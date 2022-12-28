ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
However You Feel About Outdoor Games, Blame Sidney Crosby

Are you getting to the point where the NHL’s outdoor Winter Classic franchise is getting a little stale? Blame Sidney Crosby. Or are you perhaps thrilled that the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday are playing in their third Winter Classic – and sixth regular-season outdoor game – when they take on the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park. Well, you can heap lots of credit on, you guessed it, Sidney Crosby.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins, Metro Patrick Kane Speculation, Pens Injuries Mount

Conor Bedard is tearing up the World Juniors. Four Metro Division teams, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, made Sportsnet’s top 5 teams for a Patrick Kane trade. The Penguins have mounting injuries on the blue line, which could create some patchwork pairings tonight against the New Jersey Devils but also create space for Ty Smith. Sidney Crosby was honored with the highest honour in Canada, and the NHL trade rumors are picking up just a bit around New York Rangers winger Alex Lafreniere after he was a healthy scratch.
DraftKings Ohio Promo: Here Is How to Get the Launch Offer

With NFL, NBA, NHL, and college basketball betting available, now is a good time to grab the DraftKings Ohio promo offer that will generate a $200 betting credit bankroll. Players that take advantage of this DraftKings Ohio promo will get a $200 free bet bundle instantly. All you have to do is make a $5 wager, and the reward will be released.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Friday, December 30

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Friday, December 30 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Friday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod. Get...
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

