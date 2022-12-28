ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Dabo Swinney gets real on his level of confidence in Cade Klubnik for Clemson’s Orange Bowl clash vs. Tennessee

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has plenty of confidence in Cade Klubnik ahead of the 2022 Orange Bowl against Tennessee. With D.J. Uiagalelei off to Oregon State, Klubnik will make his first career start for the Tigers on Friday in the Orange Bowl. Klubnik threw a mere 22 total passes over the regular season, as […] The post Dabo Swinney gets real on his level of confidence in Cade Klubnik for Clemson’s Orange Bowl clash vs. Tennessee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That’s ludicrous’: Kirby Smart’s reaction to Georgia hidden camera rumors before Ohio State clash

Kirby Smart has no time for rumors, especially before Georgia football’s Peach Bowl clash against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Rumors surfaced that Smart and the Bulldogs had a hidden camera at the Ohio State football practice and were spying on the team. Reporters asked Kirby Smart about the rumor during Georgia football’s media day. The […] The post ‘That’s ludicrous’: Kirby Smart’s reaction to Georgia hidden camera rumors before Ohio State clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
