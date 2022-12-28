ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

92-year-old Beaverton woman hit and killed by pickup truck

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Beaverton Police say a 92-year-old woman died after she was hit by a pickup truck on December 30. Police say at 5:30 p.m., they responded to a report of a crash involving a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck and a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard, near Southwest Murray Boulevard.
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Driver in stolen car dies after hitting multiple parked cars in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died after crashing into multiple parked vehicles in southeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash in the 2600 block of Southeast 125th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car had crashed into several parked vehicles on the street. The driver was found dead.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Fireworks ignite fire at Hillsboro apartment complex on New Year's Eve

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Hillsboro Fire Department, along with Hillsboro Police responded to a fire at an apartment complex on New Year’s Eve. Officials say at 8:00 p.m. “fireworks and a trash can joined forces to irresponsibly celebrate the impending new year.” Residents of the apartment complex, including several children, were evacuated and the fire was extinguished quickly.
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

It's a girl! Hattie Jane Davis is Portland's first baby of 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — The first baby born in 2023 was born at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. Kaiser says Hattie Jane Davis was born at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. Another baby was born just after 3 a.m. at Kaiser’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Beaverton man dies in car crash on the Oregon coast

Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, died after a car crash on the Astoria-Megler Bridge Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Mandujano Rodriguez was driving northbound in a Nissan Xterra when he tried to pass other vehicles and hit a southbound Ford C-Max being driven by Connie Jackson, 64, of Astoria, according to police.
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Firefighters battle 2-Alarm blaze at SE Portland Bank of America

PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters were called to Southeast 38th and Hawthorne early Saturday morning on the report of a fire at the Bank of America. When firefighters arrived at 3:13 a.m., they found smoke coming from the front door. A second alarm was called to bring additional resources to...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs

A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area

A Sisters man arrested last month, accused of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, was arrested again Wednesday, accused of stealing some $225,000 worth of construction and heavy equipment in the Portland area, then selling or renting it at a profit. The post Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy