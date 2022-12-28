Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
KATU.com
92-year-old Beaverton woman hit and killed by pickup truck
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Beaverton Police say a 92-year-old woman died after she was hit by a pickup truck on December 30. Police say at 5:30 p.m., they responded to a report of a crash involving a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck and a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard, near Southwest Murray Boulevard.
kptv.com
Driver in stolen car dies after hitting multiple parked cars in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died after crashing into multiple parked vehicles in southeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash in the 2600 block of Southeast 125th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car had crashed into several parked vehicles on the street. The driver was found dead.
KATU.com
Police arrest 16-year-old after eluding multiple traffic stops in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police arrested a 16-year-old male Friday night after he failed to stop for a traffic violation and eluded police. Officers were called to the area of Southeast 122nd and Powell Boulevard just after 10:15 p.m. and police say the vehicle had previously eluded a traffic stop.
Man shot dead after kicking in apartment door, Vancouver police say
A Vancouver resident shot and killed an alleged intruder who was kicking in the door of the resident’s apartment, police said. Officers responded Tuesday morning to the fatal shooting at Fisher’s Mill Apartments, 1000 S.E. 160th Ave., just before 9 a.m., according to a news release. The resident...
KATU.com
Fireworks ignite fire at Hillsboro apartment complex on New Year's Eve
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Hillsboro Fire Department, along with Hillsboro Police responded to a fire at an apartment complex on New Year’s Eve. Officials say at 8:00 p.m. “fireworks and a trash can joined forces to irresponsibly celebrate the impending new year.” Residents of the apartment complex, including several children, were evacuated and the fire was extinguished quickly.
KATU.com
It's a girl! Hattie Jane Davis is Portland's first baby of 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — The first baby born in 2023 was born at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. Kaiser says Hattie Jane Davis was born at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. Another baby was born just after 3 a.m. at Kaiser’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
KATU.com
Police investigate reports of shooting in North Portland, woman injured
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is in the hospital with a possible gunshot wound to the head after she was injured Thursday night at a North Portland laundromat, police officials said. The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Lombard Street. CRIME MAP...
KATU.com
Residential fire claims one life in Columbia County, officials looking for cause
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 8:20 a.m. Sunday, Columbia River Fire & Rescue, along with the Columbia County Sheriff, responded to a residential fire. Arriving crews found heavy fire coming from a trailer. Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but one firefighter was taken to a local hospital with...
16-year-old Portland girl reported missing, believed to be in danger: Oregon Department of Human Services
A teen from Southeast Portland is missing and the Oregon Department of Human Services is looking for help in finding her.
Beaverton man dies in car crash on the Oregon coast
Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, died after a car crash on the Astoria-Megler Bridge Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Mandujano Rodriguez was driving northbound in a Nissan Xterra when he tried to pass other vehicles and hit a southbound Ford C-Max being driven by Connie Jackson, 64, of Astoria, according to police.
Man sentenced to prison after string of Pacific Northwest robberies
A man was sentenced to prison on Thursday after eluding police following a string of robberies in Vancouver, Wash. and Portland, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.
Suspected shoplifter of $9K in goods nabbed in Hillsboro
A woman suspected of stealing nearly $9000 of merchandise from Target stores in the area was arrested Friday by the Hillsboro PD Bike Team.
Woman accused of shoving child onto MAX train tracks
A woman is facing charges after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said she shoved a child onto the MAX train tracks, injuring the child and interfering with public transportation.
KATU.com
Firefighters battle 2-Alarm blaze at SE Portland Bank of America
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters were called to Southeast 38th and Hawthorne early Saturday morning on the report of a fire at the Bank of America. When firefighters arrived at 3:13 a.m., they found smoke coming from the front door. A second alarm was called to bring additional resources to...
Endangered woman, 60, returns home safe after going missing in Portland storm
Update: Portland Police said Tuesday afternoon Arueda Willeto has found her way home, returning safely on her own. A 60-year-old east Portland woman was reported missing Monday afternoon, 30 minutes after a passer-by called police to request a welfare check for a lost and confused woman. Portland Police are asking...
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
Driver, 21, charged with DUII after crash injures woman
A 21-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after crashing into another vehicle while under the influence, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area
A Sisters man arrested last month, accused of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, was arrested again Wednesday, accused of stealing some $225,000 worth of construction and heavy equipment in the Portland area, then selling or renting it at a profit. The post Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
‘I’m hurt’: Kelso woman misses mother’s funeral after canceled Southwest flight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been days since an ice storm hit the Pacific Northwest, yet travelers are still dealing with headaches and heartbreak. More than 2,300 Southwest flights across the country are canceled for Thursday alone - and over a dozen Southwest flights out of PDX were canceled Wednesday.
kptv.com
3 people, including child, die after tree falls on truck on Hwy 26
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people, including a 4-year-old girl, died after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Highway 26 Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 11:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 26, near milepost 15.5, in Clatsop County. OSP said...
