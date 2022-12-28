ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Australia news live: Queensland stabbing murder investigation could take weeks, police say

By Cait Kelly (now), Natasha May (earlier)
msn.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Home Office confirms 42 migrants returned to Albania

More than 40 Albanian migrants who tried to enter Britain across the English Channel have arrived back in their home country after being deported from the UK.A Home Office removal flight containing 42 people was seen landing at Tirana International Airport Mother Teresa in the Albanian capital, after leaving the UK earlier today.Photographs taken at Tirana airport on Thursday showed British Border Force officials unloading people from a plane. The Home Office did not immediately respond toThe Independent‘s request for comment.Rishi Sunak said last week announced the government would fast-track removals of Albanian asylum seekers from Britain to their...
BBC

Diphtheria cases confirmed at hotel housing asylum seekers

A "small number" of diphtheria cases have been confirmed among asylum seekers at a hotel in the Humber region, officials have said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told the BBC the risk posed to the wider public "remains very low". Hotels across the country are being used by the...
The Independent

Tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal untraceable after testing Covid positive, say authorities

A tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh has gone missing after testing positive for Covid-19.The 48-year-old visitor was at the historical monument on 26 December where he was tested for coronavirus at the gate by a team of health workers. Upon testing positive for the virus in the antigen test, the tourist was barred from entering the Taj Mahal's premises.The Argentine man has since been untraceable and provided false details, including his contact number, according to Agra district chief medical officer AK Srivastava.The mobile number provided by the tourist was...
CBS News

Dead man found in wheel bay of jet flown from Gambia to London's Gatwick airport

A dead man was found in the wheel bay of an airplane that flew from Gambia to Britain, Gambian authorities said this week. The unidentified body of a black male was found on a jet operated by TUI Airways — a British charter airline — that had flown from Gambia's capital of Banjul to London's Gatwick airport, Ebrima G. Sankareh, Gambia's government spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday.
The Guardian

Conservationists turn to glue to make seeds stick on windy Yorkshire moor

Green sludge pours out of thick hosepipes wielded by two Welshmen in a bog in the north of England. It is not many people’s vision of cutting-edge technology. But although the goop splattering messily on to bare patches of moorland may not look much, it is the first of its kind – a special type of glue designed to help restore vital peatland, which has been disappearing at rapid rates.
The Independent

Amber warning over heavy rain issued for part of Scotland

Forecasters have issued an amber weather warning over heavy rain for part of Scotland on Friday.The Met Office alert, which covers Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders, says that 40-50mm of rain is expected quite widely and warns that fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.The alert is valid from 3am until midday on Friday and also warns of the potential for difficult driving conditions and delays or cancellations to train and bus services.The Met Office said that the deadly bomb cyclone that has sent temperatures plunging in the US is also causing the UK...
BBC

Flood alert for south Scotland as amber weather warning issued

Flooding is expected in parts of Scotland after an amber weather warning was issued for heavy rain. The Met Office alert, covering Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders, forecasts 40-50mm of rain on Friday and warns flooding could pose a danger to life. Yellow alerts are also in place for...
The Independent

India makes negative Covid test mandatory for travellers from five Asian countries

The Indian government is making a negative Covid report mandatory for travellers from five countries, including China, amid fears of a surge of infections after a spurt in cases from its neighbour. The new rules will apply for travellers from China and Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand, the Indian health ministry said on Thursday. The requirement will take effect from 1 January 2023, the ministry said.Travellers from these five countries will now have to present negative Covid tests before entering India. The reports will need to be uploaded to the Indian government’s “Air Suvidha” online...
BBC

The photographer using a Victorian process to picture Scotland

Alex Boyd is using a photographic process developed by the Victorians more than 170 years ago to create images of Scotland and Ireland. The artist, who was born in Germany and raised in Ayrshire, came across collodion glass plate photography while working at museums in Dumfries and the Hebrides. The...
Reuters

Britain's Met Office says 2022 set to be UK's warmest yet

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The year 2022 will be the warmest year on record for the United Kingdom, provisional figures reported by Britain's national weather service on Wednesday showed, after a summer marked by the country's highest recorded temperature.

Comments / 0

Community Policy