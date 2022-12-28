ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WPBF News 25

Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
ORLANDO, FL
disneybymark.com

The Big PROBLEM You Could Face at Orlando International Airport

If you’re flying through Orlando International Airport during what could be a busy time of the year, there’s a BIG problem you need to be aware of. You might already be prepared for flight delays and cancelations, lost luggage, or long security lines, but have you thought about the parking situation? If not, you need to!
ORLANDO, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Groundbreaking ceremony launches construction of NASA Causeway bridge

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. NASA, Space Florida and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new NASA Causeway Bridge, a $126 million project to build two high-level fixed bridges over the Indian River.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Disney adds new courtesy guidelines after recent rash of rowdy behavior

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to an uptick in reports of poor guest behavior at Disney parks, Walt Disney World Resorts has recently added some new expectations for guest behavior to their website. A newly added “Courtesy” section on the Walt Disney World website says:. “Be the...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

A Word of WARNING If You’re Flying Out of Orlando

Not only is it the “most wonderful” time of the year, but it’s also the busiest for traveling!. This year we’ve seen the holiday season plagued by flight delays and cancellations for a variety of reasons. But, if you’re flying out of the Orlando Airport today, there’s something extra to plan for!
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Developer should be challenged on deterioration of The Villages’ lifestyle

Why hasn’t the Developer been challenged at great length for not enforcing, or adding new, restrictive covenants to prevent current and/or future residents from allowing young children or short-term residents (using airbnbs) to destroy our lifestyle? One would think that using a home owned in The Villages as an airbnb is using it as running a business (which is currently not allowed). Perhaps many of us should write to the Orlando Sentinel who might publish our complaints and affect future sales by the Developer. The news of how our lifestyle is no longer what has been promised would speak as money and influence the Developer.
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Did You Know Orlando Has a Place To Do Tank Driving?

Yes, Orlando now has a place where you can drive a tank. Not only can you drive it, but you can crush items and plow through mud holes too. Tank America opened operations this year in the Orlando area. This tank driving experience used to be in Melbourne, FL. They moved their operation closer to the theme park capital of the world.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Skip the Line: New auto tag service opens in Apopka

Now you don’t have to stand in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services if you live in Apopka. Scott Randolph, Orange County’s tax collector, is working in conjunction with autotagagency.net, the leading provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location. The new, First Apopka Tag Agency is open in the Apopka Land Shopping Center at 759 S Orange Blossom Trail, offering extended hours and online appointments.
APOPKA, FL
luxury-houses.net

Here’s Your Chance to Live in a $5 Million Villa in Orlando with a Sprawling Pool Deck Overlooking a Glistening Lake

10330 Wittenberg Way Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 10330 Wittenberg Way, Orlando, Florida, is positioned on a 0.66 lot size and surrounded by lush, mature landscaping that captivates you at every turn. Arriving here will feel like a fairytale, where you can unwind Florida’s sunshine, and be welcomed by the grand foyer with floating double spiral staircases. This Home in Orlando offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10330 Wittenberg Way, please contact Peter Luu (Phone: 321-917-7864) at Exp Realty LLC for full support and perfect service.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Disney and Walt Disney World Cast Member Unions to Resume Negotiations Over Wages in January

Contract negotiations between Walt Disney World and the six Cast Member unions will resume in early January 2023. The negotiations fell through during the last meeting as the two organizations have yet to agree on wages. Local 737, which represents hotel and restaurant Cast Members, reports asking for Disney’s best offer in January after calling for a minimum wage of $18 and a plan to eventually raise this to $20 per hour.
KISSIMMEE, FL

