last 365 days. Starting from the very beginning of 2022, no investment strategy could help recover the falling portfolios across traditional and crypto ecosystems. January 2022 inherited a slightly collapsing market, wherein investments made on 2021 all-time high prices resulted in immediate losses.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin core developer claims to have lost 200+ BTC in hack
One of the original core developers behind Bitcoin (BTC), Luke Dashjr, claims to have lost “basically” all his BTC as a result of a hack that occurred just before the new year. In a Jan. 1 post on Twitter, the developer said the alleged hackers had somehow gained...
CoinTelegraph
Nic Carter dives into proof-of-reserves, ranks exchange attestations
Bitcoin advocate Nic Carter has released an in-depth analysis of centralized exchange proof-of-reserves and ranked the attestations provided by some of the most prominent crypto trading platforms in the space. Carter published a detailed examination of the quality of several exchanges’ proof-of-reserves (PoR). The crypto executive used parameters such as...
Almost 50 UK shops closed for good every day in 2022, says report
Last year was a “brutal” one for Britain’s retail sector, with more shops shutting down than at any other point in the last five years, and 2023 will be similarly challenging, according to industry groups. About 47 shops on average pulled down their shutters for the final...
CoinTelegraph
Solana joins ranks of FTT, LUNA with SOL price down 97% from peak — Is a rebound possible?
Solana (SOL), the cryptocurrency once supported by Sam Bankman-Fried, pared some losses on Dec. 30, a day after falling to its lowest level since February 2021. On the daily chart, SOL's price rebounded to around $10.25, up over 20% from its previous day's low of approximately $8. Nevertheless, the intraday...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin stays put with yearly close set to seal 60% YTD BTC price loss
Bitcoin (BTC) kept traders guessing to the last minute into the 2022 yearly close as volatility remained absent from the market. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD clinging to a familiar area around $16,500. The pair continued to disappoint players on both sides of the trade after...
Comments / 0