Dallas, TX

NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Christian Wood hit with grim extension update that won’t please Luka Doncic, Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks acquired Christian Wood to help fill the void Jalen Brunson’s departure left in their roster alongside megastar Luka Doncic. However, despite playing well for the most part, Wood hasn’t earned the full trust of the Mavs’ coaching staff. Thus, Wood’s uncertain Mavs role has led to questions about his impending free agency, […] The post RUMOR: Christian Wood hit with grim extension update that won’t please Luka Doncic, Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic nets another triple-double, Mavs down Rockets

Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
HOUSTON, TX
BBC

Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win

Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history

Just looking at the numbers put up by Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs, you would think that the New York Knicks got away with a massive victory. Well, the Knicks lost, but at least Randle and Quickley gave everyone something that had not never been seen before in […] The post Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

