ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Luka Doncic lifts Mavericks past Knicks with wild comeback, historic 60-point triple-double

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0tIw_0jwDgQ5x00

Luka Doncic is at it again.

The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-point triple-double and set a new franchise scoring record on Tuesday night in what was a wild 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks.

Doncic’s statline would have been impressive enough. He finished with a career-best 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in what was the first 50-point triple-double of his career and only the seventh in NBA history. He’s the youngest to do so, too. But it was how he ended regulation that was truly ridiculous.

Doncic and the Mavericks cut a nine-point Knicks lead back to just two points in the final 33 seconds of the fourth quarter, thanks to a big 3-pointer from Spencer Dinwiddie and then a freethrow from Doncic.

Doncic then missed the second free throw on purpose, somehow grabbed the rebound and put it back in to tie the game with about one second remaining — something even Doncic couldn’t seem to believe.

The reaction, somehow, was just as good as the shot.

The Mavericks then pushed ahead quickly in overtime, and held the Knicks to just two free throws through the first four minutes of the extra period, to take the five-point win. Doncic scored seven of the 11 points the Mavericks put up in overtime, which got him to 60 on the night.

Quentin Grimes led the Knicks with 33 points and six rebounds while shooting 7-of-16 from the 3-point line. Julius Randle added 29 points and 17 rebounds. The Knicks, after winning eight straight, have now lost four in a row.

Dinwiddie added 25 points in the win for the Mavericks, and Christian Wood finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. The Mavericks have won four straight.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic is looking like Galactus The Devourer of Worlds right now, but even he will need to find himself a Silver Surfer before long. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks may have just the guy in mind. On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that some in the Mavericks front office... The post Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: NBA Broadcaster Made Unfortunate Larry Bird Mistake

Everyone makes mistakes — but this one was particularly rough. During ESPN's Christmas Day broadcast of the Boston Celtics vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, play-by-play man Mark Jones referred to Larry Bird as a "late great" NBA superstar. There's no doubt that Bird is an all-time NBA "great," but the...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest

The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game

The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy