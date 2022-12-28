Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Southwest cancels 100+ flights out of Orlando International Airport Thursday: Flight Aware
ORLANDO, Fla. - Update: Southwest said Thursday afternoon that it plans to resume normal operations with "minimal disruptions" on Friday, Dec. 30. Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights across the U.S. on Thursday with more than one hundred being canceled out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). As of Thursday morning,...
fox35orlando.com
Southwest Airlines offering reimbursements to passengers as flight cancellations continue
ORLANDO, Fla. - Travel headaches for Southwest passengers continue. The airline still leads the way in cancelations worldwide. Their passengers may not be able to get rebooked until the weekend. The airline has promised reimbursements and says they are working on a system to find lost luggage. Although, those stuck...
click orlando
Land of lost luggage: This online shop sells items found in unclaimed bags at airport
In the aftermath of holiday travel, as major airlines across the U.S. deal out delays and cancelations, passengers are waiting to reunite with more than loved ones. People are scrambling to find luggage lost amid the hundreds of flights disrupted at Orlando International Airport and the thousands impacted nationwide. [TRENDING:...
disneydining.com
A Terrifying Trend at Orlando International Reaches All-Time High, Puts Disney World Guests, Other Travelers in Danger
The Transportation Safety Administration says Orlando International Airport has hit a terrifying record, and Disney World Guests flying into the airport, as well as other travelers, need to be aware. In September of this year, FOX35 Orlando reported that nearly 600 firearms had been intercepted by TSA agents since the...
WPBF News 25
Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
WESH
Hundreds stranded at Orlando International Airport as winter weather impacts flights nationwide
ORLANDO, Fla. — The winter storm sweeping through the country leaves a holiday travel mess behind. Thousands of flights were canceled at dozens of airports Monday. That includes hundreds of flights at Orlando International Airport. People flying with Southwest have had the roughest time at OIA. The lines have...
disneybymark.com
The Big PROBLEM You Could Face at Orlando International Airport
If you’re flying through Orlando International Airport during what could be a busy time of the year, there’s a BIG problem you need to be aware of. You might already be prepared for flight delays and cancelations, lost luggage, or long security lines, but have you thought about the parking situation? If not, you need to!
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Groundbreaking ceremony launches construction of NASA Causeway bridge
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. NASA, Space Florida and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new NASA Causeway Bridge, a $126 million project to build two high-level fixed bridges over the Indian River.
Mysuncoast.com
Disney adds new courtesy guidelines after recent rash of rowdy behavior
ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to an uptick in reports of poor guest behavior at Disney parks, Walt Disney World Resorts has recently added some new expectations for guest behavior to their website. A newly added “Courtesy” section on the Walt Disney World website says:. “Be the...
allears.net
A Word of WARNING If You’re Flying Out of Orlando
Not only is it the “most wonderful” time of the year, but it’s also the busiest for traveling!. This year we’ve seen the holiday season plagued by flight delays and cancellations for a variety of reasons. But, if you’re flying out of the Orlando Airport today, there’s something extra to plan for!
villages-news.com
Developer should be challenged on deterioration of The Villages’ lifestyle
Why hasn’t the Developer been challenged at great length for not enforcing, or adding new, restrictive covenants to prevent current and/or future residents from allowing young children or short-term residents (using airbnbs) to destroy our lifestyle? One would think that using a home owned in The Villages as an airbnb is using it as running a business (which is currently not allowed). Perhaps many of us should write to the Orlando Sentinel who might publish our complaints and affect future sales by the Developer. The news of how our lifestyle is no longer what has been promised would speak as money and influence the Developer.
fox35orlando.com
Christmas drag show at Orlando venue targeted by Florida officials, as hundreds demonstrate outside
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds showed up to an Orlando venue both to protest and to support the "A Drag Queen Christmas" event Wednesday night. The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation posted on its website that this is the eighth consecutive year the performance will be there. "We’re out here today to...
piratesandprincesses.net
Did You Know Orlando Has a Place To Do Tank Driving?
Yes, Orlando now has a place where you can drive a tank. Not only can you drive it, but you can crush items and plow through mud holes too. Tank America opened operations this year in the Orlando area. This tank driving experience used to be in Melbourne, FL. They moved their operation closer to the theme park capital of the world.
theapopkavoice.com
Skip the Line: New auto tag service opens in Apopka
Now you don’t have to stand in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services if you live in Apopka. Scott Randolph, Orange County’s tax collector, is working in conjunction with autotagagency.net, the leading provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location. The new, First Apopka Tag Agency is open in the Apopka Land Shopping Center at 759 S Orange Blossom Trail, offering extended hours and online appointments.
Longhorn Steakhouse to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
"While some take shortcuts and cut corners, at Longhorn, we do things the right way because that is what great steak deserves — and, more importantly — it’s what you deserve.”
WATCH: SpaceX launches 60th rocket of the year with Falcon 9 launch from Florida
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX completed its 60th rocket launch of the year launching a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station early Wednesday. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket blasted its Starlink payload into orbit at 4:34 a.m. After the launch, the first stage of...
click orlando
👸 Newest reporter, Florida native Emily McLeod shares pageantry experience
ORLANDO, Fla. – You’ve probably noticed a new face during our News 6 newscasts. Emily McLeod is our newest reporter but not new to Central Florida. Emily is a Maitland native who attended Winter Park High School, with lots of family still living in the area. [TRENDING: Florida...
luxury-houses.net
Here’s Your Chance to Live in a $5 Million Villa in Orlando with a Sprawling Pool Deck Overlooking a Glistening Lake
10330 Wittenberg Way Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 10330 Wittenberg Way, Orlando, Florida, is positioned on a 0.66 lot size and surrounded by lush, mature landscaping that captivates you at every turn. Arriving here will feel like a fairytale, where you can unwind Florida’s sunshine, and be welcomed by the grand foyer with floating double spiral staircases. This Home in Orlando offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10330 Wittenberg Way, please contact Peter Luu (Phone: 321-917-7864) at Exp Realty LLC for full support and perfect service.
WDW News Today
Disney and Walt Disney World Cast Member Unions to Resume Negotiations Over Wages in January
Contract negotiations between Walt Disney World and the six Cast Member unions will resume in early January 2023. The negotiations fell through during the last meeting as the two organizations have yet to agree on wages. Local 737, which represents hotel and restaurant Cast Members, reports asking for Disney’s best offer in January after calling for a minimum wage of $18 and a plan to eventually raise this to $20 per hour.
