LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s insane 60-point triple-double has NBA Twitter on fire
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had the whole NBA Twitterverse going crazy about him. And who wouldn’t be? Not only did he record an insane 60-point triple-double but also banked a buzzer-beater to send their game against the New York Knicks to overtime. When it looked like the Mavs...
NBA world reacts to Luka Doncic's 60-point, 21 rebound triple-double
Fresh off a 50-point game just four days ago, Mavericks’ superstar point guard Luka Doncic did something on Tuesday night that no other NBA player has ever done.
Bill Simmons Warns LeBron James That Luka Doncic Could Overtake His Scoring Record After He Surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: "Don't Wrap It Up When You Get To 38,000"
Speaking on his podcast, Bill Simmons said Luka Doncic could pass LeBron James in scoring, speculated on how likely it is to happen.
Julius Randle Reportedly Destroyed Chairs In The Locker Room After The Knicks' Epic Collapse Against Luka Doncic And The Mavericks
Julius Randle reportedly made a scene after brutal loss to Mavericks.
"I kind of rolled my eyes" — Jeanie Buss on why she wasn't impressed when the Los Angeles Lakers hired Phil Jackson
Jeanie Buss was confused as to why Phil Jackson kept on giving his players books they had no intention of reading.
NBA
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
James Worthy's comments on the back of the Lakers going through an inconsistent run this season.
Skip Bayless branded a ‘generational hater’ after brutal Luka Doncic mark out of 10 leaves Shannon Sharpe screaming
FS1 host Skip Bayless has graded Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic's historic 60/20/10 triple-double, leaving his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe in shock. Bayless gave a mere eight out of 10 for the record-breaking performance, leaving Sharpe screaming in disbelief on Wednesday morning. Doncic put up 60 points, 21 rebounds, and...
RUMOR: Christian Wood hit with grim extension update that won’t please Luka Doncic, Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks acquired Christian Wood to help fill the void Jalen Brunson’s departure left in their roster alongside megastar Luka Doncic. However, despite playing well for the most part, Wood hasn’t earned the full trust of the Mavs’ coaching staff. Thus, Wood’s uncertain Mavs role has led to questions about his impending free agency, […] The post RUMOR: Christian Wood hit with grim extension update that won’t please Luka Doncic, Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic’s ‘recovery beer’ request after 60-point triple-double answered in Slovenia
On Tuesday night, Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to drop a 60-20-10 triple double. He astonishingly finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in an overtime win vs. the New York Knicks. After the game, Doncic remarked how tired he was, saying he needed ‘a recovery beer.’
Luka Doncic takes jab at Tom Thibodeau, Knicks after roasting them
New York Knicks fans were made witness to an absolute nightmare situation against Luka Doncic on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-21-10 triple-double in a comeback win equally as improbably as Doncic’s stat line. His assessment of New York’s defense just adds a sprinkle more insult to injury.
Luka Doncic Is More Likely To Join Nikola Jokic On Denver Nuggets Than Jokic Joining Doncic In Dallas, Says ESPN Insider
One NBA insider claims that Luka Doncic is more likely to join the Denver Nuggets than recruiting Nikola Jokic to the Dallas Mavericks.
Yardbarker
Luka Doncic nets another triple-double, Mavs down Rockets
Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
BBC
Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win
Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Are The Only Team In 13,884 Games Who Won A Game After Trailing 9 Points Under 35 Seconds Left
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks pulled off one of the rarest wins in NBA history by overcoming the New York Knicks in a stunner last night.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s 60-point triple-double sparks bold claim from Paul Pierce
After witnessing Luka Doncic play one of the greatest individual performances in NBA history, Paul Pierce believes the Dallas Mavericks star just made his case as the greatest offensive weapon in the NBA today. Doncic finished with a monster triple-double of 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists to help...
Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history
Just looking at the numbers put up by Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs, you would think that the New York Knicks got away with a massive victory. Well, the Knicks lost, but at least Randle and Quickley gave everyone something that had not never been seen before in […] The post Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant reveals subtle Jacque Vaughn move that’s fired up Brooklyn
Much has been said about the scorching offense of the Brooklyn Nets which is fueling the success the team is having of late, but Kevin Durant is also here to say that it’s more than just about the team’s ability to get buckets in bunches that is propelling the Nets.
