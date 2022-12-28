ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

People spending hours in line at Sky Harbor to track baggage

By Amelia Fabiano
ABC15 Arizona
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U7y0G_0jwDhH0L00

Tuesday was another day of long lines and confusion at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, as people waited to find out from Southwest Airlines where their baggage was.

Katie Enbody had been waiting in line at the Southwest baggage customer service counter for more than four hours when ABC15 crews met her.

She had just arrived in Phoenix today from a Christmas trip to Oregon.

“Since the 22 nd I haven’t been able to find my bags,” Enbody said. “I was in Oregon with no bags, nothing at all, and so I just made it back here today. So, I'm trying to track them down.”

She said she waited on hold with Southwest Airlines Monday, only to never speak to a representative.

“I haven't really heard anything about if they'll get here, when they'll get here, what that looks like at all.”

Her story is similar to so many right now.

Some people in other parts of the country have even taken matters into their own hands, texting strangers where their luggage was last seen.

It’s a situation Gail Rosewater doesn’t want to find herself in.

She’s in Ohio and told ABC15 she’s been trying to make it to Phoenix since Saturday for this weekend’s Fiesta Bowl game.

Three cancelled Southwest flights later and she’s hoping her Delta flight Thursday is a go.

“I'm just disappointed that Southwest is so screwed up because the other airlines seem to have their act together,” Rosewater said.

In a video Southwest Airlines tweeted out Tuesday night, CEO Bob Jordan explained, in part, why the issues have taken so long to solve:

“Our network is highly complex and the operation of the airline counts on all the pieces, especially aircraft and crews remaining in motion to where they're planned to go. With our large fleet of airplanes and flight crews out of position in dozens of locations. And after days of trying to operate as much of our full schedule across the busy holiday weekend, we reached a decision point to significantly reduce our flying to catch up.”

The baggage bedlam that’s been panning out at Sky Harbor and nationwide is not something Rosewater wants to risk when she does board her flight to Phoenix.

“I called my sister and I said, guess what, I'm un-doing my suitcase and I'm putting everything in a carry on,” she said. I” only have four outfits, it'll have to do.”

Enbody eventually got some answers and is expecting her bags to arrive at Sky Harbor from California Wednesday morning.

Representatives at the Southwest baggage customer service desk told her they’re staying open 24 hours right now while everything gets sorted out.

