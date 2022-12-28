ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane Kiffin Says Ole Miss Needs to Prepare for Texas Tech’s Tempo Offense

By David Edelstein
It’s going to be a fast-paced game, or at least that’s what it would seem to be on paper.

Both Ole Miss and Texas Tech run a tempo offense.

Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin says he knows Ole Miss needs to be ready for the Red Raiders’ energy.

