New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Penguins Room: Ty Smith Disappointed, Players Defiant in Loss
The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their third straight game at PPG Paints Arena and third straight game to a Metro Division opponent. They whiffed on nine power play chances and even gave up a shorthanded goal in a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday. The Penguins are 0-2-1...
However You Feel About Outdoor Games, Blame Sidney Crosby
Are you getting to the point where the NHL’s outdoor Winter Classic franchise is getting a little stale? Blame Sidney Crosby. Or are you perhaps thrilled that the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday are playing in their third Winter Classic – and sixth regular-season outdoor game – when they take on the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park. Well, you can heap lots of credit on, you guessed it, Sidney Crosby.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins, Metro Patrick Kane Speculation, Pens Injuries Mount
Conor Bedard is tearing up the World Juniors. Four Metro Division teams, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, made Sportsnet’s top 5 teams for a Patrick Kane trade. The Penguins have mounting injuries on the blue line, which could create some patchwork pairings tonight against the New Jersey Devils but also create space for Ty Smith. Sidney Crosby was honored with the highest honour in Canada, and the NHL trade rumors are picking up just a bit around New York Rangers winger Alex Lafreniere after he was a healthy scratch.
Kapanen Hits Back at Critics, ‘Don’t Know What They’re Talking About’
BOSTON — Pittsburgh Penguins winger Kasperi Kapanen let it rip during and after practice at Fenway Park on Sunday. If you’re a fan of athletes being honest, you may like his comments. If you’re part of the social media contingent that has poked Kapanen, you may have a different take.
Penguins Wrap: A Week Full of Defeat & Disappointment
BOSTON — Naturally, there’s no way of knowing how the Pittsburgh Penguins’ outdoors game against Boston Monday at Fenway Park will play out. They had a few pretty interesting — and rather troubling — ones in more conventional venues during the final days of 2022, however.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Friday, December 30
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Friday, December 30 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Friday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod. Get...
Penguins Grades: Big Mistakes & Power Play Failures in Loss to NJD (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins weren’t terrible on Friday night, as they have been for five of their last six periods. Howevr, damning praise is probably all they get after squandering nine power plays, including a four-minute advantage midway through the third period, and a pair of plays by star players that looked more like defensive indifference.
Bedeviled: New Jersey Stifles Penguins’ Power Play in 4-2 Win
New Jersey is the latest opponent to drop an organic puck into the Pittsburgh Penguins’ holiday punch bowl. The Devils defeated them, 4-2, at PPG Paints Arena Friday night, extending the Penguins’ skid to close out 2022 to 0-2-2. A victory would have allowed the Penguins (19-11-6) to...
(UPDATED) Penguins practice: Letang Missing; Raising Level of Play
BOSTON — Kris Letang did not participate in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ late-afternoon practice at Fenway Park Sunday. He did accompany the team here, but is not expected to play in their outdoors game against Boston Monday and is believed to have left Boston shortly after the workout concluded.
Kingerski: Penguins’ Flaws Exposed; It’s Time to Address Them
It’s hard not to wonder if the Pittsburgh Penguins are in a bit of trouble. The Metro Division standings are bunched tighter than a pair of Hanes that is a size too small, and the other teams seem to be dialing in as the Penguins are trying to remember the before times, when they were rolling through opponents.
Penguins Fan Poll: Favorites, Trades & Biggest Surprises
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ fan base seems as split as recent Penguins results. In the most recent PHN Penguins fan poll, there were some overwhelming winners (or losers), as well as some close calls. The last week has soured a few fans, and coach Mike Sullivan has not been happy...
Metro Battle — Penguins vs. Devils, Game 36: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
It has not been a good refire to the 2022-23 NHL season for the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-6). After the NHL holiday break, the Penguins completed what coach Mike Sullivan termed “maybe the worst game of the season,” and 24 hours later, the Penguins blew a 4-0 lead to the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-4 OT loss. They have lost four of their last five games.
