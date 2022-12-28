Australia news live: Queensland stabbing murder investigation could take weeks, police say

Read full article on original website
‘Disgraceful’: promoter criticises Azealia Banks for behaviour on Australia tour
Bizarro claims the US rapper was always late and showed ‘lack of care’ towards fans, while the artist hit back alleging she had not been paid
Western Sydney plumber forced to smuggle drugs in an excavator in pay back brother's debts to bikies
A Western Sydney plumber whose brother died owing $1million to a bikie gang claims he was forced to smuggle drugs worth millions of dollars in order to repay his debts.
Home Office confirms 42 migrants returned to Albania
More than 40 Albanian migrants who tried to enter Britain across the English Channel have arrived back in their home country after being deported from the UK.A Home Office removal flight containing 42 people was seen landing at Tirana International Airport Mother Teresa in the Albanian capital, after leaving the UK earlier today.Photographs taken at Tirana airport on Thursday showed British Border Force officials unloading people from a plane. The Home Office did not immediately respond toThe Independent‘s request for comment.Rishi Sunak said last week announced the government would fast-track removals of Albanian asylum seekers from Britain to their...
Diphtheria cases confirmed at hotel housing asylum seekers
A "small number" of diphtheria cases have been confirmed among asylum seekers at a hotel in the Humber region, officials have said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told the BBC the risk posed to the wider public "remains very low". Hotels across the country are being used by the...
Tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal untraceable after testing Covid positive, say authorities
A tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh has gone missing after testing positive for Covid-19.The 48-year-old visitor was at the historical monument on 26 December where he was tested for coronavirus at the gate by a team of health workers. Upon testing positive for the virus in the antigen test, the tourist was barred from entering the Taj Mahal's premises.The Argentine man has since been untraceable and provided false details, including his contact number, according to Agra district chief medical officer AK Srivastava.The mobile number provided by the tourist was...
I was born and raised in Scotland. Here are 8 places you should visit that tourists don't know about.
Scotland is known for its famous castles, whiskey tours, and scenery. But there are many breathtaking locations that you won't find in guidebooks.
Dead man found in wheel bay of jet flown from Gambia to London's Gatwick airport
A dead man was found in the wheel bay of an airplane that flew from Gambia to Britain, Gambian authorities said this week. The unidentified body of a black male was found on a jet operated by TUI Airways — a British charter airline — that had flown from Gambia's capital of Banjul to London's Gatwick airport, Ebrima G. Sankareh, Gambia's government spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday.
India to require COVID test for arrivals from China, four other Asian countries
NEW DELHI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - People arriving in India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will have to show a negative COVID-19 test from Sunday, India's health minister said.
Conservationists turn to glue to make seeds stick on windy Yorkshire moor
Green sludge pours out of thick hosepipes wielded by two Welshmen in a bog in the north of England. It is not many people’s vision of cutting-edge technology. But although the goop splattering messily on to bare patches of moorland may not look much, it is the first of its kind – a special type of glue designed to help restore vital peatland, which has been disappearing at rapid rates.
Secret Santa shocks Brisbane shoppers with lay-by miracle
Customers at a Brisbane toy store were left shocked on December 28 after learning a mystery shopper had paid off all of their lay-bys at Mr Toys Toyworld in Rothwell.
I traveled on the Eurostar from London to Paris on a $45 ticket and returned on a $136 ticket. As a solo traveler who packed light, the upgrade was unnecessary.
The Eurostar train operates across Europe. Insider's Maria Noyen traveled to and from France and the UK to see whether it was worth upgrading classes.
Fury as Sandown couple allowed to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling Isle of Wight cliff
Neighbours reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
Melbourne Woolworths: Four rushed to hospital after falling ill after smelling fermented bread
Four people have been rushed to hospital after falling ill after smelling fermented bread at a Woolworths in Mentone, in the city's southeast.
Cricket-Revived Warner targets India and Ashes series wins
MELBOURNE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A rejuvenated David Warner said he has "parked" the acrimony over his permanent leadership ban and is focused on helping Australia take series wins in India and the Ashes next year.
Amber warning over heavy rain issued for part of Scotland
Forecasters have issued an amber weather warning over heavy rain for part of Scotland on Friday.The Met Office alert, which covers Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders, says that 40-50mm of rain is expected quite widely and warns that fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.The alert is valid from 3am until midday on Friday and also warns of the potential for difficult driving conditions and delays or cancellations to train and bus services.The Met Office said that the deadly bomb cyclone that has sent temperatures plunging in the US is also causing the UK...
Flood alert for south Scotland as amber weather warning issued
Flooding is expected in parts of Scotland after an amber weather warning was issued for heavy rain. The Met Office alert, covering Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders, forecasts 40-50mm of rain on Friday and warns flooding could pose a danger to life. Yellow alerts are also in place for...
India makes negative Covid test mandatory for travellers from five Asian countries
The Indian government is making a negative Covid report mandatory for travellers from five countries, including China, amid fears of a surge of infections after a spurt in cases from its neighbour. The new rules will apply for travellers from China and Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand, the Indian health ministry said on Thursday. The requirement will take effect from 1 January 2023, the ministry said.Travellers from these five countries will now have to present negative Covid tests before entering India. The reports will need to be uploaded to the Indian government’s “Air Suvidha” online...
MCC and Victoria government inquire about hosting India-Pakistan Test at the MCG
CA confirms it would be up to the BCCI and PCB but said there is interest if it could ever be agreed to
The photographer using a Victorian process to picture Scotland
Alex Boyd is using a photographic process developed by the Victorians more than 170 years ago to create images of Scotland and Ireland. The artist, who was born in Germany and raised in Ayrshire, came across collodion glass plate photography while working at museums in Dumfries and the Hebrides. The...
Britain's Met Office says 2022 set to be UK's warmest yet
LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The year 2022 will be the warmest year on record for the United Kingdom, provisional figures reported by Britain's national weather service on Wednesday showed, after a summer marked by the country's highest recorded temperature.
