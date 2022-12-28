Australia news live: Queensland stabbing murder investigation could take weeks, police say

Forecasters have issued an amber weather warning over heavy rain for part of Scotland on Friday.The Met Office alert, which covers Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders, says that 40-50mm of rain is expected quite widely and warns that fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.The alert is valid from 3am until midday on Friday and also warns of the potential for difficult driving conditions and delays or cancellations to train and bus services.The Met Office said that the deadly bomb cyclone that has sent temperatures plunging in the US is also causing the UK...

18 HOURS AGO