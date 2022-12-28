ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves sign new C Sean Murphy to $73 million, 6-year deal

By PAUL NEWBERRY
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28sq7h_0jwDgknb00

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Atlanta Braves signed newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy to a $73 million, six-year contract, locking up another key player with a long-term deal.

The contract signed Tuesday includes a $15 million club option for 2029 with no buyout that could raise the total value of the agreement to $88 million.

Murphy will make $4 million in 2023, $9 million in 2024 and $15 million each season from 2025 through 2028. He agreed to donate 1% of his annual salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

After the uncertainty of playing with the low-budget Oakland Athletics for the past four seasons, Murphy is looking forward to putting down roots in Atlanta with a team that has won five straight NL East titles and captured the World Series championship in 2021.

“My wife is looking forward to having a spot where she feels comfortable, at least for a while," Murphy said. "That's important to us.”

The deal follows a familiar pattern of the Braves agreeing to new contracts with players who are still under club control for an extended period. Over the past year, they reached long-term deals with sluggers Austin Riley and Matt Olson, as well as rookie stars Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.

Atlanta previously signed outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and second baseman Ozzie Albies to similar pacts, ensuring that seven core players are under contract for at least three more seasons — and often much longer — with club options that could extend the deals even more.

“It's an honor to be included in that mix,” Murphy said. "Going forward, I can't see this team being anything but great over the next several years."

The 28-year-old Murphy was acquired from the Athletics shortly after the winter meetings in a three-team deal that also included the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Braves sent All-Star catcher William Contreras and minor league pitcher Justin Yeager to the Brewers, while backup catcher Manny Piña and pitching prospects Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok and Royber Salinas went to Oakland.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos acknowledged paying a heavy price but said it was worth the cost to acquire one of the game’s top catchers.

Murphy was heading into his first year of arbitration and wouldn't have been eligible for free agency until 2026.

But the Braves, as they've done with so many of their top players, wanted to secure him for even longer.

Anthopoulos, a native of Montreal who grew up cheering for the Expos before they moved to Washington, remembers being frustrated at having so many of his favorite players traded away or leaving as free agents.

“I'm sure there's a little part of me that knows what it's like to see good young players traded away or they couldn't keep them,” Anthopoulos said. “So I think there's a small part of me that feels like from a fan-base standpoint, it's important that if you're going to buy a jersey they're going to be here a while.”

Murphy batted .250 with 18 homers, 66 RBIs and a .759 OPS in 148 games this past season. He is regarded as an elite defender, winning a Gold Glove in 2021.

Murphy is expected to share playing time behind the plate with Travis d’Arnaud, a player with similar offensive and defensive strengths. Those two also are expected to get extensive time at designated hitter, with the idea of keeping them as fresh as possible over the long season.

The acquisition of Murphy has been the biggest offseason move for the Braves, who also added depth in their bullpen with a trade for former All-Star reliever Joe Jiménez.

But for the second year in a row, one of the team's most popular and productive players left in free agency.

One year after first baseman Freddie Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, longtime Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson finalized a $177 million, seven-year deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Even with Swanson leaving, the Braves are expected to be over the $233 luxury tax threshold in 2023. Anthopoulos said it won't be a significant amount and shouldn't hinder another trade or signing to fill out the roster.

Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia are the contenders to be Swanson's replacement unless the Braves make a move to bring in another shortstop before opening day.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers

On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

MLB rumors: Red Sox, Rockies-Marlins trade, Padres, Eric Hosmer

As 2023 draws ever closer, there are MLB rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and Miami Marlins, as well as the next destination for Eric Hosmer. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres listening on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic (subscription...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Dodgers, J.D. Martinez finalize $10 million, 1-year deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and All-Star outfielder J.D. Martinez finalized a $10 million, one-year deal Thursday. Martinez spent the last five years with the Boston Red Sox. He hit .274 with 62 RBIs and 16 home runs last season in 139 games. He earned his fourth straight All-Star appearance after hitting .302 with 38 RBIs and nine homers in the first half of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fishstripes.com

Marlins signing Jean Segura to 2-year deal

Jean Segura is the Marlins’ first major league signing of the 2022-23 offseason, as first reported by Héctor Gómez of Z Deportes. It’s a two-year, $17 million deal for the veteran infielder with an option for 2025, per SportsGrid’s Craig Mish. Segura still needs to complete his physical.
MIAMI, FL
theScore

Report: D-Backs agree to 1-year, $4M deal with Longoria

The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a one-year contract with free-agent third baseman Evan Longoria, reports the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The pact guarantees Longoria $4 million and comes with the chance to make an additional $1 million in bonuses, the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro reports. Longoria, 37, spent the...
PHOENIX, AZ
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: December 28

1953 - The Milwaukee Braves acquire second baseman Danny O’Connell from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for third baseman Sid Gordon, outfielder Sam Jethroe, pitcher Max Surkont and four minor league pitchers. PIttsburgh also receives $100,000. MLB History. 1926 - National League MVP Bob O’Farrell is named to replace...
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Waiting for Correa

There has been no official agreement between the Mets and Carlos Correa yet but both sides want to get a deal done. Should they come to an agreement, the end of the deal could cause some problems for the organization. Around the National League East. The Braves traded for reliever...
FOX Sports

AP source: Marlins, Segura agree to 2-year, $17M contract

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have agreed with infielder Jean Segura on a two-year, $17 million contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday. The deal is contingent on Segura — a two-time All-Star — completing a physical, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Marlins had not announced the signing.
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins Re-Sign Danny Coulombe To Minor League Deal

The Twins are bringing back left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe on a minor league deal, according to Betsy Helfand of the St-Paul Pioneer Press. The deal comes with an invite to big league spring training. It’s the fourth straight off-season that Coulombe has inked a minor league deal with the Twins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Lease

Rangers Reach Two-Year Deal with Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi

The Texas Rangers have signed Nathan Eovaldi to their roster.Photo byDaniel Lee/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers have made another acquisition to strengthen their team, this time signing free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year deal worth $34 million. WFAA reports the contract includes a third-year vesting player option and requires the Rangers to give up a third-round draft pick. Eovaldi had a successful 2022 season with the Boston Red Sox, recording a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts, and has a career record of 67-68 with a 4.16 ERA.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
123K+
Followers
143K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy