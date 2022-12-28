Great Use For A Hyatt Free Night- New Years Eve, Sign Up For Some Sweet Free Birthday Treats, Travel Contests & More- The Rehash!

Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines says travelers stranded by holiday meltdown can't rebook until December 31st
Southwest Airlines customers can't rebook flights until New Year's Eve after it canceled more than 70% of its flights in a single day.
Southwest woes leave thousands of bags lost and left in piles at airports: 'There's nothing we can do'
It's not just thousands of people with canceled Southwest Airlines flights being stranded at airports across the nation, but also thousands of pieces of their checked in luggage – even if the owner never got on a flight. Some passengers said they have been separated from baby gear, medicine...
Southwest Airlines leave travelers questioning when flights will be rescheduled
Cancellations and delays left Southwest Airlines passengers wondering how they would get to their destinations. Those I spoke to said they have accepted the circumstances.
You'll save hundreds if you book air travel in January instead of December. I found 12 deals for flexible travelers to Hawaii, Europe, and the Caribbean.
Experts told Insider if you wait to travel in January, February, or March over December, domestic and international flights are up to 75% cheaper.
Hilton Breakfast Benefit Changes, Lessons from Flying Spirit Airlines, Never Park at the Airport
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Monday, December 26, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Stranded travelers turning to rental cars after Southwest Airlines meltdown
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Passengers across the United States are still stranded after massive delays and cancellations by Southwest Airlines. According to the FlightAware tracking service, more than 91% of all canceled flights in the U.S. early Wednesday were from the airline. After multiple delays, canceled flights, and hours of waiting on the phone, […]
Looking Back At Our Flights in 2022 (One Stat Blew Me Away!)
For the past several years, I’ve looked back at our travels for the previous 12 months. I like to remember our trips but it’s also a way to evaluate our travel patterns and see if I’m focusing on earning points that we’re more likely to use. Since we don’t fly enough to make having status worthwhile, I’ll look to see if we have co-brand cards with the airlines we use the most to give us benefits that are almost the same as having low-level status.
Review: Hotel Indigo Krakow Old Town
Hotel Indigo Krakow Old Town has a great location about 400 meters north of the Kraków Barbican and Florian Gate into Old Town. The train station for connections to the airport is inside Galeria Krakowska 300 meters from the hotel. This last trip we simply booked Uber at the airport for door to door service for about $14.
