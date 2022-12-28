Doncic Asks for ‘Recovery Beer’ After Instant Classic Win

The Mavericks’ star guard made NBA history on Tuesday … then followed up with an all-time quote.

Luka Dončić made NBA history in dazzling fashion on Tuesday.

The Mavericks guard became the first player in NBA history to register at least 60 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game. To be exact, Dončić actually tallied 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists against the Knicks while leading Dallas to a 126–121 home win in overtime. The Slovenian star played 47 of the game’s 53 minutes.

The Knicks blew a nine-point lead in the final 33.2 seconds of regulation. Dončić forced overtime by rebounding his own deliberately missed free throw and making a tough jump shot with one second left in regulation.

Dončić then scored seven of Dallas’s 11 points in overtime to clinch the win. After the historic performance, he reacted with a quote for the ages.

“I’m tired as hell,” Dončić told Bally Sports Southwest immediately afterward. “I need a recovery beer.”

Just 23 years old, Dončić is already a three-time NBA All-Star.

On Tuesday, he achieved legendary status on multiple levels.

