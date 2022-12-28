ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah Aylin

24-year-old woman has 22 babies with millionaire husband who is now in jail

Christina Ozturk, 24, is a Russian blogger who married 57-year-old millionaire businessman Galip Ozturk. The couple met in Georgia while Christina was on vacation and fell in love in no time. Christina even described meeting Galip as love at first sight. Soon after, Christina and her daughter Vika, whom she gave birth to at seventeen, moved to Batumi, Georgia, to live with Galip.
New York Post

Boy who shot mom for refusing Amazon purchase spoke of ‘little girls’ inside his head, grandma says

The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy who allegedly shot his mom over a virtual reality headset had “two little girls” inside his head who told him to do things, his grieving grandmother said — as she begged for mercy for her sick grandson. “He’s always said that he hears voices,” Lueritha Mann told The Daily Beast on Thursday. “There’s two little girls inside his head telling him to do things. And he has an imaginary friend that will tell him to do really bad things.” The boy also had difficulty sleeping and would complain about the voices being especially intense in the early morning,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Outsider.com

Hippo Swallows Toddler Whole Then Spits Him Out Alive

A two-year-old boy in Uganda lived through a Pincocchio-like tale when a hippo swallowed him whole and then threw up. Not only did he survive the harrowing ordeal, but he only suffered a few minor cuts and bruises. Newsweek reported that the child was playing near his home in Katwe...
New York Post

Ohio man goes missing after visiting fiancée in Mexico

An Ohio architect, his fiancée and her two family members went missing in Mexico on Christmas Day — and relatives fear they may have been kidnapped. The family of Jose Gutierrez, who had been visiting his soon-to-be-wife Daniela Márquez in Zacatecas, told Fox 19 they have not heard from their son since he and her family went out to eat at a restaurant Sunday. Gutierrez, Márquez, her sister Viviana and their cousin Irma Vargas did not return to Márquez’s Colotlán home at 10 p.m. as planned, Márquez’s mother Rosa Pichardo told TV Azteca. Nearly two hours later, Pichardo received a notification...
OHIO STATE

