Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
onfocus.news
Medford Gets Win in Day 1 Sheboygan North Tournament
The Medford Raiders got an 81-50 win over Brookfield Academy on Wednesday Night on Day 1 of the Sheboygan North Raider Shootout. Medford was led by Logan Baumgartner who scored 24 including 2 3’s. Charlie Kleist added 20 including going 6-8 from the free throw line in the first half. Tanner Hraby added 19 including 4 3’s.
Two HSHS hospitals release top baby names of 2022
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay and HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan are pleased to announce the top names chosen for babies born at each hospital in 2022.
Hergert’s Sport Center owners retiring
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of an iconic sporting goods shop in Oshkosh are retiring after over 60 years in business. The Hergert family told Local Five News that they have sold the Hergert Sport Center to a Minnesota-based company and the last day under their ownership will be March 1. “Part of it […]
Radio Ink
‘Weird Al’ Radio Launches in Green Bay
After serving as the Green Bay area’s holiday music station, WKZG (104.3 FM) has decided to adopt a weird, new format — at least for now. On Tuesday, the Woodward Communications-owned station announced the adoption of the “Weird Al Radio” branding, with a playlist full of the parody musician’s remixes of popular songs from the last three decades.
WBAY Green Bay
Fundraiser tops $100,000 for family of teen who died with flu, strep
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A fundraiser for the family of a local girl who died due to complications caused by Influenza A and Strep B has raised more than $100,000. Ava Schmidt, 14, passed away on Dec. 21. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School in the Howard-Suamico School District.
WBAY Green Bay
Local hospitals reveal top baby names of 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local hospitals are revealing the top baby names of 2022. Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) shared the top names in Green Bay and Sheboygan. Top Boy Name: Noah and Henry (tie) Top Girl Name: Charlotte. HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Top Boy Name: Oliver...
viatravelers.com
14 Best Restaurants in Door County, Wisconsin
If you’re visiting Door County, Wisconsin, chances are you’re spending your days exploring the great outdoors through all the scenic hiking trails and parks that this region has to offer. Beautiful places such as Cave Point County Park and Washington Island are wonderful spots to explore all day with your family. But did you know Door County is home to some delicious food and sweet treats as well?
WBAY Green Bay
Dodge County D.A. Kurt F. Klomberg resigns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg, tendered his resignation today to Governor Tony Evers effective January 13, 2023. Klomberg has served as the District Attorney since 2010. Over the more than twenty years of his legal career, he served as prosecutor in Dodge, Marathon and Kenosha counties. While serving as District Attorney, Klomberg held the position of President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys’ Association and currently is the statewide organization’s immediate past president. Locally he heads the County’s Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, which presides over the functioning of the local treatment courts. He is a member of the Beaver Dam ROTARY Club and First Lutheran Church.
94.3 Jack FM
Appleton Residents React to Gas Price Increase
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — While national gas prices continue to drop, prices in the Fox Valley are going in the opposite direction. “When that stuff happens I really gotta start budgeting my money, cooking at home, stuff like that,” Appleton Resident Mason Manske said. Manske said gas prices...
pleasantviewrealty.com
2337 42nd Street, Two Rivers, WI, USA
Come take a look at this beautiful, move in ready remodeled home. Everything has been done here and is ready for you to make it your own. As soon as you walk in you will see this home has not only been well maintained but updated throughout the years. With a large kitchen, all new appliances, solid surface countertop, cabinets and flooring it is a chefs dream kitchen. Main bath has also been fully remodeled with a glass enclosed shower, double vanity and new flooring. If that isn’t enough there’s a full basement with a gas fireplace to warm up those chilly winter days and relax in front of. The summer is all about the pool, large deck fenced in yard and wonderful landscaping that has been done for you. This is a must see in a quiet area near schools and entertainment.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All southbound lanes reopened on I-41 after crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash in Outagamie County has cleared. All lanes are back open on I-41 southbound. All southbound lanes are closed on I-41 in Appleton due to crash. THURSDAY, 12/29/2022, 7:55 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The...
Fox11online.com
Little Chute fire chief retires
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The new year will start with a new fire chief in Little Chute. Chief Mark Jansen is retiring. He has been a firefighter since 1984. Assistant Chief Duane Nechodom will take over on Tuesday. He was sworn in as the next chief during a village board meeting earlier this month.
seehafernews.com
De Pere Police Investigating Trespassing Incident at a Church
The De Pere Police Department is investigating a trespassing incident at a church. In a post on Facebook, the Department shared photos of a woman with light brown, shoulder-length hair, who was wearing a tropical short, sleeved shirt under a red hooded jacket and a grey knit cap. Anyone with...
whbl.com
Fond du Lac County Man vs Snowblower Accident…County Plow to the Rescue
It took extraordinary efforts to get to the victim of a Fond du Lac County snowblower accident on Christmas day, and thanks to some quick thinking and maybe a bit of luck, it looks like the best possible outcome has been secured. The event in the Town of Alto, northwest...
radioplusinfo.com
12-29-22 fdl man faces attempted homicide charges
Charges of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide have been referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office against a Fond du Lac man following a domestic disturbance in Fond du Lac. When police officers responded to a residence December 20 the suspect had already left the scene. Witnesses say he made statements that he wanted to kill the victim. He later turned himself in to police. In addition to attempted homicide the 29 year old Fond du Lac man faces charges of aggravated battery, strangulation-suffocation, and disorderly conduct.
94.3 Jack FM
Police Looking for De Pere Church Intruder After Christmas Night Incident
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A De Pere church and school says an intruder has been visiting its campus on Sundays for the past few weeks, and on Christmas night, another visit from that person caused quite the scene. “I knew I would be getting a call sometime soon...
wearegreenbay.com
Treating dry skin from the Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery
(WFRV) – It’s winter season and that means winter skin. In Your Health with Bellin, Physician Assistants Colleen Van Egeren and Megan MacCarthy visited Local 5 Live with what to do when you need a higher level of dermatology care for dry skin and how the Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery can help.
radioplusinfo.com
12-29-22 man loses fingers in snowblower accident
A Fond du Lac County man was transported to the hospital over the weekend after getting his fingers caught in a snowblower. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says rescue personnel were called to the scene Sunday on County Highway AS. “Older gentleman got his fingers caught in a snowblower and he lost a couple fingers,” Tadych told WFDL news. “He was having a legitmate medical emergency. Two tow truck drivers assisted us going down this guy’s long driveway, it was over 800 feet, completely drifted shut. They were able to open that up to get the ambulance in there.” Tadych says the elderly man was transported to the hospital for treatment. “It just shows our community works very well together. It’s great to see the teamwork.”
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 28, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday December 28, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
radioplusinfo.com
12-28-22 fdl county sheriff’s deputies responded to more than 60 traffic crashes during last week’s winter storm
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says fortunately nobody was seriously injured following dozens of crashes on area roadways during last week’s winter snow and wind storm. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says deputies were busy responding to several crashes on slippery roads last Thursday night and Friday. “Friday I think there were over 20 accidents and runoffs,” Tadych told WFDL news. “For the whole winter event I counted over 60 runoffs or accidents.” Deputies also responded to several occupied vehicle assists. “Because of the cold temperatures vehicles weren’t running. Some were stranded on the side of the road, drivers that were stuck in snow drifts in the middle of the road.” Tadych says the strong winds made it difficult for county highway plows to keep up.
Comments / 0